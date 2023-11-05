Don Lemon says he thinks Michelle Obama is prettier than Melania. Michelle Obama is without question a better person, and was a better First Lady, than Melania Trump ever thought about being.💙#ProudBlue #VoteBlueToSaveAmerica #GOPBetrayedAmerica #TrumpIsATraitor pic.twitter.com/6AfVUUL8wJ — LA Blue Dot in GA 🌊💔 (@namwella1961) November 4, 2023

(Well, the tweet sold at least *one* of those tshirts!)



Elsewhere… If it weren’t for hypocrisy, Republicans would have no values whatsoever:

Here is a paywall-free version of my article about Mike Johnson's ridiculous claim about the impartiality of the Biden impeachment probe — and how Comer is actively proving him wrong. https://t.co/ReZ4PwhyVJ — Philip Bump (@pbump) November 3, 2023

Phillip Bump, at the Washington Post, “Does new House speaker really think Biden impeachment push is apolitical?”:

Ten days ago, it didn’t really matter what Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.) thought about his party’s impeachment inquiry into President Biden. It had been announced by then-speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) in September and yielded one hearing later that month — a hearing that, by most objective (and some subjective) accounts ended up mostly embarrassing the congressional leaders responsible for running it. But then Johnson became speaker. And, in the first weekly news conference hosted by Republican leaders since his election, Johnson offered adamant support for the inquiry that has mostly been put on ice. Johnson was asked his views of the inquiry by a reporter who noted that House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.), one of the leaders of the inquiry, had “suggested that his investigation is winding down.” Johnson didn’t dispute that, framing the lull since the first hearing as a function of conscientiousness, not ineptitude. He began by insisting that he took the whole thing seriously. “I was called upon to serve on the impeachment defense team in the House twice under President Trump,” he said, “when the Democrats used it for raw partisan political purposes. And I decried that at each step of the way.” That’s an interesting presentation, certainly…

“What you’re seeing right now is a deliberate constitutional process that was envisioned by the founders, the framers of the Constitution,” Johnson claimed at the news conference. “This is how they envisioned this to go, not the way the Democrats did it: snap impeachments, sham impeachments and all the rest.” He went on to insist that Comer and his colleagues were doing an “extraordinary job very methodically and I would say outside the scope of politics.” This, too, fails to withstand scrutiny… Where we end up is where we usually end up: Comer hyping a revelation that easily collapses under scrutiny. Comer offering that revelation in part to continue to position himself at the forefront of GOP efforts to impugn the president a year before the 2024 election. “I’m once again asking for your help to defend my good name,” he wrote in a fundraising appeal sent out this week, “as I delve deeper into the belly of the corrupt beast that is ravaging our country: THE BIDEN CRIME FAMILY.” If your pitch for money is that you’re the knight in (expensive; donate now!) shining armor battling a dangerous dragon, you have to convince people there’s a dragon. This is not, I would offer, someone doing an “extraordinary job very methodically,” much less “outside the scope of politics.”

The funniest part of the new Comer stuff, of course, is the idea that “being repaid after loaning someone money” is a huge, lucrative benefit. — Philip Bump (@pbump) November 2, 2023

Thing is… Comer is a hardened criminal, but “Speaker Johnson” is a far-right hothouse flower who’s only facing impartial scrutiny for the first time. There’s already a bunch of malformed skeletons falling out of his Shreveport closets, with more to come. And his fellow MAGApublicans may defend him against Democrats (and the good of the country as a whole), but they’re all hypersensitive, touchy about their prerogatives, and itching to recapture the media spotlight.

I’m pretty sure MAGA Mike will still be there for the start of the upcoming Shutdown Battle(s), but I’m not sure he’s got the protective coverage to be there when it ends.