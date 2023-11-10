Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The words do not have to be perfect.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires Republicans to act in good faith.

Second rate reporter says what?

The willow is too close to the house.

Why is it so hard for them to condemn hate?

I like you, you’re my kind of trouble.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

We’re not going back!

This year has been the longest three days of putin’s life.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take. Go Senator Whitehouse!

The republican caucus is already covering themselves with something, and it’s not glory.

If you are in line to indict donald trump, stay in line.

“woke” is the new caravan.

We’ll be taking my thoughts and prayers to the ballot box.

Quote tweet friends, screenshot enemies.

Seems like a complicated subject, have you tried yelling at it?

A lot of Dems talk about what the media tells them to talk about. Not helpful.

It’s all just conspiracy shit beamed down from the mothership.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

TGIFriday Morning Open Thread: A Good Week's Work

TGIFriday Morning Open Thread: A Good Week's Work

(Jack Ohman via GoComics.com)

 


—-

Speaking of good union jobs… ICYMI:

TGIFriday Morning Open Thread: A Good Week's Work 1

(John Deering via GoComics.com)

    14Comments

    3. 3.

      Nelle

      I was thinking this morning that the media that continues to talk about the House failure to solve the funding of the government as a failure.  But isn’t their purpose to prove that government doesn’t work?  Shouldn’t the conversation be about the success of Maga to shut down the government, that that is their real goal?  I want to forefront that sort of talk – that a vote for them is a vote for elected officials to take a salary to not work, to not solve problems, but to wallow in fingerpointing, insults, and filling their pockets.  Oh, and here is your bill for the crazy caucus.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Jeffro

      Jamelle Bouie, doing more straight-up reporting than usual today (but still making a good point): the GOP’s Culture-War Schtick is Getting Old

      I can think of three reasons that voters — going back to the 2016 North Carolina governor’s race, fought over the state’s “bathroom bill” — have not responded to Republican efforts to make transgender rights a wedge issue.

      There’s the fact that transgender people represent a tiny fraction of the population — they just aren’t all that relevant to the everyday lives of most Americans. There’s also the fact that for all the talk of “parents’ rights,” the harshest anti-trans laws trample on the rights of parents who want to support their transgender children.

      Additionally — and ironically, given the Republican Party’s strategic decision to link the two — there’s the chance that when fused together with support for abortion bans, vocal opposition to the rights of transgender people becomes a clear signal for extremist views. The vibe is off, one might say, and voters have responded accordingly.

      If the Republican Party were a normal political party that was still capable of strategic adjustment, I’d say to expect some rhetorical moderation ahead of the presidential election. But consider the most recent Republican presidential debate — held on Wednesday — in which candidates continued to emphasize their opposition to the inclusion of transgender people in mainstream American life. “If God made you a man, you play sports against men,” declared Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, at the conclusion of the debate.

      So I suppose that when the next election comes around, we should just expect more of the same.

      It’s just true: expect the worst of Republicans, and you’ll never be disappointed.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Ramalama

      I loved hearing the union workers of Illinois yelling in response to Joe Biden. Very clear yells of “HE’S AN IDIOT!” when Joe mentioned Trump. And then another series of yells, “YES HE DID!” when Joe said that Trump came to a non-union shop and attacked you.” Maybe it’s just because I’m wearing headphones? But sounds like this union is raring to go for Joe.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      satby

      That tweet from OG of the HRC is the best, clearest defense of the late Dianne Feinstein I’ve ever seen. And it should put to shame some of the people who constantly griped about that poor woman working almost to her last breath.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Jeffro: They hit those transphobic talking points because those are among the very few issues where a solid majority agree with conservatives. (Opinion on trans rights is all over the place, but if you make it about either sports or children, most people will reflexively take the anti side.)

      What they’re not convinced of is that this is the most important burning issue that overrides everything else. They don’t see the creeping conspiracy to eliminate man and woman or whatever conservatives say it is.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Joe Biden has confirmed 150 people to lifetime seats on federal courts.
      100 of them are women.

      Ah yes, that Bendery tweet brought them out:

      Steve @TypicalDad49
      Way to minimize whether they earned the position by being the best suited for the job. Diversity hires will weaken the organization that utilizes this as a means of promoting.

      Translation: “I’M A RACIST, MISOGYNIST POS AND PROUD OF IT!!!”

      @SincerelyVeeVee
      This is terrifying.
      Courts should not be based on gender and color but on understanding of the laws.

      Translation: “ONLY WHITE MEN ARE CAPABLE OF UNDERSTANDING THE LAW!!”

      Tired of Clown world
      @tiredofclwnwrld
      Are they qualified?

      Translation: “IF THEY AREN’T WHITE MEN THEY AREN’T QUALIFIED???”

      Funny how they all think a majority of senators, both DEM and GOP have shit for brains.

      Reply

