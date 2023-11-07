On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
Minuteman National Historic Park lies within the towns of Concord, Lincoln and Lexington in Massachusetts and preserves the sites related to the Revolutionary War battle of Concord (April 19, 1775) as well as the running skirmishes during the retreat of the British regulars back to Boston after the battle along the so called “Battle Road”. The park also contains the “Wayside” (home at times to authors Nathaniel Hawthorne and Louisa May Alcott) and is adjacent to the “Old Manse” (home to Emerson and also later Hawthorne).
The park contains walking trails meandering past the restored historic buildings and through mature hardwoods, pastures, croplands and cattail marshes. Boardwalks traverse the marshes as well as several brooks and one can also cross a replica of the “rude bridge that arched the flood” of the Concord River. Along the path are varied signs describing the events and how the land looked at the time. Periodically, one will see stone markers with inscriptions like “Near here are buried British soldiers.”
The park trails are popular not only with tourists, but also with local runners, bicyclists and birdwatchers. They are just a few minutes walk from historic downtown Concord, and more importantly, just a 20 minute bike ride from where I live.
Autumn in New England is justly famous and “leaf peepers” are out in force by October in Massachusetts. The sugar maples like this one are the main attraction. This photo is taken from the parking lot at Meriam’s Corner, the start of the “Battle Road” portion of the park. To the right of the photo is an old schoolhouse (not pictured), currently undergoing renovation using funding from the Great American Outdoors Act.
Horse chestnut trees provide some additional autumn color here at the “Bloody Angle”, a site where the Colonials lay in wait at a couple of sharp curves in the road and the British lost thirty soldiers as a result. The present-day trail comes in from the right up a hill after passing over a cattail marsh.
This picture is taken from almost the same location as the previous one, but looking to the right over the beginning of the stone wall across a glade and to the woodlands down the hill.
Between Meriam’s Corner and the Bloody Angle, there is also a working farm. This particular field usually grows two crops every year of sunflowers, but later in the season this other crop is planted (not sure exactly what it is) and then plowed under to restore the soil. Whatever it is, it provides some nice color after most of the leaves have fallen.
This section of the Battle Road trail passes through restorations of buildings owned by the Brooks family, who participated in the battle. Here a light January snowfall coated the trail now bare trees.
A later heavier snow is falling here while overlooking the North Bridge spanning the Concord River. This is the most heavily visited part of the park and easily walk-able from downtown Concord. The Visitor Center from which the picture is taken is the former home of descendants of Major Buttrick. Major Buttrick gave the order for the Americans to fire “the shot heard ’round the world” (as Ralph Waldo Emerson put it in his “Concord Hymn.”) Directly over the bridge is the Old Manse mentioned earlier.
This deer was munching on the first planting of young sunflowers in the field in front of Carty Barn. When I stopped to take a picture, it bounded away (showing why they are called white tailed deer).
In one of the pastures, the tenants at Carty Barn raise pigs. This is a sunrise over the lot where the pigs are raised. The early mornings are dense all along the trail with birdsong in the spring and early summer: rose-breasted grosbeaks, blue-winged warblers, redstarts are prominent among the nesting species. Turkey moms and poults are commonly seen in mid-summer.
Summer morning sun filtering through the trees above an empty trail. On the left a historical sign can be seen, on the right is a marker detailing how many more miles to Boston. It is an eighteen mile walk from the North Bridge to Boston. The British soldiers did the round trip in a single day with full kit, starting at 2 am and under heavy fire for the return trip. Much respect.
Early morning fog lifting after a humid August night. Hartwell Tavern pictured here is immediately after the Bloody Angle on the Battle Road and today features tours by guides in period costumes. In 1775, the retreating British didn’t stop in for a drink on their way back.
