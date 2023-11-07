Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / 2024 Elections / This is a good election night

This is a good election night

by

This post is in: 

Ohio has voted to make reproductive autonomy a core constitutional right.

Virginia Democrats are holding the state Senate at the very least:

Still early, but the trend is looking good for the Democrats to flip the state house, including a potential win by a candidate who got revenge porn smeared.

Kentucky Democratic Governor Breshear won re-election:

And locally, the slate of NIMBYs that want to keep Chapel Hill a car dependent single family, upper income only town is having their asses kicked.  Their mayoral candidate is losing by 18 points and they might only get 1 candidate on town council—> however that is iffy as the trend throughout the night is the YIMBY candidates including the one just trailing the only potential winning NIMBY slot have been doing very very well on election day votes.  The top 3 candidates, all YIMBYs, built up a lead on early votes but are pulling a higher percentage on election day votes.  Half of the precincts are still remaining and the trend might get the last YIMBY candidate into a squeaker against the best NIMBY candidate.

 

 

    63Comments

    7. 7.

      RedDirtGirl

      The Mississippi Governor’s election is going to be interesting. The largest democratic county (do I have that right?) started running out of ballots early in the day. And a huge number of mail-in ballots were requested (which likely lean blue?), and those aren’t due in until the 15th, so it we may not know for a while…

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Freemark

      Reminds me of the old Hefty commercial. YIMBY, YIMBY, YIMBY vs nimby, nimby, nimby.

      Hefty

      You really can find just about anything on Youtube

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Mousebumples

      Also major props to Danica Roem who, i believe, win be the first transgender State Senator in Virginia with her win tonight!

      I’m not tired of winning. Excited to keep working for 2024 turnout!

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Jeffro

      I cannot tell y’all enough how, on multiple levels, the Fro fam is breathing a sigh of relief that the Dems held the State Senate.

      (I know I’m not the only one…I’m just sayin’ )

      Let’s see if we get the House, too!  I think we will.  =)

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Jeffro

      Good point made on Twitter (yes, really): when will the media start calling on loser trump to drop out of the race?  He’s such a weight around the neck of the GOP.  Also, he’s old.  LOLOLOLOL

      Reply
    22. 22.

      rekoob

      @Mousebumples: From the previous thread (data still valid as of 9:30p Eastern) —

      The race between David Owen (R) and Susanna Gibson (D) in the Virginia House of Delegates 57th District is Owen with a margin of 24 votes with 15 out of 17 precincts reporting. (Early Vote/Provisionals not yet counted.)

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Splitting Image

      @steve g:

      This must be bad news for Joe Biden, but I am struggling to see how.

      Democrat successes likely to lead to overconfidence and defeat in 2024, analysts warn.

      The analysts will turn out to be Mark Thiessen and Ken Vogel.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Martin

      My hobby is fighting NIMBYs. Always nice to hear them losing.

      Also, congrats to NYC councilperson Yusef Salaam. Hard to imagine a more deserving person to win that seat.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Jeffro

      Now that Ohio has voted to legalize and tax MJ, I’m excited to put together a road trip to Canton (football), Cleveland (rock n’ roll), and every dispensary in between.  =)

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Citizen Dave

      It’s not all blue unfortunately.  Our lone (1 of 3) D city council members lost by 300 or so votes.  A city of 100K, and 20K votes are cast (Fishers Indiana).  On the other hand, Dem mayors held Indianapolis and Fort Wayne, and flipped Terre Haute and Evansville.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      E.

      I volunteered pretty hard for city council candidate. Black woman who with 78 percent reporting is clobbering the sociopath developer who used all the right-wing dog whistles. Other local elections going well here too!

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Omnes Omnibus

      So far, this is a good night.  Doesn’t it feel great?  Let’s work to make it happen again in next year.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Punchy

      Im not sure how, but I have little faith the Ohio GOP wont find a way to bypass/ignore this change to their consty.  Just as Alabama had strict SCOTUS orders to add a D district but said “fuck that”, I foresee Ohio doing something similar.  And if the Ohio SC pulls a Sgt Schultz on the whole thing, boom there’s a prob.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Matt

      Ohio has voted to make reproductive autonomy a core constitutional right.

      We’ve voted, but I personally don’t assume that that means diddly with the GOP criminals in the Statehouse.

      We voted for nonpartisan maps too, and they ran out the clock until they could get one of their buddies to run the state Supreme Court.

      We’ve had an unconstitutional school-funding system for literally decades.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Jackie

      @steve g:

      This must be bad news for Joe Biden, but I am struggling to see how.

      Reposting just because I enjoyed it so much! Dark Brandon is sleeping with a grin tonight!

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Another Scott

      BlueVirginia.US’s live blog:

      UPDATE 9:37 pm – I agree with Sam Shirazi on this: “Looks like everything is in and Josh Thomas will win Virginia HD-21 This one is huge for Democrats and with a few races still left to call, right now they are favorites to take majority in House of Delegates”

      It’s not over, but it’s looking very good in the Commonwealth tonight.

      Fingers crossed!!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      CaseyL

      @Matt: I think – and someone will correct me if I’m wrong – but the Ohio abortion rights vote was for a constitutional amendment.  I’m sure the GOP will try to nullify it, but I’m not sure how one can nullify a constitutional amendment (short of running another campaign to repeal it).

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Czar Chasm

      Hey y’all, candidate here for a local election in Fluvanna County, Virginia.  They instituted a new election rule this year in Virginia, where localities have to assign all early votes to their respective precincts, which will delay a slew of election results.  Most may not be known until tomorrow morning.

       

      Keep your fingers crossed.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Mousebumples

      @Omnes Omnibus: I appreciate not having to stress out about Wisconsin returns tonight. Here’s hoping Wisconsin can continue to relax, until we ramp up GOTV to 11 for the 2024 reelection campaign.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      danielx

      @Jeffro:

      So Indiana is now going to be surrounded by full legal states. Wonder how long it’s going to take the the legislature to get tired of all that tax revenue going to surrounding states.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      SpaceUnit

      Based on tonight’s election results I assume the next NYT poll will claim that Joe Biden’s approval rating is down to 11%.

      Bogus polls are all they’ve got left.  Assholes.  Let’s bury these fuckers a year from now.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Mousebumples

      @Czar Chasm: Most may not be known until tomorrow morning.

      Thanks for the fyi, and good luck to you in your race!

      I think I’m going to call it a night then. Thanks, all!

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Sean

      @Matt: Given how much more immediate and far reaching abortion access is as an issue, that would be a risky strategy for sure heading into 2024. If the right to the healthcare won is denied, I figure that will be a lot more motivating to voters than redistricting map battles.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Jackie

      @lowtechcyclist:

      Larry Sabato: “CLEARANCE SALE: all ‘Youngkin for President 2024’ merchandise. A free MyPillow comes with all purchases over $1. NO RETURNS.

      Choking on wine going down the wrong pipe while laughing. Totally worth it!😂🤣😂

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Omnes Omnibus

      TIL that failed GOP KY candidate Cameron was the DA who refused to prosecute the cops who killed Breonna Taylor.

      Reply

