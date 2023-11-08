Every time voters have weighed in on reproductive healthcare rights since the Dobbs decision came down almost a year and a half ago, forced birthers have lost. Even in red states. Every. Single. Time.

Tonight there’s another debate between the 2024 Not-Trump GOP primary candidates, and it will be meaningless in terms of its ostensible purpose since Trump will be the nominee unless he drops dead. But it could be interesting as a window into how the party is grappling with the string of post-Dobbs defeats.

Off the debate stage, Trump is playing both sides of the fence, warning that the GOP is “getting killed” on the choice issue out of one side of his mouth while touting his credentials as “THE MOST Pro-Life President in history” from the other.

On the debate stage, DeSantis can’t credibly moderate on reproductive health since he signed a deeply unpopular six-week ban that is currently being reviewed by the wingnut Florida Supreme Court. (The majority of the justices are religious fanatics appointed by DeSantis, so it will become law soon.)

Haley is making a play for the “moderate” lane by advocating what the NYT inaccurately described as a “new path.” But in reality, all of Haley’s talk about reaching national consensus is just vibey horseshit. WaPo columnist Monica Hesse accurately identifies what Haley is doing:

Achieving “consensus” is not itself an endgame, not in a republic trying to govern its people. Laws are the endgame. And, in this case, there’s no reason to think that Haley wouldn’t support the kinds of laws she did when she voted, as a member of South Carolina’s House, to end abortion coverage for state employees who were rape victims. Or when, as governor, she signed into law what the Associated Press described as “the most conservative abortion bill South Carolina Republicans were able to pass through both chambers at the time.” Or when, in July, she said she “absolutely would sign” a 15-week abortion ban as president, but that she didn’t think it was realistic that a ban would currently acquire the necessary 60 Senate votes.

In other words, look at what she does instead of listening to what she says. It’s not just Haley. All Republicans lie about abortion policy. The national 15-week ban proposal is a lie dressed up as a compromise — its true purpose is to erode reproductive healthcare rights in blue states while leaving draconian bans in place in red areas. Some compromise!

Voters know this, which is why Glenn Youngkin’s pitch for a “reasonable” 15-week ban went down in flames yesterday. Just a few days ago, Youngkin was telling George Stephanopoulos a 15-week ban with exceptions was “a place we can come together.”

“I think this is one where Virginians come together around reasonableness. And it then allows us to move onto really important topics,” Youngkin said…

You know what’s a “really important” topic, Youngkin, you fleece-encased fascist prick? Half the population being recognized as full-grown goddamn adults who can make their own healthcare decisions and access medical treatment up to modern standards without clearing it with religious fanatics.

Because access to reproductive healthcare truly is a “really important” topic for half the population, I think the Dobbs dominoes will keep falling. Last night should be a clue-by-four upside the noggins of any Repubs who were still in denial. I look forward to watching them squirm on this “really important” topic. Forever.

