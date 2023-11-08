Meetup details from rekoob:

Since a number of people mentioned Brunch on Saturday, 18 November 2023, perhaps we can consider the Hotel Monaco in DC, which is housed in the former General Post Office:

700 F Street NW

Washington DC 20004

It’s across the street from the Gallery Place/Chinatown Metro Station.

The restaurant offers an attractively-priced Brunch menu from 9 am to 2 pm with all the usual features.

https://dirtyhabitdc.com/menu

I propose meeting at around 12:30 pm, which may make it easier for those coming in from farther away to make it.

Of course, there’s nothing stopping the group from migrating elsewhere after 2 pm or so…

In reviewing the previous threads, the following people expressed interest:

Robtrim

frosty

Barbara

Lord Fartdaddy (etc., etc.)

lowtechcyclist

EarthWindFire

Ramona

planetjanet

Uncle Cosmo

Sherpatrick

Elizabelle

New additions!

boatboy_srq

Others who wished to attend but have a conflict on the 18th:

Redshift

DougL

All are welcome!

Please let me know by Wednesday, 15 November 2023, so that I can firm up the headcount.