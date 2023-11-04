There is a Balloon Juice meetup in DC in the works!

Here’s the scoop from Recoob:

Based on the soundings I took yesterday and today, here’s how it’s shaping up:

There appears to be a consensus forming around a DC Meetup: Saturday, November 18

This is a José Andrés restaurant. I’ve been there a few times — it has a lively atmosphere and specializes in small plates/mezze.

Zaytinya

It’s quite popular, so we may need to have a critical mass to get a reservation. It’s also right across the street from the Gallery Place Metro, in the heart of DC.

Several are up for brunch, which runs from 11:30 am to 3:00 pm on Saturdays. Perhaps we shoot for a late brunch, around 1:30p or so? That way, people who’d rather come in during the mid-afternoon lull can do so and it won’t be too late for everyone.

Once I get an idea of how many can make it, I’ll call Zaytinya and see whether we can set up either a private area or table for us all.

Chime in below if you’re interested in the meetup!