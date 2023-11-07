Truly a great night for Dems, but some local losses are hitting hard, so condolences to anyone whose school boards were taken over by Moms for AGAINST Liberty, and had other losses.

I am headed for bed, really pulling for the other candidate we supported – Kimberly Pope Adams. That’s Good Kim. It’s so close they have said they can’t possibly call it tonight, so I’m headed for bed.

Congratulations to everyone everywhere who worked for this, donated to this, wrote postcards or letters for this, called all their peeps and made sure they voted.

🌸

What was stake?

VA – control of the VA House, control of the VA Senate, hopefully stopping Youngkin’s agenda in its tracks

I’ve seen enough: Democrats win control of the Virginia House of Delegates, flipping the GOP majority and giving them control of both chambers.

— Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) November 8, 2023

OH – Issue 1 and the right to self-determination for women

OH – Legalize Marijuana

PA – Supreme Court seat

KY – Governor Andy Beshear, the best thing KY has going for it, hopefully keeping his seat

RI – open US House seat (democratic seat previously held by David Cicilline’s seat)

Gabe Amo has won the #RI01 special election!

MS – Governor of Mississippi, Elvis Presley’s cousin just might have a shot against the awful incumbent

Still a slim chance, I think. Very slim, but still possible.

Open thread.