Balloon Juice Meetup in DC on November 18

Balloon Juice Meetup in DC on November 18

Meetup details from rekoob:

Since a number of people mentioned Brunch on Saturday, 18 November 2023, perhaps we can consider the Hotel Monaco in DC, which is housed in the former General Post Office:

700 F Street NW
Washington DC 20004

It’s across the street from the Gallery Place/Chinatown Metro Station.

The restaurant offers an attractively-priced Brunch menu from 9 am to 2 pm with all the usual features.

https://dirtyhabitdc.com/menu

I propose meeting at around 12:30 pm, which may make it easier for those coming in from farther away to make it.

Of course, there’s nothing stopping the group from migrating elsewhere after 2 pm or so…

In reviewing the previous threads, the following people expressed interest:

Robtrim
frosty
Barbara
Lord Fartdaddy (etc., etc.)
lowtechcyclist
EarthWindFire
Ramona
planetjanet
Uncle Cosmo
Sherpatrick
Elizabelle

New additions!

boatboy_srq

Others who wished to attend but have a conflict on the 18th:

Redshift
DougL

All are welcome!

Please let me know by Wednesday, 15 November 2023, so that I can firm up the headcount.

Even if your name is already on rekoob’s list, if you are planning to attend, please comment below to that effect. I’ll be in touch with you by email.  ~WG

  boatboy_srq
  caphilldcne
  Jeffro
  lowtechcyclist
  MattF
  Redshift

    1. 1.

      boatboy_srq

      I am in as well.

      And for after, may I suggest Gatsbys in Navy Yard near the ballpark? Great place with fun beverages and friendly staff.

    MattF

      MattF

      I’m interested, but not sure if I can make it. As long as it’s near (as in, within a block or two) of a Metro station, I can do it.

    6. 6.

      caphilldcne

      I have tickets for the Michigan vs. Maryland football game in College Parkbut if the game ends up starting at a late time I’ll try to come.

