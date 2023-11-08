Meetup details from rekoob:
Since a number of people mentioned Brunch on Saturday, 18 November 2023, perhaps we can consider the Hotel Monaco in DC, which is housed in the former General Post Office:
700 F Street NW
Washington DC 20004
It’s across the street from the Gallery Place/Chinatown Metro Station.
The restaurant offers an attractively-priced Brunch menu from 9 am to 2 pm with all the usual features.
I propose meeting at around 12:30 pm, which may make it easier for those coming in from farther away to make it.
Of course, there’s nothing stopping the group from migrating elsewhere after 2 pm or so…
In reviewing the previous threads, the following people expressed interest:
Robtrim
frosty
Barbara
Lord Fartdaddy (etc., etc.)
lowtechcyclist
EarthWindFire
Ramona
planetjanet
Uncle Cosmo
Sherpatrick
Elizabelle
New additions!
boatboy_srq
Others who wished to attend but have a conflict on the 18th:
Redshift
DougL
All are welcome!
Please let me know by Wednesday, 15 November 2023, so that I can firm up the headcount.
Even if your name is already on rekoob’s list, if you are planning to attend, please comment below to that effect. I’ll be in touch with you by email. ~WG
