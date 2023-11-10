Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Happy indictment week to all who celebrate!

So many bastards, so little time.

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

Despite his magical powers, I don’t think Trump is thinking this through, to be honest.

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

Republicans can’t even be trusted with their own money.

Everybody saw this coming.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

A lot of Dems talk about what the media tells them to talk about. Not helpful.

Jack be nimble, jack be quick, hurry up and indict this prick.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

Everything is totally normal and fine!!!

Why is it so hard for them to condemn hate?

The new republican ‘Pastor’ of the House is an odious authoritarian little creep.

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

In short, I come down firmly on all sides of the issue.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

“Squeaker” McCarthy

with the Kraken taking a plea, the Cheese stands alone.

He imagines himself as The Big Bad, Who Is Universally Feared… instead of The Big Jagoff, Who Is Universally Mocked.

The next time the wall street journal editorial board speaks the truth will be the first.

… pundit janitors mopping up after the GOP

You are here: Home / Politics / Trump Indictments / The Defendant

The Defendant

by | 2 Comments

This post is in: , ,

DC Indictment News

If you take out the legal citations, this is damn good writing.

GOVERNMENT’S OPPOSITION TO DEFENDANT’S MOTION TO STRIKE INFLAMMATORY ALLEGATIONS FROM THE INDICTMENT

On January 6, 2021, “[l]ives were lost; blood was shed; portions of the Capitol building were badly damaged; and the lives of members of the House and Senate, as well as aides, staffers, and others who were working in the building, were endangered.” Trump v. Thompson, 20 F.4th 10, 35-36 (D.C. Cir. 2021), cert. denied, 142 S. Ct. 1350 (2022). Yet publicly, the defendant has promoted and extolled the events of that day.

While the violent attack was ongoing, the defendant told rioters that they were “very special” and that “we love you.” In the years since, he has championed rioters as “great patriots” and proclaimed January 6 “a beautiful day.” In this case, though, the defendant seeks to distance himself, moving to strike allegations in the indictment related to “the actions at the Capitol on January 6, 2021.” ECF No. 115 at 1.

The Court should recognize the defendant’s motion for what it is: a meritless effort to evade the indictment’s clear allegations that the defendant is responsible for the events at the Capitol on January 6. I

Indeed, that day was the culmination of the defendant’s criminal conspiracies to overturn the legitimate results of the presidential election, when the defendant directed a large and angry crowd—one that he had summoned to Washington, D.C., and fueled with knowingly false claims of election fraud—to the Capitol to obstruct the congressional certification proceeding.

When his supporters did so, including through violence, the defendant did not try to stop them; instead, he encouraged them and attempted to leverage their actions by further obstructing the certification. Contrary to the defendant’s claims, then, the indictment’s allegations related to the actions at the Capitol are relevant and probative evidence of the defendant’s conduct and intent, and they are neither prejudicial nor inflammatory.

His motion to strike them from the indictment must be denied.

download .pdf file

I totally missed Ivanka’s testimony.  Is it fair to sum it up as Ms Trump struggles to ‘recall’?

Oh, wait, a quick recap from (fake) Jack Smith:

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Mr. Bemused Senior
  • Scout211

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2Comments

    1. 1.

      Scout211

      Reposting this from downstairs, as this seems relevant here:

      I didn’t expect this ruling.

      A federal judge on Friday declined former President Donald Trump’s request to postpone the May start date of the trial in the special counsel’s classified documents case.

      Judge Aileen Cannon in a new court filing Friday did leave open the possibility of pushing back the trial date at a later date, saying she will consider the issue when the parties meet for a March 1 scheduling conference.

      The decision comes after Cannon heard arguments last week on Trump’s request to delay the trial.

      Of course, all high quality judges know that caveats are the way to go to disguise your real intentions, right? LOL. Reconsidering this in March does give her a lot of leeway here.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.