(Jack Ohman via GoComics.com)

At Chicago fundraiser, Biden calls Trump a nickname again — says only two presidents in US history with fewer jobs the day they left office than when they came in. Hoover and “Donald Hoover Trump.” — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 9, 2023

—

President Biden trades his suit jacket for a UAW T-shirt ahead of remarks to union workers in Illinois. pic.twitter.com/27ukL4Mh8H — The Recount (@therecount) November 9, 2023





Biden: When my predecessor, the distinguished— anyway… , I stood and others stood with you shoulder-to-shoulder on the picket line my predecessor went to a nonunion shop and attacked you. pic.twitter.com/jDOh7ouqNB — Acyn (@Acyn) November 9, 2023

What saved the Stellantis plant in Belvidere, Illinois was UAW workers all over the country willing to do whatever it takes, UAW’s Shawn Fain says at Biden event. “We the workers have the power to shut this economy down if it doesn't work for the working class,” Fain said. pic.twitter.com/tZXBxSz9Zc — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 9, 2023

"These deals are game changers, not only for UAW workers, but for all workers in America. Just ask the folks at @Toyota, which last week announced it would significantly, finally increase wages for their workers. They had no choice because of what you did,” Biden at UAW event pic.twitter.com/K40TKhCuyc — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 9, 2023

—

Joe Biden has confirmed 150 people to lifetime seats on federal courts. 100 of them are women. https://t.co/TnFCqpuWbg — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) November 8, 2023

Fact: We have 150 confirmed federal judges because a 90 year old Senator fought for a future she wouldn’t see. pic.twitter.com/H9ivXXGPsa — OG of the HRC (@OGoftheHRC) November 8, 2023

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) celebrated the milestone of the Senate having confirmed 50 Black judges to the federal bench under President Biden.https://t.co/6POB91p5WN — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) November 9, 2023

We need another term to keep reversing the damage Trump did. We can have a better country, but a better country needs better courts: https://t.co/KidhmQLi0y — Clean Observer (@Hammbear2024) November 8, 2023

—-

Speaking of good union jobs… ICYMI:

After 118 days of the actors guild being out on strike, SAG-AFTRA and the studios have reached a tentative deal on a new contract that could see Hollywood up and running again within weeks https://t.co/d44ZKl4n6o pic.twitter.com/JykzRUhhH8 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) November 9, 2023

(John Deering via GoComics.com)