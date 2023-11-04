Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Special Day at the Orchard

Today was the sale of the annual once a year pressing of cider made from Golden Delicious apples, so I had to hustle up to the orchard. Got a gallon and some apples for the folks at the office, a bunch for other people, and some for myself. Prolly a hundred pounds of apples again.

They had a little farmer’s market thing going on there, so I picked up some eggs and splurged and bought some short ribs. The price of everything is through the roof, so I have been very selective about meat purchases. But I had never made short ribs for Joelle and she will be here in a couple weeks, so I picked them up.

Anyhoo, I just finished watching Rome on Max, so now am in between shows and on the hunt for a new one. Wild Saturday night.

      Trivia Man

      I don’t know if anyone likes podcasts or if it is a more visual crowd. I loved The Jistory of Rome and am now working through The History of Byzantium. Great story telling, great pacing, fascinating content. Enormous amount of content.

      Craig

      30 Coins on MAX is good. Creepy religious magic series about a small Spanish town where strange stuff is happening and a new priest comes to town. In Spanish. From master of this genre Alex De La Iglesia whose Day of the Beast should be required viewing

      Keith P.

      Anyhoo, I just finished watching Rome on Max, so now am in between shows and on the hunt for a new one.

      If you’re going through HBO’s old catalog and haven’t seen it, binge all of “Deadwood”

      Betsy

      OMG.  Golden Delicious, a favorite variety of mine.

      Don’t forget to make Aunt Betsy’s “Lazy Gal” cider (the fizzy kind).  Should be really good with Golden Delicious juice.

      Betty C has the recipe in an old post somewhere where I commented.

      Betsy

      OMG.  Golden Delicious, a favorite variety of mine.

      Don’t forget to make Aunt Betsy’s “Lazy Gal” cider (the fizzy kind).  Should be really good with Golden Delicious juice.

      Betty C has the recipe in an old post of hers somewhere where I commented years ago.

      Suzanne

      @Trivia Man: I love podcasts. I seldom get to control the TV, but I can listen to podcasts in the car or while drawing. I’ve been listening to a fantastic one by David Runciman called “Past Present Future”. He did a previous series called “History of Ideas” that was equally great.

      BethanyAnne

      I just got back from the store, and picked up a sweet potato pie. My pinto beans are done brining, so it’s about time to start those. I don’t know what it is, but I’ve just been craving pinto beans this past week. And I got an extra package of eggs. I’m going to try Kenji Lopez-Alt’s method of making poached eggs for use later. Hoping to put 8 or so poached eggs in the fridge for use this week. I am also angling to be the one to bring deviled eggs for Thanksgiving this year.

      Narya

      Take some cider and reduce it—boiled cider is AWESOME. It’s great for marinades (esp. w salmon and, I suspect, pork) but also for any apple dessert. Did I mention it’s awesome?

      zhena gogolia

      We just watched McDonald and Dodds. Enjoyable mystery set in Bath. Jason Watkins is a great actor.

      ETA: He played Harold Wilson on The Crown.

      Gemina13

      Haven’t checked out Max for a while, but the suggestions here are pretty spot-on.  If you haven’t caught up on the recent seasons of “Doctor Who,” I recommend doing so.

      Here in WA, Honeycrisp cider hit the stores about 2 weeks ago.  Oh, is it good.  I used half of mine for baked apples and Johnny-Jump-Ups.  The rest will get mulled with clove oranges, assorted spices, and rum.

