Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Following reporting rules is only for the little people, apparently.

I really should read my own blog.

We’re not going back!

Second rate reporter says what?

We still have time to mess this up!

The arc of history bends toward the same old fuckery.

No Justins, No Peace

Speaking of republicans, is there a way for a political party to declare intellectual bankruptcy?

You cannot shame the shameless.

Within six months Twitter will be fully self-driving.

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

Fani Willis claps back at Trump chihuahua, Jim Jordan.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Despite his magical powers, I don’t think Trump is thinking this through, to be honest.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

You don’t get to peddle hatred on saturday and offer condolences on sunday.

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

It’s easy to sit in safety and prescribe what other people should be doing.

He wakes up lying, and he lies all day.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

There are consequences to being an arrogant, sullen prick.

Battle won, war still ongoing.

Good lord, these people are nuts.

You are here: Home / Politics / Trumpery / Trump Crime Cartel / It’s All He Has

It’s All He Has

by | 51 Comments

This post is in: 

Via the intertrons, I see that Trump testified today in court, and it went EXACTLY HOW YOU THOUGHT it would because the tangerine Palpatine is exactly who he has always been. I am sure he strode to the witness stand, sat down, and proceeded to defile the bible he was sworn in on, the seat he sat on, and then the law, common decency, and the truth.

I’m sure it was quite a spectacle, because that’s all he’s got. He sure as hell does not have the law or truth on his side, so he might as well pound the table and make a scene. And half the country will still vote for him.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Betty Cracker
  • Brachiator
  • brendancalling
  • BruceFromOhio
  • cain
  • Cameron
  • Captain C
  • Chetan Murthy
  • citizen dave
  • David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
  • dmsilev
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • El Muneco
  • Frank Wilhoit
  • gene108
  • hells littlest angel
  • HinTN
  • JaySinWA
  • John S.
  • Josie
  • kindness
  • KWDragon
  • MattF
  • MomSense
  • Odie Hugh Manatee
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • piratedan
  • prostratedragon
  • RSA
  • Ruckus
  • ryk
  • UncleEbeneezer
  • Urza
  • Villago Delenda Est
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    51Comments

    2. 2.

      Josie

      The realization that so many people in our country are willing to put a mentally disturbed person into the presidency is the greatest disappointment of my life. (And I have lived long enough to have quite a few disappointments.)

      Reply
    3. 3.

      John S.

      I’m not holding my breath, but all the headlines should be “Old Man Yells at Clouds; Smears Himself in Feces”.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      KWDragon

      What I find most disappointing is the nagging feeling (backed by experience) that he will never enjoy a scintilla of an iota of consequence for his actions. He never has, and I sincerely doubt he ever will.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      MattF

      It’s the Trump Brand. Comes right out of professional wrestling, which I loved as a kid. Haystacks Calhoun, et. al. Outgrew it.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @KWDragon: This is the penalty phase of a trial in which his business organization has already been found to be base on fraud.  They judge is just deciding how many hundreds of millions they are going to pay in fines.  Trump is going to walk out of this broke.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Betty Cracker

      For my own peace of mind (living in 70+ Trump country), I’ve tried to nail down the approximate percentage of Trump voters in the U.S. I think it’s between 25% to 35% of the total population. Unfortunately for, well, everyone, they have outsize influence as swing state voters.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Ruckus

      @KWDragon:

      Oh I think he’s doing that now. He’s always thought that he was above everything and everyone else. Now he’s being treated, well better than any one of us would be, acting like an extremely snotty 7 yr old. He’s had 70 years more than that to figure out being alive in a civilization and hasn’t made a millionth of an inch of progress in that 70 yrs.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      @Josie:

      Think of it as the inmates of an insane asylum picking a leader who might get to burn down the country. I hear our Founding Fathers are considered geniuses in designing our system of governing.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      JaySinWA

      @Omnes Omnibus: I take it you are not in the “He’ll delay payment till after he is dead” school? What happens when the penalty is set and the appeals fly? Does Trump or the Trump org. have to put up a bond in case of loss? Or can the dissolution begin and cut off his business revenue?

      What’s the appeal endgame

      ETA I think this trial maybe more consequential than the others because a bankrupt Trump is less of threat than one who can use his finances to hold off going to jail.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Villago Delenda Est

      What TFG is doing right now is making an appeal pointless.  Engoron has been more than patient with this bawling three year old trapped in a 77 year old body, and the appeals court will duly notice all this.  The corporate death penalty depends on how the appeal goes, and it’s not going well.  TFG is giving them no reason to have the slightest sympathy.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      gene108

      @Ruckus:

      The only thing he’s got on his side is the ability to lie, to the world and to himself.

      That and almost the entire Republican Party, their voters, their billionaire sugar daddies, Putin, and Lord knows how many members of law enforcement from federal agents to Secret Service to any small town deputy, as well as a bunch of judges he appointed that are extremely partisan and are willing to him a favor.

      As much as hope and pray he gets convicted and sent to prison, I think the odds are pretty low he’ll see the inside of cell. He’ll appeal any case he loses, post bail, and be free while the appeals process winds its way through the court system.

      Worst case he wins in 2024, pardons himself of all federal charges, and turns the DOJ on Willis, AG James, Engeron and his clerk.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      kindness

      I heard the Bailiff was crying after Trump’s testimony

      @KWDragon: The eventual heart attack that does him in will be the only consequences I might get to see.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      gene108

      @MattF:

      Trump is in the WWE Hall of Fame, for whatever that’s worth. He was involved with it a couple of decades ago.

      This is one reason he’s good at appealing to adult voters that are still pro-wrestling fans, NASCAR fans, etc. He’s worked on that schtick in the top tier of pro-wrestling.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Brachiator

      I’m sure it was quite a spectacle, because that’s all he’s got. He sure as hell does not have the law or truth on his side, so he might as well pound the table and make a scene. And half the country will still vote for him.

      Backed into a corner, it is both predictable and amazing to see the Orange Beast persist with bluster and bullshit. There is no perceptible difference between his actions and that of someone who is mentally ill. But his trump card (see what I did there) is the continued support of the GOP leadership, who back his lies that he won the election and keep his presidential bid alive.

      The Republicans learned from Watergate that they should stand by their man no matter what. Fuck democracy and the rule of law. The GOP is out for revenge. And they don’t care who gets hurt.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      gene108

      @Betty Cracker:

      I’ve tried to nail down the approximate percentage of Trump voters in the U.S. I think it’s between 25% to 35% of the total population.

      Percentage of the population doesn’t reflect their percentage of actual voters. Non-voters, I think, make the largest chunk of the possible electorate.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Frank Wilhoit

      @Ruckus: ​
        But he always has been. The only pocket money he has ever had is what he was *just* given by someone who expected a quid-pro-quo. To pay this court’s judgment, he would have to go hat in hand to his old sources, but do any of them still think there is anything he can do for them?

      Reply
    31. 31.

      gene108

      @Frank Wilhoit:

      To pay this court’s judgment, he would have to go hat in hand to his old sources, but do any of them still think there is anything he can do for them?

      1. The judgement will be paid from the sale of his assets by a court appointed trustee (or whatever the proper term is).

      2. He still has a legitimate chance to be the 47th President on the United States. I think that leaves a pretty big opportunity for favors to be paid back.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Captain C

      @MomSense:

      Tangerine Palpatine LOL

      I think this particular Palpatine was a clone that accidentally had a bunch of Phantom Menace-vintage Jar Jar Binks DNA added to it.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Villago Delenda Est

      @JaySinWA: Once the appeals court (hearing scheduled for a week from today) rules on the appeal of the directed verdict of fraud, that’s when things happen.  There are only two levels of appeals in New York.  TFG could appeal the first level’s call to the final level, but all that does is delay the inevitable.  Which is the only legal strategy he has.  Eventually, the receiver (who is already in control of the various Trump Org entities) will start selling properties off to fulfill the judgement, which will most likely be everything Willis is asking for.  Then there’s the corporate death penalty.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      dmsilev

      tangerine Palpatine

      That’s a terribly unfair comparison. Palpatine was a careful planner who set wheels in motion years ahead of time, had multiple fallback options, and really was only undone at the end by his willful disregard of OSHA railing safety regulations(*). And can TFG shoot lightning bolts from his fingers? I rest my case.

      (*) Episode IX does not exist.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Captain C

      @dmsilev:

      (*) Episode IX does not exist.

      I think of it as Episode IX is completely noncanon contractual obligation fanservice

      ETA:  Or for Emerson, Lake, and Palmer fans, not quite, but perilously close to Love Beach.  Except that album wasn’t even fanservice.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      brendancalling

      I would very much like to see TFG explode like Mr. Creosote in “Monty Python’s ‘Meaning of Life.’”

      I’ve been following the live blogging at WaPo and DK, and the general consensus is they’re trying to provoke the judge’s temper so they can move for mistrial, but it’s not working. IANAL, so I don’t know how this shit works but apparently it wasn’t a good day for Giant Orange Man Baby.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Urza

      @dmsilev: Episode IX is what we’ll get with all the orange Palpatine clones that come after this one trying to restore the Empire and doing as much damage as possible to the ‘current’ Republic as they can along the way.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @Betty Cracker:

      About a third of the population is, by nature, authoritarian and anti-democracy

      In the 1940s—when the world was reeling with shock over the rise of fascism that led to World War II and the devastating brutality of those regimes—German sociologist Theodor Adornobegan studying what came to be called the authoritarian personality. The authoritarian personality describes the people who fall in line behind an authoritarian leader (the rows of people dressed alike raising their hand in salute).

      The authoritarian personality is also called an anti-democratic personality.

      Stenner and other political psychologists have concluded that about 33% of the population across cultures has this personality. We often see this number repeated. The Nazis came to power with 33% of the vote. Le Pen won 35% of the vote.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      citizen dave

      I have concluded, based on traveling around the rural areas of my state, that the Orange Virus has mostly ended.  I see almost zero trump signs.  Meaning a couple.  Whereas they were all over the fucking place in 2016-2020.  True, large signs along northbound I-69 yesterday south of Fort Wayne, red letters, one with “Biden Stop Killing Americans” (wtf?); and one simply “Trump”.  Today drove along a U.S. highway east of where I live for 30 miles, and did not see one trump sign; nor any in/near the towns between me and rural Indiana.  So, I think the recent polls are bullshit.

      I also think trump will not be the nominee, as his health will decline and mental state will become more and more obviously deranged.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      cain

      @JaySinWA:

      ETA I think this trial maybe more consequential than the others because a bankrupt Trump is less of threat than one who can use his finances to hold off going to jail.

      it’s a threat to Republican fundraising :

      ETA of course, he won’t be bankrupt – he’ll have to sell off his properties and the like to pay everything off. But he’s nothing without his businesses.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Chetan Murthy

      @UncleEbeneezer: I’ve read articles discussing the typical upbringing of authoritarian personalities.  It’s transmitted by parents to their children, typically via strict authoritarian parenting.  Like the kind of parenting that was common in Texas in the 1970s when I was a kid.  I don’t know if things have changed there, but kinda doubt it.  Stuff like fathers making sure their children addressed  them as “sir”, and liberal use of the paddle.  That sorta shit.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.