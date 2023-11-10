Not much to report here. Watching Game of Thrones (season 2). Thinking about hitting the orchard tomorrow.
Whatever.
by John Cole| 11 Comments
J. Arthur Crank
The cat is making strange gurgling noises as she is sleeping in the box on my desk.
We will probably hit a local native plant nursery tomorrow morning.
Villago Delenda Est
Hitting the orchard sounds like a sweet plan to me.
BretH
Was a day here that seemed to go by in the blink of an eye – dark gray morning with some rain, dark all day and an early dusk. Went over to the Dark Side and played pickle ball for the first time. Fun and social but not nearly as satisfying as tennis. Maybe housecleaning tomorrow :(
CaseyL
I’m going to the art museum tomorrow with a friend.
One of the current exhibits is a collection of Calder pieces that a local couple spent 27 years collecting. Calder was a mid-century painter/sculptor famous for large, brightly-colored. geometric works often put in public plazas, so I’m thinking either their collection is mostly smaller or mid-sized, or they had an enormous house with about an acre of land around it.
Martin
Thinking about hitting the orchard tomorrow.
Be sure to use a condom, dear.
Chigrl
Get extra cider. In addition to all the delicious things you can do with it (caramel, mulled non-alcoholic beverages, vinegar, soup base, oatmeal cooking liquid, cereal milk etc…….) and use it as a brining medium for your meats or veggies. You can freeze it for later!
Still waiting to be able to watch Barbie and Oppenheimer. The former is available on Amazon and such but every platform is charging minimum $20 because you have to buy it, not rent it. It’ll supposedly be on HBO Max soon and I’m hoping I can watch it there as part of my subscription. Oppenheimer is supposed to be out on the 21st and will presumably also demand $20 or more. That feels a little more justified based on the length.
In SAN for work.
I love SoCal. I think I’d like to live here but I don’t think I could ever afford to live here.
cain
Hitting the orchard sounds like some kind of code word. I think he is out canoodling with Steve.
MomSense
Starting my new job next week and hopefully, if all projects go according to plan, will put my house on the market next week.
Tonight painting and putting art back on the walls.
