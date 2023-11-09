Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Dank Grey Dawn: Reports From Last Night's GOP Circular Firing Squad

Dank Grey Dawn: Reports From Last Night’s GOP Circular Firing Squad

TL, DR: To the surprise of absolutely nobody, all five candidates campaigned urgently for the TFG VP slot. Vivek definitely put on the most ‘unhinged’ (his own word) performance, hoping to be the next GOP Goatse… but I personally doubt TFG would even let Ramaswamy in the same room with him, for fear he’d poison the Big Macs. (And for once, I gotta agree, I’d feel the same way.) Ron DeSaster is running because he’s too embarrassed to quit, at this point (and besides, Casey won’t let him). Nikki is burnishing her credentials for a Did I Not WARN Y’All? run in 2028, and if she weren’t a Republican I might even feel sorry for her. Chris Christie is running because it gives him a bigger platform to chew on TFG’s puffy ankles — I still think he could be Haley’s VP candidate in the next cycle, assuming he doesn’t succumb to an anger-related medical event. And Tim Scott is running because… well, what else has he got to do with his time, these days?



Meanwhile: Increasingly addled loser plays his greatest hits for the hardcore 27%…

