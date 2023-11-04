Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Saturday Evening Open Thread

by | 34 Comments

This post is in: 

Either everyone is on strike, or they all have more of a weekend life than I do!  Looks like Anne Laurie hasn’t reported for the night shift yet, so you get one more post from me.

Any big news today?

My eyes got very big yesterday when I read what Chris Kise said to Judge Engoron in court yesterday.  I knew he was poking at the judge about his law clear, but holy shit, he got so snippy.  Like the girls from Beverly Hills 90210 snippy.  I am trying to find the quote again,  and when I do I will add it to the thread.

Also, I love that Mark Meadows is being sued by his publisher for publishing a book of lies and making the publisher look bad.  They are asking for all the money they paid Meadows to be returned and a million or two in damages.

What’s everybody up to?

Open thread!

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    34Comments

    2. 2.

      karen marie

      It surprises me a little bit that the publisher is looking to sue because everyone involved had to have known that much of what Meadows claimed in the book was complete bullshit.

      Maybe they can just recategorize it officially as fiction and call it a day.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      WaterGirl

      @karen marie:

      It surprises me a little bit that the publisher is looking to sue because everyone involved had to have known that much of what Meadows claimed in the book was complete bullshit.

      Yes, but this is a clear statement (if not believable) that they would never knowingly publish a book filled with lies.  So this particular PR campaign for the publisher won’t even cost them anything, and they might net 3 or 4 million from it!

      Reply
    8. 8.

      karen marie

      @WaterGirl:

      @MattF:

      I get so fucking angry that somehow I never managed to get a job that I could fuck up to the point of costing my employer millions but either never get fired or get fired and go on to a job that managed to pay even more with a greater lack of responsibility.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      coin operated

      My eyes got very big yesterday when I read what Chris Kise said to Judge Engoron in court yesterday.  I knew he was poking at the judge about his law clear, but holy shit, he got so snippy.

      The legal eagles I pay attention to here, on LGF, and shitter, say that Mr. Kise is going to go thru some things when this is all over.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Alison Rose

      I got a nice email from Newsom’s office today. Subject line: Ten FACTS to keep handy when Republicans attack.

      Alison –

      👷🏻 Seven times more jobs have been created during the Biden Administration than the last three Republican presidents combined. Yes, that is true.

      🛠️47 million out of 49 million jobs created since Ronald Reagan left office were created by Democrats.

      👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 California has some of the strongest gun laws in the country and as a result has a 43% lower gun death rate than the rest of the U.S. according to data from the CDC.

      💰Middle class families in California pay LESS in taxes than in states like Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas.

      👨‍❤️‍👨Support for same-sex marriage is now at a record 71% high.

      📚 They do ban books in Florida.

      💙Blue states have longer life expectancy, higher minimum wage and lower gun death rates.

      ⚡The Biden Administration has overseen the highest margin of net energy export in American history.

      😡Republicans across the country are fanning the flames of culture wars to distract from the fact that on health, wealth, and economic outcomes they are failing.

      🗳️When Democrats go on OFFENSE, we WIN.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      WaterGirl

      So who’s on team “Chris Kise is too smart to have intentionally been this snippy with the judge” and who’s on team “Chris Kise has no shame; he’s the pip who got in the mud with Trump and he’s just going with it”.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      hitchhiker

      Listening to the last couple of chapters in the Romney biography. I’ve been all over the place with this book… some revealing bits that aren’t meant to be revealing, some infuriating bullshit, some information I didn’t have before.

      Just played an extremely irritating chapter about the new friends Mitt was making with Democrats in the first year of the Biden administration, including Manchin and Sinema. Sinema and Romney bonded over being pariahs in their own parties, so fun! He was hated for calling out Trump’s corruption and lunacy. She was hated for refusing to help get a Voting Rights Act passed. Same/same, pinky swear, we’re such contrary bitches!

      It made me want to punch her in that smug face all over again.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      wjca

      My eyes got very big yesterday when I read what Chris Kise said to Judge Engoron in court yesterday.  I knew he was poking at the judge about his law clear, but holy shit, he got so snippy.

      IANAL, but isn’t Rule #1 for any courtroom attorney: “Don’t piss off the judge!”?

      I realize he may be under some kind of orders from his client, which require him to do really dumb stuff.  But that whole exchange seems just surreal.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      WaterGirl

      @coin operated: Like going to go thru some things like get kicked out of his own law firm?  Or going to go thru some things like he won’t be able to get legitimate clients anymore because he has destroyed his reputation?  Or something else?

      Reply
    20. 20.

      karen marie

      @WaterGirl:   That’s for sure.

      I’m transcribing a criminal trial for sexual abuse of children.

      The sergeant on the stand works in the detective bureau investigating crimes against children and he cannot define “prepubescent.”  I’m SCREAMING.

      I really don’ t know how human beings have made it this far.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Sally

      @karen marie: Me too! I often used to think about people above me in the organisation – I could do that job that badly (I think), and be paid that much for it. I might even smile (occasionally) while doing it …

      Reply
    25. 25.

      coin operated

      @WaterGirl: Fair questions…

      What I’ve read is that Kise is going to have some career-jeopardizing sanctions coming his way. He’s not licensed to practice law in NY…had to petition the court to be allowed on the case…and it shows.  Clerks in NY have a lot more responsibility than other jurisdictions, and his ignorance is gonna cost him plenty.

      I’ll try to pull up some references…

      Reply
    27. 27.

      karen marie

      @WaterGirl: Who is Harry Litman and why is he making excuses for Kise’s bad behavior and poor judgment?

      Update:  Oh, he’s a member of the Club.  Just helping out a fellow Club member.

      Whether you’re Left or Right doesn’t matter when a member of the Club is under attack.  Left/Right is irrelevant when it comes to protecting fellow Club members.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      WaterGirl

      @karen marie: I actually like Harry Litman a lot, and I usually respect his judgment.

      I think it has to be that Harry Litman thinks what Kise said was so egregious that he cannot possibly conceive of the fact that any formerly-respected attorney would actually say that knowingly and deliberately.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      jackmac

      It was a lovely fall afternoon here in the fringe Chicago suburbs with a high around 60 degrees. So I moved my flowers (mostly geraninums) from protection in the garage out to bask in the sunshine. A little water and rays seemed to perk them up. I know this is borrowed time for summer flowers, but I’m delighted to have the extra days.

      On a side note, if I were still active as a sportswriter (my former career) I’d likely have worked at Wrigley Field this afternoon as Northwestern hosted Iowa in the Friendly Confines on a perfect college football afternoon. Wrigley looked awesome and the ivy on the outfield walls appear to have adopted multi-colored hues that you don’t see during the baseball season.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      WaterGirl

      @karen marie: So you’re thinking it’s like all those “respectable” people who vouched for the Rapey I like beer Supreme Court justice?

      Or all those “respectable” people who told us that Billy Barr believed in the rule of law and wouldn’t be so bad?

      Reply

