Via the intertrons, I see that Trump testified today in court, and it went EXACTLY HOW YOU THOUGHT it would because the tangerine Palpatine is exactly who he has always been. I am sure he strode to the witness stand, sat down, and proceeded to defile the bible he was sworn in on, the seat he sat on, and then the law, common decency, and the truth.

I’m sure it was quite a spectacle, because that’s all he’s got. He sure as hell does not have the law or truth on his side, so he might as well pound the table and make a scene. And half the country will still vote for him.