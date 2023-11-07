Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Republicans don’t want a speaker to lead them; they want a hostage.

Chutkan laughs. Lauro sits back down.

T R E 4 5 O N

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

The republican caucus is already covering themselves with something, and it’s not glory.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

Happy indictment week to all who celebrate!

The Giant Orange Man Baby is having a bad day.

DeSantis transforms Florida into 1930s Germany with gators and theme parks.

It’s a doggy dog world.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Consistently wrong since 2002

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires Republicans to act in good faith.

In after Baud. Damn.

Is it negotiation when the other party actually wants to shoot the hostage?

Republicans in disarray!

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

Thanks for reminding me that Van Jones needs to be slapped.

Don’t expect peaches from an apple tree.

You come for women, you’re gonna get your ass kicked.

Fani Willis claps back at Trump chihuahua, Jim Jordan.

      Just dropping in to say that I watched a documentary on Hulu called Never Let Him Go, which is a true crime story but is really about the search for justice and equal treatment for LGBTQ people. It doesn’t just help, but really, it was essential, that the victim’s brother was a tech millionaire who could never stop trying to find out – for 30 years – what happened when his brother was found at the foot of a cliff in Sydney harbor Australia. Worth watching, but warning that there are flashbacks and discussion of the early days of HIV.

