Crown chants “Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump” at the RNC debates????????then the producer talks to them like a kindergarten teacher. pic.twitter.com/l6p9H605BP — suzy (@Suzy_1776) November 9, 2023

TL, DR: To the surprise of absolutely nobody, all five candidates campaigned urgently for the TFG VP slot. Vivek definitely put on the most ‘unhinged’ (his own word) performance, hoping to be the next GOP Goatse… but I personally doubt TFG would even let Ramaswamy in the same room with him, for fear he’d poison the Big Macs. (And for once, I gotta agree, I’d feel the same way.) Ron DeSaster is running because he’s too embarrassed to quit, at this point (and besides, Casey won’t let him). Nikki is burnishing her credentials for a Did I Not WARN Y’All? run in 2028, and if she weren’t a Republican I might even feel sorry for her. Chris Christie is running because it gives him a bigger platform to chew on TFG’s puffy ankles — I still think he could be Haley’s VP candidate in the next cycle, assuming he doesn’t succumb to an anger-related medical event. And Tim Scott is running because… well, what else has he got to do with his time, these days?

Deeper analysis is valuable, but here’s all the analysis that’s essential: about 30% of Americans are assholes, & most of them are Republican primary voters. And assholes love Trump. — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) November 9, 2023

The Biden-Harris campaign is putting up 1,000 “Dark Brandon” signs surrounding the venue for tonight’s GOP debate in Miami. https://t.co/NuX7Or7Ca3 pic.twitter.com/kmKTmfUnNn — Sarah Dean (@sarahmdean95) November 8, 2023





Ahead of tonight's debate in Miami, @maryaliceparks says GOP presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy told her that his strategy is to "be unhinged." pic.twitter.com/OHtf6Eop9F — ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) November 8, 2023

You know that old Chappelle joke about being afraid of the white dude who hangs out with brothers because you don’t know what he had to do to earn their respect? That’s basically this. He’ll do anything, up to and including threatening to kill brown people, to prove he belongs https://t.co/o0ycWVcEmH — Joel D. Anderson ?? (@byjoelanderson) November 9, 2023

Ramaswamy calls parts of occupied Ukraine culturally Russian, says Zelensky is "a comedian in cargo shorts." Haley replies, "Putin and Xi are salivating at the thought that someone like that could become president." — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) November 9, 2023

I’m increasingly convinced that Ramaswami is a Ukrainian secret agent performing a parody of how stupid and cruel pro-Putin MAGA propagandists sound. — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) November 9, 2023

Too little discussion of Ramaswamy’s contempt for Haley bc her family is Sikh & his family is Brahmin — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) November 9, 2023

Listen to her say that Trump was the right president at the right time. This is why, despite her obvious talents, I could never vote for Nikki Haley. They are simply incapable of stating the plain truth about Trump. I give Christie credit. He’s the only one. https://t.co/pZIOqv7yDP — Atticus Finch (of Georgia) 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@Atticus59914029) November 9, 2023

Nikki Haley should be elected to a special federal office whose sole duty involves regularly putting Vivek in his place. — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) November 9, 2023

McCaskill: I listened really carefully to what Nikki Haley actually said about abortion. She succeeded in talking for about 3 or 4 minutes and said absolutely nothing pic.twitter.com/LuxMRW7WTz — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) November 9, 2023

On *what forking planet* did DeSantis "sharpen his case against Trump"? He, and everyone else, acted as if Trump had died on the way to his home planet. https://t.co/KBlhWQDOhx — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) November 9, 2023

Ron: I was the great white savior of the non-aborted immigrant (whom I didn’t execute at the border). — Karen Leavitt ?? ???? ???? (@kleavitt) November 9, 2023

Yeah, that was weird. He was doing well enough with that closing and then a chip in his head said SMILE and the gears jammed up https://t.co/VKdfKtjUXg — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) November 9, 2023

'I'll say this about Donald Trump: Anybody who's going to be spending the next year and half of their life focusing on keeping themselves out of jail and courtrooms cannot lead this party or this country," Chris Christie says. pic.twitter.com/WwHWO0euFR — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 9, 2023

He also gave a small-government answer on abortion that was consistently conservative but that is totally out of step with the Trumpist GOP, which thinks capturing the government and using it force people to do stuff is "conservative" https://t.co/vTae6Uu1Ol — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) November 9, 2023

Sen. Tim Scott: "The Laffer curve still works!" — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) November 9, 2023

Sen. Tim Scott says he'd advice President Biden, "if you want to stop thee 40+ attacks on our military personnel in the Middle East, you have to strike in Iran." — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) November 9, 2023

Tim Scott is running to be the next president of a bible college somewhere — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) November 9, 2023

Well, that is probably the only true statement coming off that stage tonight….#GOPDebate pic.twitter.com/smGSesaaIA — Crabby Patty (@crabbybeyond) November 9, 2023





Meanwhile: Increasingly addled loser plays his greatest hits for the hardcore 27%…

Trump flexes dominance with counter-programming to Republican debate. The campaign is aiming to burnish the perception of Trump’s inevitability and pressure GOP officials to stop propping up other candidates, by @jdawsey1 @iarnsdorf @marianne_levine https://t.co/H3ooNPTRRc — Dan Eggen (@DanEggenWPost) November 9, 2023

New hot piece of merchandise at a Trump rally seems to be a t-shirt with his mugshot on it. Hundreds and hundreds wearing them today before his event outside Miami. Vendors selling them for blocks down the highway. — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) November 8, 2023

"Barack Hussein Obama. Has anyone heard of him? Barack Hussein," Trump says, then credits "the great" Rush Limbaugh for enunciating Hussein… — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) November 9, 2023