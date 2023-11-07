I was wondering- have you all ever read any deep dives or profiles on how Jon Favreau went from initial fame from Swingers to basically being one of the few go-to guys for Star Wars and Marvel films and series?
Also, Go Democrats!
by John Cole| 12 Comments
This post is in: John Cole Presents "This Fucking Old House"
I was wondering- have you all ever read any deep dives or profiles on how Jon Favreau went from initial fame from Swingers to basically being one of the few go-to guys for Star Wars and Marvel films and series?
Also, Go Democrats!
What Have The Romans Ever Done for Us?
Talent?
Chris
I guess he was so money and he didn’t even know it.
Yarrow
I saw a clip from Swingers the other day and wow were they babies.
What Have The Romans Ever Done for Us?
He did one of the early Iron Man movies and that worked out well. That probably started him down the path to the rest though how he got picked for that first one I don’t know.
He also did Elf, which is great.
sab
Deep dive? No, never did even a shallow paddle.
Manyakitty
It was that guest star arc on Friends where he played Monica’s rich boyfriend.
sab
@WaterGirl: Who knows? As usual, I am clueless.
sab
@Manyakitty: Seriously. The sortof wrestling or whatever guy?
mrmoshpotato
No idea.
Barbara
Just dropping in to say that I watched a documentary on Hulu called Never Let Him Go, which is a true crime story but is really about the search for justice and equal treatment for LGBTQ people. It doesn’t just help, but really, it was essential, that the victim’s brother was a tech millionaire who could never stop trying to find out – for 30 years – what happened when his brother was found at the foot of a cliff in Sydney harbor Australia. Worth watching, but warning that there are flashbacks and discussion of the early days of HIV.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings