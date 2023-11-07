Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

It’s Been a Great Night for Dems, Though Not Without Some Heartbreaks

by | 17 Comments

Truly a great night for Dems, but some local losses are hitting hard, so condolences to anyone whose school boards were taken over by Moms for AGAINST Liberty, and had other losses.

I am headed for bed, really pulling for the other candidate we supported – Kimberly Pope Adams.  That’s Good Kim.  It’s so close they have said they can’t possibly call it tonight, so I’m headed for bed.

Congratulations to everyone everywhere who worked for this, donated to this, wrote postcards or letters for this, called all their peeps and made sure they voted.

🌸

What was stake?

VA – control of the VA House, control of the VA Senate, hopefully stopping Youngkin’s agenda in its tracks

I’ve seen enough: Democrats win control of the Virginia House of Delegates, flipping the GOP majority and giving them control of both chambers.

— Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) November 8, 2023

OH – Issue 1 and the right to self-determination for women

Election Results Watch – All Eyes on VA & OH (and PA and KY and MS and more) 4

OH – Legalize Marijuana

Election Results Watch – All Eyes on VA & OH (and PA and KY and MS and more) 6

PA – Supreme Court seat

This is a good election night

KY – Governor Andy Beshear, the best thing KY has going for it, hopefully keeping his seat

Election Results Watch – All Eyes on VA & OH (and PA and KY and MS and more) 3

RI – open US House seat (democratic seat previously held by David Cicilline’s seat)

Gabe Amo has won the #RI01 special election!

MS – Governor of Mississippi, Elvis Presley’s cousin just might have a shot against the awful incumbent

Still a slim chance, I think.  Very slim, but still possible.

Open thread.

  • Alison Rose
  • Almost Retired
  • Betsy
  • Chetan Murthy
  • Citizen Alan
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • HumboldtBlue
  • JCJ
  • rk
  • Splitting Image
  • TaMara
  • WaterGirl
  • YY_Sima Qian

    17Comments

    2. 2.

      YY_Sima Qian

      Over encouraging! IIRC, Dems being on the electoral back foot started w/ Rs winning state houses, then governorships, from 2010. Ds winning governorships in then “Red” states presaged the massive national losses Rs would suffer in 2006 & 2008. Let’s hope Ds doing the same again presages another incipient turn in US political dynamics.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Alison Rose

      Ooh, also love this from Rep Shontel Brown in Ohio, talking about Biden’s polling against TIFG:

      As we know when it comes to polling specifically with President Joe Biden, they’ve never proven to be favorable to him, but he’s always shown when people count him out, they don’t know how to count.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Almost Retired

      I’m thrilled that our candidate Michael won and may have been the win that tipped the balance.  I hope to wake up to good news on the Good Kim tomorrow.  Love BJ’s contribution to this fabulous result!

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Citizen Alan

      @JCJ: They wouldn’t know what that word meant. I just call’em Moms for Hitler. Every single one of them would have loved living in Nazi Germany at least up to 1939 or so.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      TaMara

      @WaterGirl: I think Presley’s best chance is if Reeves doesn’t get to 50.1 once all the votes are counted. Then it’s an automatic runoff. It’s slim, but I’m going to bed with that thought. Nevermind, he conceded.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Citizen Alan:

      They wouldn’t know what that word meant. I just call’em Moms for Hitler. Every single one of them would have loved living in Nazi Germany at least up to 1939 or so.

      They probably watched Man in the High Castle and wished they lived in the American Reich, a bizarre version of Mad Men seen through a Nazi lens

      Reply
    14. 14.

      rk

      I voted for McCaffery for PA supreme court, though very unhappily. He says “U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts represents his judicial philosophy”.  She favors Scalia. It’s irritating that the best we can get is vile republican vs republican lite.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Splitting Image

      @Citizen Alan:

      They wouldn’t know what that word meant. I just call’em Moms for Hitler. Every single one of them would have loved living in Nazi Germany at least up to 1939 or so.

      “Don’t be stupid, be a smartie! Come and join Moms for Liberty!”

      Reply

