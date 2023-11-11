Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Cold Grey Dawn Open Thread: Doctor, My Eyes…

Cold Grey Dawn Open Thread: Doctor, My Eyes…

by | 11 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

From what I can find, they’re only temporarily blinded, so IMO that puts the whole thing juuuust inside the ‘okay to mock’ zone…


Late Night Open Thread: <em>Doctor, My Eyes... </em>

Albert Burneko, at Defector:

You remember the Bored Apes. Maybe. These were the dumb ugly worthless JPEGs of, like, dressed-up cartoon apes that various suckers and dolts were buying—or, like, investing in?—very loudly a couple of years ago. This was in 2021, back when NFTs (non-fungible tokens) were only a laughingstock among people capable of critical thinking.

One of the late-night Jimmys had one! And Paris Hilton! And Steph Curry and Neymar! They were very proud of their shitty ugly junk JPEGs of no artistic or functional value whatsoever. Those were crazy times, man. Somebody said Justin Bieber’s crappy digital image of a stupid-ass ape was worth more than a million dollars, despite looking like the sort of thing you would get annoyed at a friend for doodling on the brown paper you’d wrapped around your biology textbook in ninth grade and representing nothing other than its purchaser’s unfitness for scissor privileges.

Anyway it is almost 2024 now; humankind has had more than enough time to reevaluate the value of minimally varying public-restroom-toilet-stall-graffiti-ass digital drawings of monkeys as speculative assets, with the deeply unsurprising result that their prices have cratered…

Nevertheless! The apes have their enthusiasts, even now, more than two years after the roughly 47 seconds they spent as avatars of a pandemic-boomed, giddily nihilistic society’s addled half-belief that you could impart value to virtually anything by calling it an NFT. Some number of these sad deluded HODLers gathered over the weekend in Hong Kong for ApeFest, hosted by Yuga Labs, the company that made enough money to host a festival in Hong Kong by generating F-grade JPEGs of cartoon apes and selling them to nincompoops. The 21st century is going incredibly…

You may find yourself wondering, Just what type of activity goes on at an ApeFest? Well, for one thing, there seems to have been an opportunity to stand there like a goddamn grandfather clock while improper stage lighting fries your eyeballs and face! Many attendees availed themselves of this, and are blind now.

Listen. I like satire as much as anybody. But this is simply far too on-the-nose. A bunch of Bored Ape dead-enders, holding onto underside-of-a-Walmart-skateboard–grade ape doodles whole entire years after the last of their fluky, illusory, momentary speculative value blew away like a fart in a tornado, now going blind because they traveled across the world to stand in front of a gigantic bank of lasers and blacklights and stare and stare and stare while their eyeballs melted? No! No, I’m sorry, this simply needs reworking…

Late Night Open Thread: <em>Doctor, My Eyes... </em> 1

    11Comments

    1. 1.

      Rusty

      Buying an NFT really is about buying nothing.  You don’t even get the copyright in the image.  You get nothing. Zip. Nada. That two years later there are still people who don’t get that is astounding.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Dangerman

      Too bad instead of temporary blindness it was something useful like permanent impotence. Though something tells me there is not a lot of procreation goingon in this crowd.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      OzarkHillbilly

      The NFT craze, like the crypto scam before it, was pure stupidity from the git go and only an idiot would fall for it.

      That being said, I am fortunate to have been too tightfisted (read “poor”) to ever indulge my own idiocies.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Layer8Problem

      I wasted whole minutes of valuable living time years ago trying to figure out what I was missing about cryptocurrency and NFTs.  I happily realized just now that the neurons that knew what HODL meant were retasked to something else.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Lapassionara

      This is tulip bulb mania all over again, except with the tulip bulb craze, you at least got a lovely flower out of the deal.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Jonas

      Lemme get this straight. There’s actually an organization for people who’ve paid money to pretend they own a cartoon image *and* they have an international rave-convention or whatever where they can hang out and… what? Reassure each other they’re not the world’s biggest idiots?  Smh

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Geminid

      @Lapassionara: You can also eat tulip bulbs in a pinch. I read that people in Holland ate plenty of bulbs during the winter 1944-45. There was exceptionally cold weather, plus the German occupation became much harsher after General Montgomery’s ill-conceived Arnheim operation (chronicled by Cornelius Ryan in A Bridge Too Far).

      Reply

