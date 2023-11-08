Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The Dobbs Dominoes

Every time voters have weighed in on reproductive healthcare rights since the Dobbs decision came down almost a year and a half ago, forced birthers have lost. Even in red states. Every. Single. Time.

Tonight there’s another debate between the 2024 Not-Trump GOP primary candidates, and it will be meaningless in terms of its ostensible purpose since Trump will be the nominee unless he drops dead. But it could be interesting as a window into how the party is grappling with the string of post-Dobbs defeats.

Off the debate stage, Trump is playing both sides of the fence, warning that the GOP is “getting killed” on the choice issue out of one side of his mouth while touting his credentials as “THE MOST Pro-Life President in history” from the other.

On the debate stage, DeSantis can’t credibly moderate on reproductive health since he signed a deeply unpopular six-week ban that is currently being reviewed by the wingnut Florida Supreme Court. (The majority of the justices are religious fanatics appointed by DeSantis, so it will become law soon.)

Haley is making a play for the “moderate” lane by advocating what the NYT inaccurately described as a “new path.” But in reality, all of Haley’s talk about reaching national consensus is just vibey horseshit. WaPo columnist Monica Hesse accurately identifies what Haley is doing:

Achieving “consensus” is not itself an endgame, not in a republic trying to govern its people. Laws are the endgame. And, in this case, there’s no reason to think that Haley wouldn’t support the kinds of laws she did when she voted, as a member of South Carolina’s House, to end abortion coverage for state employees who were rape victims. Or when, as governor, she signed into law what the Associated Press described as “the most conservative abortion bill South Carolina Republicans were able to pass through both chambers at the time.” Or when, in July, she said she “absolutely would sign” a 15-week abortion ban as president, but that she didn’t think it was realistic that a ban would currently acquire the necessary 60 Senate votes.

In other words, look at what she does instead of listening to what she says. It’s not just Haley. All Republicans lie about abortion policy. The national 15-week ban proposal is a lie dressed up as a compromise — its true purpose is to erode reproductive healthcare rights in blue states while leaving draconian bans in place in red areas. Some compromise!

Voters know this, which is why Glenn Youngkin’s pitch for a “reasonable” 15-week ban went down in flames yesterday. Just a few days ago, Youngkin was telling George Stephanopoulos a 15-week ban with exceptions was “a place we can come together.”

“I think this is one where Virginians come together around reasonableness. And it then allows us to move onto really important topics,” Youngkin said…

You know what’s a “really important” topic, Youngkin, you fleece-encased fascist prick? Half the population being recognized as  full-grown goddamn adults who can make their own healthcare decisions and access medical treatment up to modern standards without clearing it with religious fanatics.

Because access to reproductive healthcare truly is a “really important” topic for half the population, I think the Dobbs dominoes will keep falling. Last night should be a clue-by-four upside the noggins of any Repubs who were still in denial. I look forward to watching them squirm on this “really important” topic. Forever.

Open thread.

    22Comments

    1. 1.

      rikyrah

      The MSM really thought that the Dobbs decision would ‘ blow over’ by now. They can’t ‘both sides’ it. They were rooting for one of these anti-abortion elections to go the Republican’s way. They wanted Governor Sweater Vest’s 15 week ‘ compromise’ to take, so that they can ‘ both sides’ it. But, it didn’t. The same way it didn’t in Ohio.

      Dobbs isn’t blowing over, and they don’t have a ‘ BOTH SIDES’ response.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      it will be meaningless in terms of its ostensible purpose since Trump will be the nominee unless he drops dead.

      Everything about the Republican primary is weird since in order to get votes they have to swear that Trump is their lord and savior and they are not personally worthy to compete against him.

      But I’ve suspected that the reason most of those candidates are there is precisely to position themselves as the replacement wackadoodle, betting that he will in fact drop dead or have a stroke before 2024 primary season is over.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      MattF

      Yeah. The number of weeks, the possible exceptions… are all diversionary tactics. The critical question, really the only question, is whether women want religious fanatics to make their health-care decisions. And the answer that voters deliver, every single time, is a big fat NOPE.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      JPL

      Amazing that when given a choice, females want to listen to their doctor not the state when it comes to healthcare.   What is happening in some states is barbaric.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      UncleEbeneezer

      You know what’s a “really important” topic, Youngkin, you fleece-encased fascist prick? Half the population being recognized as  full-grown goddamn adults who can make their own healthcare decisions and access medical treatment up to modern standards without clearing it with religious fanatics.

      Chef’s kiss, Betty.

      Congrats to everyone. This is a very good morning.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      CaseyL

      I’m pretty sure we don’t want religious fanatics determining any policy, but in Dobbs they have pissed off a large enough percentage of the population to make a meaningful electoral impact.

      There are a few women whose alliance with Christian White Nationalism trumps (*cough*) every other consideration, but not enough to swing an election outside the Deep South.

      There are also well-off women probably wouldn’t have cared if just abortion per se was illegal in their state, since they have the resources to seek one elsewhere – but the idea that even a wanted pregnancy, if it goes bad,  could kill them because the medical resources to treat them simply aren’t allowable or available probably gives them some pause for thought.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Anoniminous

      The old white men who run the news rooms won’t ever be in a hospital parking lot screaming in pain while they bleed to death after being refused proper medical care so WTF do they care?

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Alison Rose

      Their mendacity is aggravating. One of the things that galls me the most is that they will take the most extreme cases (a very late abortion due to incompatibility with life for either the pregnant person or the fetus) and act like that’s the most common, when in fact it is the *least* extreme cases that are the most common.

      Also too, keep your fucking nose out of other people’s fucking uteruses.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      sab

      Ohio state legislators have already announced that they are working on ways to undercut both Issue 1 (choice) and Issue 2 (marijuana) results.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Betty Cracker

      The Florida Supreme Court heard arguments about the state’s abortion ban in September, so their ruling could come at any time. Like I said in the OP, the majority of the justices are DeSantis-appointed fanatics, so the six-week ban WILL become law. I think the fact that 20M+ additional people will then be living under a complete abortion ban may reverberate beyond Florida.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Josie

      “You know what’s a “really important” topic, Youngkin, you fleece-encased fascist prick? Half the population being recognized as full-grown goddamn adults who can make their own healthcare decisions and access medical treatment up to modern standards without clearing it with religious fanatics.”
      Just had to see this one more time.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Old School

      Ivanka trial update:

      One hour in, Ivanka’s testimony has already been effective for the attorney general, but not because of what has come out of her mouth per se. Indeed, she remembers almost none of the deal terms or negotiations and is not refreshed by seeing contemporaneous emails.

      Right now, for example. she is testifying that she does not recall seeking an additional, unsecured Doral loan in 2016, notwithstanding email communications to the contrary. But because she both sent and received various communications with Deutsche Bank, she is a vehicle through which documents can be admitted into evidence.

      Some of those documents, as I have already noted, are damning, especially Ivanka’s admission in an internal Trump Org. email that the terms offered by Deutsche Bank’s private wealth management group were as good as they get, even if concerns about Trump’s ability to satisfy the bank’s covenants were in doubt.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Suzanne

      You know what just makes me laugh…. the totally dishonest argument made by the evangelical right was that abortion should be left to the states. And it seems like every state is now being asked if they want to bad abortion, and the answer — EVERY TIME — is HELL NO.

      Hey, as long as it’s legal.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      bbleh

      I for one commend Governor Youngkin on his successful effort to help Virginians come together!  And not only Virginians, but arguably also voters in Ohio and likely Kentucky and Pennsylvania as well!  A real bringer-together he is!  A catalyst for clear voter mandates!

      Let’s see, along with Kansas (!) and Wisconsin and … wasn’t there another one recently?  Republicans are really on a roll bringing voters together!  Keep it up I say!

      Reply

