Open Thread: Balloon Juice Meetup in DC on Saturday, November 18

There is a Balloon Juice meetup in DC in the works!

Here’s the scoop from Recoob:

Based on the soundings I took yesterday and today, here’s how it’s shaping up:

There appears to be a consensus forming around a DC Meetup:   Saturday, November 18

This is a José Andrés restaurant. I’ve been there a few times — it has a lively atmosphere and specializes in small plates/mezze.

Zaytinya

It’s quite popular, so we may need to have a critical mass to get a reservation.  It’s also right across the street from the Gallery Place Metro, in the heart of DC.

Several are up for brunch, which runs from 11:30 am to 3:00 pm on Saturdays. Perhaps we shoot for a late brunch, around 1:30p or so? That way, people who’d rather come in during the mid-afternoon lull can do so and it won’t be too late for everyone.

Once I get an idea of  how many can make it, I’ll call Zaytinya and see whether we can set up either a private area or table for us all.
Chime in below if you’re interested in the meetup!

Otherwise, Open Thread!

    1. 1.

      robtrim

      Hey, I live in DC and have been following Balloon Juice for years. (I’m an occasional commenter.)

      The date, time and location sound good. I’ll be there for sure.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      eversor

      I’m from DC.  Do NOT go to Zaytinya.

      Long story but the guy who created and ran it lost several of his restaurants in the area because he couldn’t stop sexually assaulting his staff.  Zaytinya is keeping his empire afloat along with a few other places.

      I like the food there and it’s not bad.  But if you are going to there you are litterally funding and helping keep alive the empire of the most sexually predatory chef in the entire DC area who’s now infamous in the industry.

      So Balloon Juice, not just pro Christian but pro sexual assault of working class women… though I guess I just repeated myself and I’m not shocked given people here

      Also when it all started to fall apart for him, the checks for people who worked for him in his restaurant empire bounced.  So if you are eating there you are pro not paying your staff, robbing them of their tips, and more.  But hey!  You do you

      Balloon Juice, pointing out the problems with Christianity bad, but let’s frequent DC’s most rapey Chef’s most famous dig after me-too!  Also the most abusive of the wait staff who let all their checks bounce.

      Ya’ll are proving the dirt bag left 100% correct about liberals on this one.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      MattF

      @eversor: Zaytinya is a Jose Andres restaurant— I’ve never heard anything of that sort about Andres. I strongly suggest you check your sources before spreading around a story like that.

      ETA: The Mike Isabella story is pretty well-known. Zayatinya is not an Isabella restaurant and never was.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      eversor

      @MattF:

      Kinda.  Guess who was the head chef who made it famous though and still makes money from it!

      I know people here don’t care about rape and staff abuse (you all still refuse to condemn Christianity) but do not go to a restaurant associated with Mike and then claim to be anti rape or pro worker.  It’s nuts.

      Jose has multiple restaurants here that aren’t tainted by Mike’s legacy of raping and not paying his staff.  Zaytinya is NOT one of them.  But I never took anybody here seriously about caring about rape and not paying their staff once I saw you all refuse to condemn Christianity.

      Good to see you are all true to the normal, again, as always.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      eversor

      @MattF:

      Mike raped his staff and bounced his checks.  He started working for Jose at Zaytinya.  He got drummed out of all his other places for not paying people and raping his staff.  You all are about to go to the remaining place he still makes money off.  Every cent  you pay there is money spent to rape people and then not pay them when they work for you.

      I take rape and not paying staff seriously.  You obvious are OK with it.

      Though a bunch of “actually Christianity is great” people going off to support a rape monster who didn’t pay his staff is exactly what I expect from people here now.

      I’d also note I linked you to a Jose restaurant that has not association with Mike!  But you don’t want that.  Because you all don’t really care about rape or fucking over the workers.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      JPL

      @MattF: You’re not the one that should be out.   We all take rape seriously and I’m glad he’s not at the restaurant.

      That’s kinda what matters, not the other crap.  Boycotting a place where he doesn’t work, only hurts the staff.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      eversor

      @JPL:

      HE STILL GETS PAID FROM THE PLACE! YOU ARE PUTTING MONEY IN HIS POCKETS SO HE CAN RAPE MORE PEOPLE WHEN YOU GO THERE

      As someone who was raped I’m going to call you all on this.  You are paying a rapist with a Balloon Juice event and fucking defending it!  You’re all now pro rape!

      Reply
    17. 17.

      WaterGirl

      @eversor: Someone with more credibility than you has stated that this is not a “Mike the rapist guy” restaurant.

      Then you admitted that he doesn’t own it and doesn’t work there.

      How is it that you think this Mike person makes money from this restaurant that he is no longer associated with?

      What am I missing?

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Geminid

      This post reminds me of the time 4 weeks ago, when Annie Laurie put a a post titled  “The Case for Chill” and war broke out in the Middle East!

      Reply
    21. 21.

      JPL

      @Geminid: haha  Normally I can ignore what I don’t agree with it, but I took this one personally.  There is not one person on the site that condones rape.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      eversor

      @JPL:

      And yet he raped them and then didn’t pay them.

      Balloon Juice Democrats.  Raping staff is OK, not paying them is OK, as long as the food is good.  But don’t point out problems with the Church.

      Fuck this pro rape and anti worker site and fuck your political party.  I know people who were raped and not paid at that exact place and I also know Mike still makes money off it.

      Ya’ll are pro rape, pro not paying workers, and vicious evil shits who want to call rape and not paying on others for political advantage while endorsing it on your own if you like the food.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      eversor

      @JPL:

      Anyone who goes to Zaytinya is paying for someone to rape someone.  If this site allows people to go there this site is pro raping the help.  Full stop.  Anyone going there, and as long as thread remains up, condones raping underage humans.

      Glad to  know you are pro rape.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      eversor

      @WaterGirl:

      Go give money to Harvey to rape more people.  You pro rape asshole.  Rape, you love it, rape, you fund it.  You are PRO RAPE.

      In fact, you are worse than a rapist.  You are excusing it rather than owning it.

      Reply

