Open Thread: One Nation Under the Guns

Open Thread: One Nation Under the Guns

One Nation Under the Guns- STOCKPILE 1

 


Trigger warning: Half a dozen long reports, every one of which will break your heart:

American identity is deeply grounded in the belief that everyone, no matter who they are, is entitled to certain rights and liberties. But what happens when one of those freedoms – a nearly unfettered right to own guns – upends the calculus that safeguards others?

In recent years, U.S. courts have embraced an increasingly absolutist interpretation of the Second Amendment, adding to the proliferation of firearms – now almost 400 million in civilian hands, according to one widely cited count – and the thousands of shootings they enable. To many Americans, that violence feels like a growing threat to some of the freedoms that give meaning to everyday life. The right to worship in peace. To go to school. To “the pursuit of happiness” that the nation’s founders so prized. To many of their fellow Americans, equally weary of menace, the right to guns is an essential means of protecting precious liberties. And the tension between those beliefs is rising.

How can the freedoms Americans cherish be protected when the threat of mass shootings, neighborhood violence and self-harm casts such a long shadow? With friction mounting, many are struggling for answers…

Late Night Horrorshow Open Thread: One Nation Under the Guns

(Jack Ohman via GoComics.com)

    14Comments

    3. 3.

      lowtechcyclist

      “Angry and abusive” describes their base too well for Republicans to want to do anything about that set of mental health issues. (The best way to deal with those issues is to shut down Fox News and its imitators – if only.) And even though they’ve been spouting off about “mental health” for years in response to mass shootings, they’ve never showed the least interest in spending any money on it.

      So restricting firearms is the only way. End open carry. Restrict concealed carry permits to apply only to specific, limited situations. Ban the sale of assault weapons, and develop a plan for getting rid of the millions of assault weapons that are already out there.

      (My suggestion: once their sale is banned, have a 2-year buyback period. Then one more year to turn them in without penalty, but no money involved. After that, possession of a banned weapon is a misdemeanor – but committing that misdemeanor empowers law enforcement to search your premises (including storage lockers, etc. that you have access to) to see if you’ve got more of the same, and confiscate and destroy all the illegal firearms they find. After several years of that, it becomes a felony.)

    4. 4.

      Another Scott

      Laws and rules and norms are necessary, but not sufficient. Laws aren’t self-executing. People have to spend the time and do the work to enforce them. Similarly, lawsuits aren’t a sufficient protection for people’s rights.

      Civilization costs money, and requires the population to have rights as well as individuals.

      “Show me your budget and I’ll tell you your values.” – Nancy SMASH.

      Freedom means being able to go out in public without fear of intimidation, or worse, by others.

      None of this is new. Being distracted by arguments that “oh, there aren’t enough mental health professionals – not our fault; oh, police aren’t trained to evaluate whether someone is a menace before they commit a crime – not our fault; oh, it’s not the guns, it’s that kids don’t play Candyland any more – not our fault; etc.” is just the usual chaff.

      It’s the guns. It’s always the guns.

      We don’t allow people to have stocks of explosives and pipe bombs at home, even though explosives have a legitimate purpose. These war guns are the same thing.

      Grr…,
      Scott.

    7. 7.

      Scout211

      And SCOTUS is weighing in again:

      Supreme Court to review Trump-era ban on gun ‘bump stocks’

      WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Friday stepped into a new gun rights battle by agreeing to weigh whether a Trump-era ban on so-called bump stocks, which allow semi-automatic rifles to fire more quickly, is lawful.
       
      The justices were asked by both the Biden administration and gun rights activists to take up the issue, with lower courts reaching differing conclusions on it.
       
      The case concerns Texas-based gun owner and licensed dealer Michael Cargill, who owned two bump stocks before the ban went into effect and later surrendered them to the government. He sued, claiming that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives lacked the legal authority to implement the prohibition.

      . . .

      The policy went into effect in 2019 after the Supreme Court declined to block it. Since then, the already conservative court has tilted further to the right, with conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett, a Trump appointee, replacing liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died in 2020.
       
      The court, with its new 6-3 conservative majority, ruled for the first time in the June 2022 gun rights decision that the right to bear arms under the Constitution’s Second Amendment protects an individual right to carry a handgun outside the home. The ruling was the most significant expansion of gun rights since the Supreme Court held in 2008 that there was an individual right to bear arms in self-defense at home.
       
      Next week, the justices will hear a follow-up case testing the scope of its 2022 ruling on whether people accused of domestic violence have a right to own firearms.

      I’m not sure I trust these bought-and-paid-for justices to protect us from the gun manufacturers. 

    8. 8.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Villago Delenda Est: ​

      Good suggestion, but the reactionary filth of the Federalist Society will do anything to prevent it from happening.

      Well yeah, but I’ve never seen ANY plan for what to do about the millions of these guns already out there. So several years ago, I came up with this one.
      It’s something to shoot for, so to speak.​

    10. 10.

      Brit in Chicago

      When I read someone saying that gun violence is caused by X, mental health of social instability, or whatever, I always think the answer should be: OK, lets ban all guns until we have a society when everyone is mentally healthy. Just pass this gun law and we’ll all work together on improving everyone’s mental health; when it’s perfect we can reconsider the gun law.

    11. 11.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      Mike Johnson said restricting guns would do no good because you can still kill someone with a car. The more I thought about that, the better I thought it represented what most people would accept as the kind of restrictions on guns. A driver has to be licensed. If they use the car dangerously, they lose that license. The car itself has to be licensed. I can’t start my car unless my foot is on the brake. The car must have seatbelts. It must have a VIN. Its emissions and fuel economy are regulated.

      OK, Mike Johnson. I could live with that.

    12. 12.

      Scout211

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: Mike Johnson said restricting guns would do no good because you can still kill someone with a car.

      That just proves right there that the politicians who won’t step up to regulate guns (on both sides of the aisle) are not one bit serious about the human consequences of gun violence. They use all kinds of ridiculous phrases and excuses to cover-up their cowardice and their greed for donations and votes.

      After the Cleveland School shooting in Stockton, California where we lived at the time, California passed assault weapons bans and then later other states and federal laws were passed.  How many are still on the books?  I don’t even know anymore.  So many of them were overturned and I just can’t anymore.

      It’s just too tragic.

    13. 13.

      Ohio Mom

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: You could “still kill someone with a car”? You mean I could drive into say, a school building, drive from classroom to classroom, mowing down children?

      The guy is so ludicrous, he is Exhibit A of satire not being able to keep up with reality.

