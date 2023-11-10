Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Incompetence, fear, or corruption? why not all three?

“That’s what the insurrection act is for!”

I’d hate to be the candidate who lost to this guy.

Not so fun when the rabbit gets the gun, is it?

Prediction: the GOP will rethink its strategy of boycotting future committees.

Israel, don’t be dumb like we were in the US after 9/11!

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

T R E 4 5 O N

I like you, you’re my kind of trouble.

So many bastards, so little time.

Trump’s legal defense is going to be a dumpster fire inside a clown car on a derailing train.

A lot of Dems talk about what the media tells them to talk about. Not helpful.

This blog will pay for itself.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

with the Kraken taking a plea, the Cheese stands alone.

The new temporary speaker of the house is a spiteful little shit.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Jack be nimble, jack be quick, hurry up and indict this prick.

Why is it so hard for them to condemn hate?

Republicans choose power over democracy, every day.

I really should read my own blog.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

The truth is, these are not very bright guys, and things got out of hand.

  Alison Rose
  BretH
  cain
  CaseyL
  Chigrl
  J. Arthur Crank
  Martin
  MomSense
  Nukular Biskits
  Villago Delenda Est

    11Comments

      J. Arthur Crank

      The cat is making strange gurgling noises as she is sleeping in the box on my desk.

       

      We will probably hit a local native plant nursery tomorrow morning.

      BretH

      Was a day here that seemed to go by in the blink of an eye – dark gray morning with some rain, dark all day and an early dusk. Went over to the Dark Side and played pickle ball for the first time. Fun and social but not nearly as satisfying as tennis. Maybe housecleaning tomorrow :(

      CaseyL

      I’m going to the art museum tomorrow with a friend.

      One of the current exhibits is a collection of Calder pieces that a local couple spent 27 years collecting.  Calder was a mid-century painter/sculptor famous for large, brightly-colored. geometric works often put in public plazas, so I’m thinking either their collection is mostly smaller or mid-sized, or they had an enormous house with about an acre of land around it.

      Chigrl

      Get extra cider. In addition to all the delicious things you can do with it (caramel, mulled  non-alcoholic beverages, vinegar, soup base, oatmeal cooking liquid, cereal milk etc…….) and use it as a brining medium for your meats or veggies. You can freeze it for later!

      Alison Rose

      Still waiting to be able to watch Barbie and Oppenheimer. The former is available on Amazon and such but every platform is charging minimum $20 because you have to buy it, not rent it. It’ll supposedly be on HBO Max soon and I’m hoping I can watch it there as part of my subscription. Oppenheimer is supposed to be out on the 21st and will presumably also demand $20 or more. That feels a little more justified based on the length.

      MomSense

      Starting my new job next week and hopefully, if all projects go according to plan, will put my house on the market next week.

      Tonight painting and putting art back on the walls.

