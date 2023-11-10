Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Excellent Links / Friday Evening Open Thread: Senator Tuberville ‘Celebrates’ Veterans

Friday Evening Open Thread: Senator Tuberville ‘Celebrates’ Veterans

    3. 3.

      Almost Retired

      Ron Johnson has to be breathing a sigh of relief that Tubbyspuds was elected because Johnson is no longer the stupidest Senator.

    4. 4.

      lowtechcyclist

      Damn straight, Sgt Joker! Fuck anti-military scumbag @SenTuberville and his @SenateGOP enablers. They don’t give a damn about either our military or our veterans who have already served. I’m sure that Putin and Xi both deeply appreciate their actions.

    5. 5.

      twbrandt

      If I ran the Democrat’s media strategy I’d be running ads about Tuberville’s blockade and Biden’s PACT act in every single military- and veteran-heavy media market around.

    12. 12.

      wjca

      I’m guessing that Sen Taterville gets renominated.  And then Alabama has another Democratic Senator for another 6 years.  This could get to be a habit.

      And can Mississippi be far behind…. 🙄

    13. 13.

      Omnes Omnibus

      I didn’t do a lot in the military, but I have a DD-214 that means that I can tell Potatotown to fuck off on Veterans Day.

    14. 14.

      Matt McIrvin

      Increasingly convinced this isn’t about holding the nominees hostage for policy at all, it’s about holding the positions open so President Trump can stuff them in 2025 with loyalists who will fire on American civilians.

    16. 16.

      ArchTeryx

      @wjca: I wouldn’t give the voters of Alabama that much credit. Given the choice between a pedophile and a Democrat, they damn near chose the pedophile. And Ruberville easily defeated Doug Jones, who was a fine Senator and served Alabama well.

