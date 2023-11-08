Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: Pivotal Moments in Tech Innovation…

      Elizabelle

      Pandas seem to be on the move again.  They are taxiing out in Anchorage.  Soon to leave US airspace forever.

      Safe travels, dear bears.

      Lyrebird

      The proposed TikTok trend would not be funny because some unfortunate person driving a Neon or some such would get hurt.

      But thank you Anne Laurie for once again bringing us the best of the Interwebz!  And I know more about steel now, too.

      eclare

      The whole thing is just weird.  A car that survives being shot at by an arrow?  Who gives a fuck?  Give me a bulletproof car, that addresses the times we live in.

      pacem appellant

      My complaint about the Cybertruck in particular and Tesla in general is that Musk and his acolytes are giving EVs a bad name and reputation. What I love about the Cybertruck is that it’s obviously a commercial loser, so if there is any hunger in the market for an EV truck, the Rivian R1T is going to gobble that up.

      Lacuna Synecdoche

      Brent:

      Is Joe Rohan someone I should know?

      Just your average Middle-Earth denizen, living in the Riddermark, worrying about the advice Theoden is getting from Wormtongue.

      Brachiator

      @Alison Rose:

      Very cool. I think I once read that Oxford had an edition of the First Folio that was accessible by students. Over the centuries, the most read play was Romeo and Juliet.

      CaseyL

      Rivians are indeed very cool looking.  I can’t remember offhand how they rank against Ford’s e-F150 for price, performance, or range.

      Reply
      @Yarrow: Is it a typo of Joe Rogan?

      Yup.  IIRC, it was Elon’s typo, and of course led to a predictable spate of Lord-of-the-Rings (movie, not book) jokes on twitter & elsewhere.

      I think this stupid arrow stunt may have been Musk’s middle-school-level ‘snapback’ at those jokes, especially after people were so rude about his previous ‘promo’ concerning the cybertruck’s bulletproofing (for very narrowly defined concepts of ‘bulletproof’).  Especially the not-exactly-jokes about why a guy who fled his native South Africa when apartheid ended might be fixated on ‘bulletproof’ private transit…

      eclare

      @CaseyL:

      When Ford came out with its pickup that also works as a generator, all the guys that I worked with who were big into hunting, tailgating, etc., were salivating over it.  Price be damned.

      CaseyL

      @eclare: I was salivating, too.  But no way in hell could I afford one, and my Scion is still puttering along very nicely.  It’s not like I need a new vehicle, but if I could afford an electric I’d get one (and keep the Scion for long road trips).

      FelonyGovt

      I see lots of Rivians around here and they’re REALLY attractive and I’m not a truck fan normally. They’re also really expensive I think.
      That cybertruck, in addition to being ugly, would NOT work in LA. We do get lots of rain sometimes. Leaky and rusty.

      N M

      @Lacuna Synecdoche: Grima (“Wormtongue” – what a disgusting epithet!) is an “excellent diplomat, experienced spy and master of courtly intrigue”[1].  I would not hear him besmirched as some sort of “soothsayer!” /snark

      [1] The Last Ringbearer, Chapter 5.  Definitely worth a read if you want to turn everything you *thought* you knew about the end of the Third Age on its head!

      Randal Sexton

      Errrm, I just got my Lightning Truck. Now measuring how good it is at powering my living space. If anyone is curious about how I am going about the entire thing I am happy to detail.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      Regarding the car being eaten away by road salt in northern climes: I see Musk’s glass as half-full here. It was the custom of some people in the northern clime I grew up in, to keep a “winter rat”, a beat-up old car whose body had already rotted away, the kind you could see the ground through the floors of the passenger seat.

      So Cybertrucks are a natural for the winter-rat segment of the market.

      Mai Naem mobile

      @eclare: i ended up parked next to a Rivian truck a couple of years ago and talking to the owner. He said he loved it. He sounded like he was used to having people asking him about it. IiRC he said he said he’d paid around $80K. The Rivian SUV looks really nice. It looks like a regular sized SUV unlike most of the other electric SUVs which tend to be on the smaller side. Its crazy expensive though  ~$100K.

      Reply
      Splitting Image

      @Alison Rose:

      The Shakespeare Birthplace Trust posted a great article pondering how different life would be if its publication had never happened.

      The main difference is that fucking Oxfordians would be saying that Edward de Vere wrote Ben Jonson’s plays.

      And Kenneth Branagh would have made a name for himself adapting George Bernard Shaw.

      Martin

      When I went up to rural Oregon last year to help my dad after his heart attack, the small hospital there had 3 Rivians in the small parking lot. The Rivian HQ is 3 miles from my house and I see them all the time, but never 3 in the same place. But this place in the weeds had a bunch of them.

      NotMax

      So far as non-behemoth EV pick-up trucks go the upcoming Fisker Alaska checks off a lot of positive boxes. As will (if the company everfinds its footing) the Canoo pick-up.

      Rivian truck weighs in at a curb weight of around 8000 pounds, which is redonkulous.

      CaseyL

      @pacem appellant: My (2008) Scion was $4600 when I bought it used in 2019, bless its little heart.  There is no way I could afford a six-figure vehicle, and I’m too frugal to pay that kind of money even if I could afford to.  In fact, I’ve never bought a new car; I’ve always thought that was nuts.

      It’ll be interesting to see what kind of used-car deals one could get for a Rivian or an eF150 a few years from now.

