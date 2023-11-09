A Roman Re-Enactment at Housesteads (mile 45)

The major Roman fort at Housesteads (probably Vercovicium for the Romans) sits on the wall just before the path reaches the eastern end of the Great Whin Sill. It’s a popular stop for day-trippers, since there are a lot of ruins there and since it gives easy access to some scenic stretches of the trail along the crags. When we straggled into the fort in 2010, footsore and wind-burnt after dealing with 50mph winds, we discovered that the site was hosting its annual “Roman Days”, which feature re-enactments by members of the Ermine Street Guard, the UK’s premier Roman re-enactment group. They do a bunch of interesting demonstrations of period handicrafts, cooking, camp life, and combat. At one point, for instance, they fired off some nerf-like missiles from a replica of a Roman ballista, and then sent all the kids who had gathered to watch off to hunt for the spent missiles in the long grass.

This picture captures a small group of Guard members decked out in full military kit. Most are dressed as members of a citizen legion—the six legionaries with their bright red scuta (shields) and pila (javelins), as well as the two signifers (standard-bearers) with their standards and wolf-skin helmet coverings. The one on the far right is dressed as the member of a non-citizen auxiliary unit. Although soldiers belonging to citizen legions built the wall, the garrisons stationed at forts like Housesteads consisted of non-citizen auxiliary troops drafted by the Romans from various provinces of the empire; in the 130s, for instance, Housesteads was garrisoned by about 1000 Tungrian soldiers from what is now Belgium. Auxiliary soldiers generally signed up for 25-year tours of duty, and if they survived until the end, they could normally expect to receive Roman citizenship.