… When all social media asked What the actual f*ck?!?
looks like a VHS tape rewinder you find at a garage sale https://t.co/hE1hEGo2K0
— Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) November 7, 2023
And that’s still less embarrassing than last week’s… promo?
This post is in: Grifters Gonna Grift, Show Us on the Doll Where the Invisible Hand Touched You, Technology, Schadenfreude, social media
… When all social media asked What the actual f*ck?!?
looks like a VHS tape rewinder you find at a garage sale https://t.co/hE1hEGo2K0
— Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) November 7, 2023
And that’s still less embarrassing than last week’s… promo?
Elizabelle
Pandas seem to be on the move again. They are taxiing out in Anchorage. Soon to leave US airspace forever.
Safe travels, dear bears.
Lyrebird
The proposed TikTok trend would not be funny because some unfortunate person driving a Neon or some such would get hurt.
But thank you Anne Laurie for once again bringing us the best of the Interwebz! And I know more about steel now, too.
Yarrow
Is Joe Rohan someone I should know? Is it a typo of Joe Rogan?
eclare
The whole thing is just weird. A car that survives being shot at by an arrow? Who gives a fuck? Give me a bulletproof car, that addresses the times we live in.
eclare
At least we have new cheetah cubs to watch on the Smithsonian cheetah cam!
In less ridiculous cultural news, today is the 400th anniversary of the first publication of the First Folio. The Shakespeare Birthplace Trust posted a great article pondering how different life would be if its publication had never happened. And the Folger Shakespeare Library has a digital reader version of the First Folio that you can flip through. I almost weeped!
My complaint about the Cybertruck in particular and Tesla in general is that Musk and his acolytes are giving EVs a bad name and reputation. What I love about the Cybertruck is that it’s obviously a commercial loser, so if there is any hunger in the market for an EV truck, the Rivian R1T is going to gobble that up.
Lacuna Synecdoche
Brent:
Is Joe Rohan someone I should know?
Just your average Middle-Earth denizen, living in the Riddermark, worrying about the advice Theoden is getting from Wormtongue.
eclare
I saw a Rivian here in Memphis about a month ago, that is a nice looking truck.
prostratedragon
@Alison Rose: Hmm, oddly enough, the current ridiculous culture news reminded me of this moment of translated Shakespeare.
Brachiator
Very cool. I think I once read that Oxford had an edition of the First Folio that was accessible by students. Over the centuries, the most read play was Romeo and Juliet.
@eclare: No argument from me! Here is a picture of the R1T and the Cybertruck side by side.
Chetan Murthy
@pacem appellant: Bob Lefsetz over at The Big Picture (Barry Rithholtz’s place) agrees with you.
YY_Sima Qian
The abject failures of the CyberTruck & FSD could wreck Tesla.
CaseyL
Rivians are indeed very cool looking. I can’t remember offhand how they rank against Ford’s e-F150 for price, performance, or range.
eclare
Just very surprised to see one here.
Anne Laurie
@Yarrow: Is it a typo of Joe Rogan?
Yup. IIRC, it was Elon’s typo, and of course led to a predictable spate of Lord-of-the-Rings (movie, not book) jokes on twitter & elsewhere.
I think this stupid arrow stunt may have been Musk’s middle-school-level ‘snapback’ at those jokes, especially after people were so rude about his previous ‘promo’ concerning the cybertruck’s bulletproofing (for very narrowly defined concepts of ‘bulletproof’). Especially the not-exactly-jokes about why a guy who fled his native South Africa when apartheid ended might be fixated on ‘bulletproof’ private transit…
FelonyGovt
I see lots of Rivians around here and they’re REALLY attractive and I’m not a truck fan normally. They’re also really expensive I think.
That cybertruck, in addition to being ugly, would NOT work in LA. We do get lots of rain sometimes. Leaky and rusty.
mrmoshpotato
Re: rain
Car wash 1
Cybertrash 0 (flooded, but at least the outside (AND INSIDE!) is clean!)
N M
@Lacuna Synecdoche: Grima (“Wormtongue” – what a disgusting epithet!) is an “excellent diplomat, experienced spy and master of courtly intrigue”[1]. I would not hear him besmirched as some sort of “soothsayer!” /snark
[1] The Last Ringbearer, Chapter 5. Definitely worth a read if you want to turn everything you *thought* you knew about the end of the Third Age on its head!
Randal Sexton
Errrm, I just got my Lightning Truck. Now measuring how good it is at powering my living space. If anyone is curious about how I am going about the entire thing I am happy to detail.
Kent
@eclare: Yes, my neighbor has one in a very pretty forest green. The Rivian is, indeed, a very nice truck. And actual normal truck dimensions. I’d get one if I had the slightest need for a new vehicle and new truck, which I don’t
Regarding the car being eaten away by road salt in northern climes: I see Musk’s glass as half-full here. It was the custom of some people in the northern clime I grew up in, to keep a “winter rat”, a beat-up old car whose body had already rotted away, the kind you could see the ground through the floors of the passenger seat.
So Cybertrucks are a natural for the winter-rat segment of the market.
JaneE
I was passed by the Rivian SUV a couple of weeks ago. It was very nice looking, but too large for my taste.
Mai Naem mobile
@eclare: i ended up parked next to a Rivian truck a couple of years ago and talking to the owner. He said he loved it. He sounded like he was used to having people asking him about it. IiRC he said he said he’d paid around $80K. The Rivian SUV looks really nice. It looks like a regular sized SUV unlike most of the other electric SUVs which tend to be on the smaller side. Its crazy expensive though ~$100K.
@CaseyL: Much more expensive, more range, extremely performant. @Mai Naem mobile said is correct for the price point.
Splitting Image
The Shakespeare Birthplace Trust posted a great article pondering how different life would be if its publication had never happened.
The main difference is that fucking Oxfordians would be saying that Edward de Vere wrote Ben Jonson’s plays.
And Kenneth Branagh would have made a name for himself adapting George Bernard Shaw.
@Ceci n est pas mon nym: At their price point, I wonder how viable having a ‘beater’ Cybertruck makes sense.
Martin
When I went up to rural Oregon last year to help my dad after his heart attack, the small hospital there had 3 Rivians in the small parking lot. The Rivian HQ is 3 miles from my house and I see them all the time, but never 3 in the same place. But this place in the weeds had a bunch of them.
Chetan Murthy
@pacem appellant: Gotta wonder what all that corrosion is gonna do to the batteries when it eats into ’em.
NotMax
So far as non-behemoth EV pick-up trucks go the upcoming Fisker Alaska checks off a lot of positive boxes. As will (if the company everfinds its footing) the Canoo pick-up.
Rivian truck weighs in at a curb weight of around 8000 pounds, which is redonkulous.
@Martin: Irvine or Palo Alto?
@Chetan Murthy: It’s a Tesla, it’ll probably catch fire, which I guess is one way to stay warm in a midwest winter, by burning one’s car.
eclare
Hahaha….
CaseyL
@pacem appellant: My (2008) Scion was $4600 when I bought it used in 2019, bless its little heart. There is no way I could afford a six-figure vehicle, and I’m too frugal to pay that kind of money even if I could afford to. In fact, I’ve never bought a new car; I’ve always thought that was nuts.
It’ll be interesting to see what kind of used-car deals one could get for a Rivian or an eF150 a few years from now.
danielx
The Cybertruck was designed by people who don’t know diddlyshit about what pickups are used for or who buys them.
dmsilev
The Rivian and Ford vehicles look, you know, normal. Tesla’s …thing, not so much.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings