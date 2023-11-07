Today is the big day we have been waiting for with high hopes and at least some trepidation. There is a lot at stake in these elections today!

Balloon Juice raised $25,000 for our two candidates in Hampton Roads: Kimberly Pope Adams (HD-82) and Michael Feggans (HD-97). Both races were rated as tossups, but Pope Adams just moved to Tilt-R and Michael Feggans has moved to Tilt-D.

They are both young, progressive, and African American, and are trying to take the seats back from the Rs who won them in 2021. We gave it our best shot, now all we can do is wait.

Chaz Nuttycombe has updated ratings and is forecasting Dems getting the narrowest of majorities in the House of Delegates, and losing a state senate seat, but holding the majority in the State Senate.

BlueGuitarist reminded us that most of the Democrats in 2022 Tilt R districts won; so there is still reason to be hopeful.

What’s at stake?

VA – control of the VA House, control of the VA Senate, hopefully stopping Youngkin’s agenda in its tracks OH – Issue 1 and the right to self-determination for women PA – Supreme Court seat KY – Governor Andy Beshear, the best thing KY has going for it, hopefully keeping his seat RI – open US House seat (democratic seat previously held by David Cicilline’s seat) MS – Governor of Mississippi, Elvis Presley’s cousin just might have a shot against the awful incumbent

VA House Districts (where the outcome isn’t clear going in)

VA Senate Districts (where the outcome isn’t clear going in)

Are there other key races that I missed?

Poll closing times (EDT) tonight

6 Most of Kentucky, Indiana

7 Virginia

7:30 Ohio

8 Pennsylvania

Where are your favorite sites to watch results for VA? OH? KY? PA? MS?

Many thanks to BlueGuitarist for the spreadsheets! Putting those together was on my to do list today, and he beat me to it. Gives new meaning to Go Blue!

Open thread.