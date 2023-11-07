On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

Winter Wren

Minuteman National Historic Park lies within the towns of Concord, Lincoln and Lexington in Massachusetts and preserves the sites related to the Revolutionary War battle of Concord (April 19, 1775) as well as the running skirmishes during the retreat of the British regulars back to Boston after the battle along the so called “Battle Road”. The park also contains the “Wayside” (home at times to authors Nathaniel Hawthorne and Louisa May Alcott) and is adjacent to the “Old Manse” (home to Emerson and also later Hawthorne).

The park contains walking trails meandering past the restored historic buildings and through mature hardwoods, pastures, croplands and cattail marshes. Boardwalks traverse the marshes as well as several brooks and one can also cross a replica of the “rude bridge that arched the flood” of the Concord River. Along the path are varied signs describing the events and how the land looked at the time. Periodically, one will see stone markers with inscriptions like “Near here are buried British soldiers.”

The park trails are popular not only with tourists, but also with local runners, bicyclists and birdwatchers. They are just a few minutes walk from historic downtown Concord, and more importantly, just a 20 minute bike ride from where I live.