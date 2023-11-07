Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Election Results Watch – All Eyes on VA & OH (and PA and KY and MS and more)

Today is the big day we have been waiting for with high hopes and at least some trepidation.  There is a lot at stake in these elections today!

Balloon Juice raised $25,000 for our two candidates in Hampton Roads: Kimberly Pope Adams (HD-82) and Michael Feggans (HD-97).  Both races were rated as tossups, but Pope Adams just moved to Tilt-R and Michael Feggans has moved to Tilt-D.

They are both young, progressive, and African American, and are trying to take the seats back from the Rs who won them in 2021.  We gave it our best shot, now all we can do is wait.

Chaz Nuttycombe has updated ratings and is forecasting Dems getting the narrowest of majorities in the House of Delegates, and losing a state senate seat, but holding the majority in the State Senate.

BlueGuitarist reminded us that most of the Democrats in 2022 Tilt R districts won; so there is still reason to be hopeful.

What’s at stake?

VA – control of the VA House, control of the VA Senate, hopefully stopping Youngkin’s agenda in its tracks

OH – Issue 1 and the right to self-determination for women

PA – Supreme Court seat

KY – Governor Andy Beshear, the best thing KY has going for it, hopefully keeping his seat

RI – open US House seat (democratic seat previously held by David Cicilline’s seat)

MS – Governor of Mississippi, Elvis Presley’s cousin just might have a shot against the awful incumbent

VA House Districts  (where the outcome isn’t clear going in)

VA Senate Districts  (where the outcome isn’t clear going in)

Are there other key races that I missed?

Poll closing times (EDT) tonight
6 Most of Kentucky, Indiana
7 Virginia
7:30 Ohio
8 Pennsylvania

Where are your favorite sites to watch results for VA?   OH?  KY?   PA?   MS?

Many thanks to BlueGuitarist for the spreadsheets!  Putting those together was on my to do list today, and he beat me to it.  Gives new meaning to Go Blue!

Open thread.

  • bbleh
  • eclare
  • japa21
  • WaterGirl

    7Comments

      eclare

      I am really interested in the KY governor’s race, if Beshear wins he is going to get a lot of national attention.

      I am most emotionally invested in the OH referendum, but if prior races offer any clue, it will pass, decisively.

      WaterGirl

      One more spreadsheet from BlueGuitarist, with a bunch of races around the country.  click on the image for a larger non-blurry version.

      Election Results Watch – All Eyes on VA & OH (and PA and KY and MS and more) 2

      A lot of these are local races, but as we are learning there are no small races.  Every election, for everything, counts these days.

      eclare

      @WaterGirl:

      Cheating on a state wide race would take a genius plan and massive coordination.  I don’t think the rethuglican party is capable of that.

      Cheating before an election by restricting voting, sure.  But in an actual election, I don’t see it.

      Feel free to ridicule me as naive.

      bbleh

      @WaterGirl: well but you see the Democrats cheated FIRST! By … um … having all those people vote who really shouldn’t be voting, for example.  So if they’re going to protect America, the Republicans really have no choice but to cheat.  It’s only fair!

