Today in Lewiston, Maine, President Biden and the First Lady spent time with the families, community members, and first responders personally impacted by the tragic shooting last week. pic.twitter.com/r2XkukUfUG — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 4, 2023

Gift article: Why all the warnings about the Maine gunman didn’t stop the massacre https://t.co/Ov5VxbiYQ0 “The police aren’t mental health professionals,” Rocque said. “We have a system that is not well-organized with rules for police or [the] medical community.” Trying to… — Dr. Christine Sarteschi, LCSW (@DrSarteschi) November 3, 2023

To many Americans, gun violence can feel like a growing threat to civil liberties. What happens when one of those rights – to bear arms – eclipses the rest? https://t.co/FRCbukUa6T — The Associated Press (@AP) November 1, 2023



Trigger warning: Half a dozen long reports, every one of which will break your heart:

American identity is deeply grounded in the belief that everyone, no matter who they are, is entitled to certain rights and liberties. But what happens when one of those freedoms – a nearly unfettered right to own guns – upends the calculus that safeguards others? In recent years, U.S. courts have embraced an increasingly absolutist interpretation of the Second Amendment, adding to the proliferation of firearms – now almost 400 million in civilian hands, according to one widely cited count – and the thousands of shootings they enable. To many Americans, that violence feels like a growing threat to some of the freedoms that give meaning to everyday life. The right to worship in peace. To go to school. To “the pursuit of happiness” that the nation’s founders so prized. To many of their fellow Americans, equally weary of menace, the right to guns is an essential means of protecting precious liberties. And the tension between those beliefs is rising. How can the freedoms Americans cherish be protected when the threat of mass shootings, neighborhood violence and self-harm casts such a long shadow? With friction mounting, many are struggling for answers…

There is a powerful way for the average citizen to help in the fight to reign in military type guns. If you can vote, you must resign yourself to vote but not to vote Republican. The NRA owns the GOP and they will not compromise with reasonable gun control https://t.co/REsUDJcx3S — Linda Clarke (@LindaMLC) November 3, 2023

This is was the common GOP line in the 90s. https://t.co/yVrIuYUQ9R — Not up for trouble, please stop asking (@agraybee) October 26, 2023

