Either everyone is on strike, or they all have more of a weekend life than I do! Looks like Anne Laurie hasn’t reported for the night shift yet, so you get one more post from me.

Any big news today?

My eyes got very big yesterday when I read what Chris Kise said to Judge Engoron in court yesterday. I knew he was poking at the judge about his law clear, but holy shit, he got so snippy. Like the girls from Beverly Hills 90210 snippy. I am trying to find the quote again, and when I do I will add it to the thread.

Also, I love that Mark Meadows is being sued by his publisher for publishing a book of lies and making the publisher look bad. They are asking for all the money they paid Meadows to be returned and a million or two in damages.

What’s everybody up to?

Open thread!