On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

Athenaze and Ariobarzanes

This post continues our travelogue of two through-hikes we made along Hadrian’s Wall. If you haven’t done so already (and if you have the time), we recommend that you read Parts 1 and 2 for some background and context—but even if you don’t, we hope that you’ll enjoy the following pictures!

In this post, we want to give a shout out to the wonderful people we met during our two trips. These include (1) the docents and interpreters at sites like Lanercost, who helped us to understand what we were seeing when we dealt with material outside of our own areas of specialization; (2) the publicans and restaurateurs who introduced us to delicious local goodies like Cumberland sausage, black pudding, haggis, and sticky toffee pudding; (3) the kind owners of the B&Bs where we stayed, one of whom definitely went out of his way to pick us up when one of us was too blistered to walk any further that day; (4) the other ramblers with whom we shared experiences along the way, whether on the trail or over food and beer at the end of a long day. “Valete” to all those who still inhabit this world, and “sit tibi terra levis” to all those who have passed on.