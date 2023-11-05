Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Fall Colors (West Virginia Edition)

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Fall Colors (West Virginia Edition)

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Fall Colors 14
 
A gift (it was originally intended for an On The Road post) from commentor Frosty:

We just returned from a trip to the newest National Park: New River Gorge, followed by a trip to Southwest Virginia. The weather was perfect and except for the last day we had sunny skies!

I didn’t schedule it for prime leaf peeping season but that’s how it worked out.

New River Gorge – Grandview Overlook
Little Beaver State Park – Near our campsite
Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Fall Colors 10
 
Damascus, VA – Trailhead, Virginia Creeper Rail Trail
Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Fall Colors 11
 
Virginia Creeper Rail Trail
Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Fall Colors 12

On the road, southwest Virginia
Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Fall Colors 13
 
Totally by accident we were at New River Gorge for Bridge Day, when they close the bridge for pedestrians and continue the over 40-year tradition to allow BASE jumpers to parachute off the bridge! One of the conditions the NPS had to agree to when they made it a National Park was to keep the BASE jumping day.

Coming in for a landing
Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Fall Colors 15

Many of us have wrapped up our gardens for the winter, and that’s a good time to take stock of what worked, what didn’t, and what we’ll do differently next year. If you’ve got even one or two photos of your harvest bounty, send them to me, and I’ll set up a potpourri post next week!

What’s going on in your garden(s), this week?

