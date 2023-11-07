Ohio has voted to make reproductive autonomy a core constitutional right.

I’ve seen enough: in a victory for the pro-choice side, Ohio Issue 1, a measure to establish a right to an abortion in the state constitution, passes. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) November 8, 2023

Virginia Democrats are holding the state Senate at the very least:

8:59 P.M. PROJECTION- DEMOCRATS HAVE WON THE VIRGINIA SENATE. Aaron Rouse (D) wins seat 21 and the majority. Current Count: 21 DEM, 15 GOP, 4 UND — Ben Tribbett (@notlarrysabato) November 8, 2023

Still early, but the trend is looking good for the Democrats to flip the state house, including a potential win by a candidate who got revenge porn smeared.

Kentucky Democratic Governor Breshear won re-election:

And locally, the slate of NIMBYs that want to keep Chapel Hill a car dependent single family, upper income only town is having their asses kicked. Their mayoral candidate is losing by 18 points and they might only get 1 candidate on town council—> however that is iffy as the trend throughout the night is the YIMBY candidates including the one just trailing the only potential winning NIMBY slot have been doing very very well on election day votes. The top 3 candidates, all YIMBYs, built up a lead on early votes but are pulling a higher percentage on election day votes. Half of the precincts are still remaining and the trend might get the last YIMBY candidate into a squeaker against the best NIMBY candidate.