Today was the sale of the annual once a year pressing of cider made from Golden Delicious apples, so I had to hustle up to the orchard. Got a gallon and some apples for the folks at the office, a bunch for other people, and some for myself. Prolly a hundred pounds of apples again.

They had a little farmer’s market thing going on there, so I picked up some eggs and splurged and bought some short ribs. The price of everything is through the roof, so I have been very selective about meat purchases. But I had never made short ribs for Joelle and she will be here in a couple weeks, so I picked them up.

Anyhoo, I just finished watching Rome on Max, so now am in between shows and on the hunt for a new one. Wild Saturday night.