As I’ve written several times: This is going to be slow going. It will often look or seem frozen until it isn’t. The Ukrainians are not going to stop. And we have been far too slow to give them what they need and then we second guess them doing as well as they are despite us tying one of their arms behind their back.

General Zaluzhnyi’s aide de camp, Major Hennadiy Chastyakov, has been killed by a grenade that went off in his home. Because of the fog of war/imprecision of reporting of fast moving events in a state that is at war, this has been reported as everything from an assassination to under investigation to what it actually was: a stupid user error. Major Chastyakov took a box of grenades, took a grenade out of the box, and was showing it to his son when the grenade went off.

Here is the thread from interior minister Klymenko explaining the incident. https://t.co/vO5if6X34K — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) November 6, 2023

Here’s a machine translation of Interior Minister Klymenko’s thread:

Ihor Klymenko: The tragedy in Chayki is beginning to be overgrown with various information from “sources”. Therefore, I officially announce: As a result of primary investigative actions, it was possible to find out the first circumstances of the tragedy. Today was the birthday of the deceased major Chastyakov. He returned home from work with gifts from his colleagues

began to show relatives. He took out a gift box with grenades inside and started showing one of the ammunition to his son. These were grenades of the new Western model. First, the son took the ammunition and started turning the ring. Then the serviceman took the grenade from the child and pulled out the ring, provoking a tragic explosion. The police found 5 more such unexploded grenades in the apartment. They will be sent for examination. The police found a fellow soldier who gave a fatal gift. His office was already searched and 2 similar grenades were seized. Primary investigative actions are ongoing. I urge you not to spread unofficial information. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing, wait for the official conclusions of the investigation

This was a unfortunate, but preventable accident. If you see anyone claiming this was an assassination, which is misinformation, bonk them. Then bonk them again.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

The battle that determines the fate of the state and people is now underway; it is not the right time for elections – address by the President of Ukraine Fellow Ukrainians! I held a meeting of the Staff. The first issue was related to the tragedy with the servicemen of our 128th separate mountain assault brigade. The military, the Minister of Defense, and the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine delivered reports. The specifics – what has already been figured out about the circumstances of the tragedy, whose orders entailed the tragedy. In particular, Chief Inspector of the Defense Ministry Voronchenko delivered a report. The brigade commander has been suspended for the time of investigation. The whole situation is being analyzed minute by minute. And it will be found out who exactly violated the rules on the safety of people in the area accessible to enemy aerial reconnaissance. There will be no avoidance of responsibility. The second issue at the Staff meeting was, of course, the reports by the Commander-in-Chief and the commanders on the directions of the main battles. The report of the intelligence. Our offensive actions. Our defensive actions. Avdiivka, Kupyansk, Kherson are the main focal points today. And our operations in the Black Sea. By the way, I thank everyone who ensured the successful targeting of the Russian warship at the Kerch shipyard. This is significant – another source of Russian terror against Ukraine has been eliminated. The Ministry of Strategic Industries and the Ministry of Defense reported on the supply of weapons and equipment to our brigades, the dynamics of defense production in Ukraine, and the fulfillment of contracts and agreements with partners. And I am grateful to all our friends in the world who help Ukraine with reliable, long-term support that strengthens us strategically. We are preparing for international events in November: today I held a meeting with the team regarding the meetings and negotiations that have already been scheduled. We expect new political activities with the European Union and many other partners in the world, in particular, regarding Ukraine’s global role as a guarantor of food security. The relevant details will be announced in the near future. And one more thing. A very important one. Last night, Russia struck at Odesa again. Missiles, “Shaheds”. Some of them were shot down. There were also hits. It was a difficult night for Odesa. Constant attacks on Kherson, Kherson region. Donetsk and Kharkiv regions. There was an air raid alert across the whole country today. Everyone should remember what is most important in Ukraine right now. The enemy is insane. And it is powerful. And it wants to destroy Ukraine, just as it has always wanted to. Now everyone should think about defending our country. We need to pull ourselves together, avoid unwinding and splitting up into disputes or other priorities. The situation is the same now as it was before: if there is no victory, there will be no country. Our victory is possible. It will come if we all focus on it. Not on politicking or searching for some personal interest. Not on disagreements that will do nothing for the country, defense, and our advancement. The resource of the state, the resource of the budget, the resource of our attention and emotions, the resource of our efforts – all this is needed for our victory. I will say it again. We all see people demanding that budget resources be allocated to help the defense instead of paving and repairing streets. This is the right thing to do. All resources should be used to make Ukraine stronger. We all hear what needs to be changed in the defense forces themselves: it concerns many procedures that are redundant, it concerns many difficulties that our warriors face. Transfers, training, and supply. There are many tasks. And all the relevant structures must deal with them without diverting their energy and efforts to anything else. We all see that now is not the time for grand celebrations or other brazen things in the rear, which are unacceptable in times of war, and even more so when the army, when all our defense forces live with completely different emotions: pain, battles, losses, but also achievements – achievements for Ukraine. And we all understand that now, in wartime, when there are so many challenges, it is absolutely irresponsible to throw the topic of elections into society in a lighthearted and playful way. I expect all relevant structures and authorities to provide concrete solutions to the challenges that our country is facing today. This applies to the civilian authorities, the military element of the state, the government officials, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine and other law enforcement agencies. It also means that the state needs to be much more focused on defense – everyone in the state, and especially at the regional level, in the rear cities that have the resources to help and support. This also applies to ensuring that tragedies like the one that happened to the servicemen of the 128th brigade never happen again. And to the changes our soldiers and commanders expect, especially the guys who were mobilized. And finally, the waves of any politically divisive things must stop. We must realize that now is the time of defense, the time of the battle that determines the fate of the state and people, not the time of manipulations, which only Russia expects from Ukraine. I believe that now is not the right time for elections. And if we need to put an end to a political dispute and continue to work in unity, there are structures in the state that are capable of putting an end to it and giving society all the necessary answers. So that there is no room left for conflicts and someone else’s game against Ukraine. My personal attitude and call is to take care of our country just as on February 24, to defend it, to destroy the occupier, to fight for the freedom of Ukraine, which is now being gained in the battles for Ukraine. I thank everyone who helps! Glory to all those who are fighting and working for Ukraine! Glory to Ukraine!

Zelensky says the 128th Mountain Infantry CO has been suspended from command amid an ongoing inquiry.

The brigade earlier confirmed 19 troops killed due to his Soviet-style SNAFU attitude. — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) November 6, 2023

"I have great respect for President Zelensky, but think it would be inappropriate to go to Ukraine at this time," the Republican candidate for the 2024 presidential elections said in a statement to Newsmax. "The Biden administration is currently dealing with him, and I would not… — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) November 6, 2023

“I have great respect for President Zelensky, but think it would be inappropriate to go to Ukraine at this time,” the Republican candidate for the 2024 presidential elections said in a statement to Newsmax. “The Biden administration is currently dealing with him, and I would not want to create a conflict of interest.”

The excuse Trump has provided is not the reason he is not going to visit Ukraine. There are two reasons he’s not going. The first is that he is an abject coward and despite the fact that he would be in no real physical jeopardy if he visited Kyiv, the thought of going to an active war zone scares him to death. The second is that he knows he will lose the normal dominance contests he engages in with everyone if he has to be in Zelenskyy’s presence. Whatever else anyone might think or say about President Zelenskyy, what they cannot say is that he’s a coward. He routinely makes battlefield circulations to visit with Ukrainian Forces on the front lines, which is something that almost no other world leader would do. Trump hid in the White House secure bunker from demonstrators in DC in 2020 who had no possible chance of getting within half a mile of him.

Avdiivka:

The Battle of Avdiivka 2023.

Historic footage from Ukraine's 47th Mechanized. pic.twitter.com/ZdxkGRYHzG — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) November 6, 2023

"Russian occupiers are unable to surround Avdiivka thanks to the actions of our defenders," the 47th Mechanized Brigade said. 👇 📷 Vlada Liberova/Libkos/Getty Imageshttps://t.co/R0kVB72gmm — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) November 6, 2023

From The Kyiv Independent:

Russian losses near Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast have included almost 7,000 soldiers killed or wounded, 100 tanks, and 250 other armored vehicles in the past three weeks, the 47th Mechanized Brigade said on Nov. 6. The unit published a video on its social media showing the destruction of Russian armor in the sector by forces of the 47th Mechanized Brigade, the 110th Mechanized Brigade, and the Presidential Brigade “Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytskyi.” Russian forces intensified ground attacks against Avdiivka and surrounding settlements in early October in an effort to encircle the town. The campaign has been supported by heavy shelling and air strikes. “Russian occupiers are unable to surround Avdiivka thanks to the actions of our defenders,” the 47th Mechanized Brigade said. The White House assessed that the Kremlin is likely to continue its offensive in the coming months and “may achieve some tactical successes.” This will, however, come at the cost of thousands of Russian soldiers thrown into battle without proper training and with poor morale, U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said.

Kherson:

Stolen childhood.

A school in Kherson region after a russian missile attack. 📹: Oleksandr Prokudin pic.twitter.com/ooppggl5tp — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) November 6, 2023

Kerch shipyards Russian occupied Crimea:

+1 destroyed russian ship.@StratCom_AFU confirmed that an Askold russian ship was destroyed during Saturday’s cruise missile attack on the shipbuilding plant in Kerch. pic.twitter.com/TRhuXkouYx — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) November 6, 2023

/2. Russian Karakurt-class corvette Project 22800 «Askold» after the strike. pic.twitter.com/NPbgs31Y9U — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) November 6, 2023

/4. Photo of damage is made from the pier side. But according to the satellite imagery a big dark area is visible on the other side of the ship. Would be interesting to see ship from the other side. https://t.co/0pruNp3gHV pic.twitter.com/z5mGGdSB5U — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) November 6, 2023

Absolutely certain that the hit Karakurt-Class corvette is the Askold. You can even see that two missiles in a small window of time hitting that moored Russian warship. In a still picture you can see the first incoming missile. Source: https://t.co/qc9EHt4E6R#Ukraine #Crimea… pic.twitter.com/LoFYgKyC48 — (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) November 6, 2023

Kupyansk:

14th brigade of Ukraine repels Russian attack on Kupyansk direction. https://t.co/WWsdwVM379 pic.twitter.com/B0rMpGYErt — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) November 6, 2023

That’s enough for tonight.

