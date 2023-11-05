Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We’ll be taking my thoughts and prayers to the ballot box.

“Squeaker” McCarthy

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

An unpunished coup is a training exercise.

The new temporary speaker of the house is a spiteful little shit.

After dobbs, women are no longer free.

Bad news for Ron DeSantis is great news for America.

This really is a full service blog.

Israel, don’t be dumb like we were in the US after 9/11!

“And when the Committee says to “report your income,” that could mean anything!

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

How are Republicans going to find someone with more charisma and personal charm than Jim Jordan?

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

You are so fucked. Still, I wish you the best of luck.

The GOP couldn’t organize an orgy in a whorehouse with a fist full of 50s.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Glad to see john eastman going through some things.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Polls are now a reliable indicator of what corporate Republicans want us to think.

Let’s finish the job.

Sunday Morning Open Thread

(Well, the tweet sold at least *one* of those tshirts!)
 
Elsewhere… If it weren’t for hypocrisy, Republicans would have no values whatsoever:

Phillip Bump, at the Washington Post, “Does new House speaker really think Biden impeachment push is apolitical?”:

Ten days ago, it didn’t really matter what Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.) thought about his party’s impeachment inquiry into President Biden. It had been announced by then-speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) in September and yielded one hearing later that month — a hearing that, by most objective (and some subjective) accounts ended up mostly embarrassing the congressional leaders responsible for running it.

But then Johnson became speaker. And, in the first weekly news conference hosted by Republican leaders since his election, Johnson offered adamant support for the inquiry that has mostly been put on ice.

Johnson was asked his views of the inquiry by a reporter who noted that House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.), one of the leaders of the inquiry, had “suggested that his investigation is winding down.” Johnson didn’t dispute that, framing the lull since the first hearing as a function of conscientiousness, not ineptitude.

He began by insisting that he took the whole thing seriously.

“I was called upon to serve on the impeachment defense team in the House twice under President Trump,” he said, “when the Democrats used it for raw partisan political purposes. And I decried that at each step of the way.”

That’s an interesting presentation, certainly…

“What you’re seeing right now is a deliberate constitutional process that was envisioned by the founders, the framers of the Constitution,” Johnson claimed at the news conference. “This is how they envisioned this to go, not the way the Democrats did it: snap impeachments, sham impeachments and all the rest.”

He went on to insist that Comer and his colleagues were doing an “extraordinary job very methodically and I would say outside the scope of politics.”

This, too, fails to withstand scrutiny…

Where we end up is where we usually end up: Comer hyping a revelation that easily collapses under scrutiny. Comer offering that revelation in part to continue to position himself at the forefront of GOP efforts to impugn the president a year before the 2024 election.

“I’m once again asking for your help to defend my good name,” he wrote in a fundraising appeal sent out this week, “as I delve deeper into the belly of the corrupt beast that is ravaging our country: THE BIDEN CRIME FAMILY.”

If your pitch for money is that you’re the knight in (expensive; donate now!) shining armor battling a dangerous dragon, you have to convince people there’s a dragon.

This is not, I would offer, someone doing an “extraordinary job very methodically,” much less “outside the scope of politics.”

Thing is… Comer is a hardened criminal, but “Speaker Johnson” is a far-right hothouse flower who’s only facing impartial scrutiny for the first time. There’s already a bunch of malformed skeletons falling out of his Shreveport closets, with more to come. And his fellow MAGApublicans may defend him against Democrats (and the good of the country as a whole), but they’re all hypersensitive, touchy about their prerogatives, and itching to recapture the media spotlight.

I’m pretty sure MAGA Mike will still be there for the start of the upcoming Shutdown Battle(s), but I’m not sure he’s got the protective coverage to be there when it ends.

    23Comments

    1. 1.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Some good news for a Sunday morn:

      A ewe that was hailed Britain’s loneliest sheep has been rescued by a group of farmers from a remote shingle beach in the Scottish Highlands.

      The sheep, called Fiona and wearing a huge fleece, had been stranded at the foot of cliffs on the Cromarty Firth for at least two years, with an animal welfare charity having deemed rescue attempts “incredibly complex”. But five farmers managed to haul her up a steep slope, and now plan to deliver her to a farm park. The rescue mission was organised by Cammy Wilson, a sheep shearer from Ayrshire and a presenter on the BBC’s Landward programme, after seeing media coverage of Fiona’s plight.

      Speaking in a video posted on Facebook, he said: “We’ve come up here with some heavy equipment and we’ve got this sheep up an incredibly steep slope. She’s in incredible condition. She is about a condition score of about 4.5, she is over-fat – it was some job lifting her up that slope. She is going to a very special place that a lot of you know very well, where you’ll be able to see her virtually every day.”

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Yarrow

      “Speaker Johnson” is a far-right hothouse flower who’s only facing impartial scrutiny for the first time. There’s already a bunch of malformed skeletons falling out of his Shreveport closets, with more to come

      So true. How do these guys think going for the big jobs that come with a bigger spotlight is a good idea? If they’re hiding stuff don’t they know the enhanced scrutiny is part of the deal if they take the job? It just seems so dumb.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Geminid

      I drove through Mike Johnson’s district twice in 2019. I was on my way from Atlanta to Santa Rosa, New Mexico.* I did not stop there, and my only memory is of the armadillos I saw lurking in the woods along I-20.

      * a simple route: take I-20 west for 820 miles until just past Sweetwater, Texas and turn right on the road to Lubbock.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Ken

      @OzarkHillbilly: Hooray, though the whole thing sounds like the setup for a nasty joke, like the one about the three-legged pig. Something like:

      “She is going to a very special place that a lot of you know very well, where you’ll be able to see her virtually every day: The meat counter at the Inverness Tesco.”

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @Yarrow: That’s a good question. Maybe they think they’ve been under scrutiny already, while they ran for office for instance. They have no idea how intense the scrutiny will be. Also maybe they live in a bubble and think they don’t have anything to hide because everything they’re doing is hunky dory.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      lowtechcyclist

      Don Lemon says he thinks Michelle Obama is prettier than Melania.

      Michelle Obama is without question a better person, and was a better First Lady, than Melania Trump ever thought about being.

      Tru dat. That she’s also a much more beautiful woman than Melania is an added bonus. Icing on the cake.

      Gotta admit I’m biased – I’ve had a major crush on Michelle Obama for >15 years now.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      eclare

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      That was one of the points of Game Change, about Sarah Palin’s rise to be the VP candidate.  Someone on McCain’s team (Schmidt?) told her to prepare for scrutiny and bad press like she’s never seen.  Sarah dismissively said the AK press can be pretty harsh, I’m used to it.  I can see MAGA Mike “thinking” the same.

      It’s a very good movie, the cast is incredible.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      jimmiraybob

      @Yarrow: “If they’re hiding stuff don’t they know the enhanced scrutiny…”

      I think that the obvious answer is that the base doesn’t care.  It is ALL transactional; we give you power in exchange for ……..  Ethics and decency only get in the way.  Look how the religious right treated Carter.  He didn’t deliver and they turned.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      EarthWindFire

      Making bank off impeachment like the Founding Fathers intended. What’s wrong with you lieberals? Of course that stands up to intense scrutiny.

      Reply

