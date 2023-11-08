Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The Denver School Board Election

25 Comments



Colorado had itself an election yesterday. The big-ticket items, to my mind, were the Denver school board, and a very complicated tax bill called Proposition HH. I was going to write about both, but ran out of time, so, here’s your round-up of the school board election.

All three ‘status quo’ candidates lost yesterday by fairly resounding margins. Chalkbeat: Voters signal they want change by electing three new members

In a year of rising gun violence in and around Denver schools, and persistent allegations of dysfunction on the school board, Denver voters signaled Tuesday that they want change by electing three new board members.

In the citywide at-large race, former East High School Principal John Youngquist beat Tattered Cover bookstores co-owner Kwame Spearman by a wide margin. Youngquist will replace the board’s most high-profile member, Vice President Auon’tai Anderson.

The candidates who lost were all backed by the teachers’ union, but this election wasn’t really about that, if you ask me. Denver generally has a pro-charter streak, so being pro-school choice/curriculum autonomy doesn’t ding a candidate much. One example issue–a recent regulation says that you cannot start classes before 8:20am for middle school students and older. Okay, that sounds fine. However, due to bus schedules, this means that a particular high-performing charter can’t start until 9:30, and has had to cut an hour of education from their curriculum. Replacing this with voluntary enrichment courses has proven quite expensive, and Colorado schools are already famously underfunded. The school board could have waived this regulation for this school, but chose not to. The parents are understandably upset.

But, mostly, this was about school safety. The current board’s policies have failed here. There were a number of school shootings in the last year. Some were clearly caused by existing policy. Specifically, it is extremely difficult to expel or suspend a student, which has led to students known to be safety risks remaining in schools. I say ‘known to be safety risks’ because they have often been accused of violent crimes, and must be searched for weapons every morning. The board removed police from schools in 2020, so these checks are performed by school staffers. This policy combination resulted in the shooting of two deans earlier this year, during a weapons search–the third shooting at that school in the last school year. A principal who spoke out about this was fired. The board claims this was due to “sharing information related to confidential personnel matters”. You can decide for yourself; the voters certainly did:

In the interview, Dennis shared that he’d been notified that one of his school’s students had been charged with attempted murder. As a result, Dennis sought an extended suspension as well as a remote learning option for the student. DPS denied both requests. Denver police had also discouraged a return to in-person learning for the student.

In the termination letter, DPS said Dennis had also been fired for allegedly violating the student’s privacy by partaking in the interview. Dennis told CPR that, while he told 9News a student had been charged with attempted murder, he did not provide any information he was prohibited from sharing nor did he reveal the student’s identity or offer recognizable characteristics.

David Lane, Dennis’ lawyer, said he confirmed with Chris Vanderveen of 9News that Vanderveen was never shown confidential information.

So, every candidate associated with these policies (all incumbents up for re-election retired) was rejected by voters. The closest of these elections had a ten-point margin. Changing three members of the seven-member board won’t change which bloc controls the majority, but I do hope it makes them question some of these decisions they’re making. The board vote to fire the principal was 6-1, so that would have gone the other way.

    25Comments

    1. 1.

      cain

      Interesting – especially the bit about being punished for not having cops at the school. Conventional wisdom in a lot of liberal forums is that you shouldn’t have cops at all they aren’t trained to deal with kids. So I’m not sure how well this is going to go.

      Without knowing the background – why was staff involved instead of say a social worker or some other person who knows how to de-escalate.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Freemark

      @cain: ​
        It seems to me there is a difference between having police in schools and having an officer on hand to search a known violent risk before they can enter school grounds. Police in schools is generally bad, but this should not be that situation.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      I know Denver teachers who know Youngquist.  They describe him as the poster-child “yes man”, meaning when the charter school scumbags come asking/telling him something, the answer will be “yes”.  All three are basically very pro-charter-school types which is why our shitty new mayor endorsed them.

      As for HH, amazingly, the voters saw it for the scam that it was.  The voters fell for the sales pitch getting rid of Gallagher a couple of years back despite all of us saying it would lead to this.  Our glibertarian, techbro governor was for it which is all one needed to know to vote against it.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Major Major Major Major

      @comrade scotts agenda of rage:

      As for HH, amazingly, the voters saw it for the scam that it was. The voters fell for the sales pitch getting rid of Gallagher a couple of years back despite all of us saying it would lead to this. Our glibertarian, techbro governor was for it which is all one needed to know to vote against it.

      It was definitely misleading, but I’m surprised by your comment. It would have half-eliminated TABOR in the long run, and helped with school funding, aren’t liberals supposed to be in favor of that? The sneaky part wasn’t that it very slightly cut property taxes, the sneaky part was that it would neuter TABOR, giving the general fund a much-needed shot in the arm for liberal priorities, or even things like fixing roads. The entire state party was for it, yeah? Opposition was Republicans and Republican-aligned dark money. Voters rejected it because it would have meant a smaller refund–because the money would stay in the general fund.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @Major Major Major Major:

      Here’s how it works: Triple your property taxes, rebate 1/3 of that back, and then decrease the amount you’d get back as a TABOR refund. You can see how this adds up, right? Yes we need to fund our schools, but why the contortion and lack of transparency? This is what happens when you leave the gliberatarians to their own devices.

      They were scared shitless about trying to outright abolish TABOR.  If that had been the actual initiative, I would have voted for it but most people don’t think an outright TABOR abolishment would pass, thus, this piece of crap.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Major Major Major Major

      @comrade scotts agenda of rage:

      I know Denver teachers who know Youngquist. They describe him as the poster-child “yes man”, meaning when the charter school scumbags come asking/telling him something, the answer will be “yes”. All three are basically very pro-charter-school types which is why our shitty new mayor endorsed them.

      Politicians, including school board members, who value big-picture things like this, would do well not to step on their own dicks, which is what this election was about to the voters.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Major Major Major Major

      @comrade scotts agenda of rage:

      Here’s how it works: Triple your property taxes, rebate 1/3 of that back, and then decrease the amount you’d get back as a TABOR refund. You can see how this adds up, right? Yes we need to fund our schools, but why the contortion and lack of transparency? This is what happens when you leave the gliberatarians to their own devices.

      Please tell me which part of this does not reflect liberal priorities. As for the sneaky way of going about it, I also do not see anything “glibertarian” about that, it’s called politics.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Brachiator

      The school situation in Denver sounds crazy. But it is weird that a segment of the public wants safer schools, but also believe that dangerous adults should be able to have all the guns they want.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Josie

      As a parent, I would have been appalled that my child was attending school with a person who had to be searched for a weapon every day. Is this common in schools now?

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Sure Lurkalot

      I’m a Denverite, old and childless (so no real skin in the game) and while I understand the underlying issues were not charter schools, the charter school adherents were not my preferred candidates.  As a taxpayer who has reasonable apprehensions that my taxes will be diverted from public to private schools, Colorado could do a lot more to fund education in general and public schools in particular. But I do understand that school shootings and violence were the drivers of this school board election. After events like Uvalde, I’m skeptical that cops change the outcome of many of these incidents.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Alison Rose

      Oh FFS:

      House Republicans on Wednesday issued subpoenas demanding testimony from Hunter and James Biden, the president’s son and brother, as they hunt for evidence to try to build an impeachment case against him.

      Representative James R. Comer, Republican of Kentucky and the chairman of the Oversight Committee, authorized the subpoenas of President Biden’s family members as well as Rob Walker, one of their business associates. It was the first significant move in the impeachment inquiry since Republicans announced they were opening it in September, despite no evidence that the president had committed high crimes or misdemeanors.

      Republicans have toiled for months to try to find support for their allegations that Mr. Biden corruptly profited from his family members’ overseas business dealings and accepted bribes. But to date, they have failed to deliver proof to back up their boldest claims.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @cain: A quick Google of the demographics of DPS shows 70+% White and Latinx and only 13% Black students.  So I’m not surprised that police in schools would be a popular policy.  In my experience the Black community is the only one that really strongly takes issue with police in schools (due to widespread knowledge about the school-to-prison pipeline), with a smattering of White and Latinx support from Liberals/Progressives, in those respective communities.  Though I can’t find any solid polling on the issue to confirm.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Martin

      So, I think last nights elections tell us why the polling isn’t working.

      I’ve said plenty of times that polling this far out is pointless, and that remains true. We know people need to be connected to consequences to be able to evaluate their views accurately. My views on guns are going to be different when one is pointed at me vs when it’s a hypothetical. Right now Trump v Biden is a hypothetical.

      But the part of polling that tends to be overlooked is the likely voter model. Taking a poll results and weighting the cross-tabs is pretty straightforward. Sampling is harder, ensuring you have a suitable cross-section. But the hardest is the model of *who* will vote – how the eligible voter pool changes to become the likely voter pool, and then making sure you’re sampling the likely voters and not the eligible but not likely ones.

      The challenge is that decisions like Dobbs change the likely voter pool. A decision like that turns some eligible voters into likely voters. It’s fundamental change to *why* people vote. And it takes a number of elections before the models can catch up with the new reality. I would argue that Trump himself changed the likely voter model, and that Trumps conviction, should there be one before the election, will change it again, but not how people think. I don’t think any Trump LVs will stay home if he’s convicted, but I think there are a lot of unlikely voters that will decide that having a felon in the race is urgent enough to vote. ‘Felon’ does a lot of work to break the ‘both sides’ laziness of voters.

      I’m not sure we had enough large races being polled last night to help clean up the LV models any more, so these polling surprises are likely to continue.

      Pollsters can adjust the model from evidence – wait to see how the LV model fails and feed that data back in to shape the next LV model, or they can do it intuitively – basically put their thumb on the scale. The gold standard polls tend to the former as they are often academic exercises and/or used to help with calling elections early. The internal polls tend to do the latter, as they are entirely pragmatic. If you believe the ‘meta’ is in your favor, you can bias the poll before the evidence arrives to help shape how you are messaging, and who you message to. The former are statistical exercises, the latter are political science ones.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Sure Lurkalot

      @Major Major Major Major: I agree about HH. True, it was a backside attempt to gut TABOR whose true mission is gutting government services with the pretext of saving tax payers money.

      Seems that Americans of all stripes fall for the line that government can’t do anything right or good and what it does do isn’t needed. When people pay more for the same services to private concerns or just do without, the message gains clarity. See also paying 17-18% of GDP on privatized health care, about twice as much as single payer or not for profit systems in other countries.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Suzanne

      @Josie:

      As a parent, I would have been appalled that my child was attending school with a person who had to be searched for a weapon every day. Is this common in schools now? 

      Yes.

      Reply

