Hey Lurkers!

looking in a large storefront window with reflections in the glass and a sign that says “Come in, We’re Open"

It’s way past time for another thread for all the lurkers out there.  I don’t think we’ve had one for a few months.

You may already know this, but when you post your first comment, it goes into moderation, and sometimes it takes a while for one of us to see it and free your comment so it shows up for everyone.  Once it’s released from moderation, it goes into the comments with the time-stamp for when you first submitted it, so then most people probably never see it.  So it’s not surprising that first comments often don’t get replied to.

So here’s a special open thread where we can keep a particular eye out for first comments that go into moderation.

A few of you who poked your heads up on previous lurker threads have turned into commenters, but don’t let that scare you away!

In any case, it’s lurker appreciation day here on Balloon Juice!  Welcome, all.

Totally open thread.

    1. 1.

      Geoduck

      OK, I’m a semi-lurker, posting a comment once a week or so, but I’ve been here a long time. Originally I was attracted because John came across as a conservative capable sometimes of rational thought.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Tony Jay

      Anyhoo. Hello all Lurkers, Lurkesses, and unaffiliated Lurkoids! Get your chit-chats out and shake ‘em all about.

      Sorry, I’ve been catching up on old Doctor Who ready for the November Specials and Ten has been rubbing off on me.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Wave Function Collapse

      Hi Juicers!  Long time lurker here. I hail from the upper left coast and thought I would use this as a chance to finally establish an identity here.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Cameron

      I was thinking of changing from my real name to ‘Harrison Wesley’ as my nom de blog, since somehow my e-mail has been picked up by somebody with this name, and that person subscribes to the damndest lists that I now get. I’m not a lurker, sort of a fitful poster, but I guess I’d be treated as a newcomer if I change my identity to HW.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      pacem appellant

      @Tony Jay: I’ve been out of Doctor Who for a while. Was watching it pretty religiously, going so far as to VPN into Coventry to watch it on the BBC. A Whittaker episode broke me (the writing, not the actor, Whittaker is amazing!), and I haven’t come back since except to watch clips of Tom Baker’s doctor. How’s the new stuff?

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Cameron

      @Baud: ‘The name is Wesley.  Harrison Wesley.’  Yeah, I guess it doesn’t sound as peculiar as my given name.  Although I have met 3 other Camerons (and actually worked for a couple of years with one of them).  But those are stories unto themselves.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Greg Stone

      I wanted to point out two things:

      I think the message that the Supreme court has eliminated the right to privacy should be pounded every day with a list of what previous rulings depended on it, like birth control and freedom from laws that regulate how you can have sex.

      According to evangelicals we will spend an eternity in heaven or hell. If you spent a billion years on Earth dividing that time by infinity still rounds to 0% of eternity being spent on earth. Evangelicals also believe that 90% of adults go to hell when they die, so only about 10% make it to heaven. Babies go to heaven 100% of the time, so for every ten abortions thwarted nine will go to hell rather than heaven. They are literally (in their minds) collecting souls for the devil.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      WaterGirl

      @Cameron: You might need to keep aka Cameron in parenthesis for awhile, but it can be done.  If you want to do it, and you want to do it today, I can catch you right away since I’m watching for new nyms.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      la caterina

      I guess I am a semi-lurker.  I promise to comment and participate in political actions more so that Mango Mussolini won’t get elected again!

      Reply
    22. 22.

      WaterGirl

      @pacem appellant: I haven’t watched since the end of the first season of the female Doctor, who I really liked.  I think the pandemic messed with the schedule or something, maybe they were on a long hiatus?

      Is she still Doctor-ing, or have they replaced her?

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Tony Jay

      @Cameron:

      If there wasn’t there should be. Packs of pasty faced guys in long macs whose devilish plan was to hang around in terrible bars not talking to girls.

      @pacem appellant:

      Yeah, that was the problem for me. I tried really, really hard to stay upbeat about the whole thing but between the fact that the BBC muckity-mucks clearly stuck their oar in and the other fact that Chibnall cannot write dialogue, character development or plot progression to save his life… pity, Whittaker could have been great.

      The new series hits around Christmas, but before that there are three Specials starring David Tennant back as The Doctor, but not as Ten, instead as Doctor number Fourteen who is as confused by having that face back as we are.

      Excited? Just a bit.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      WaterGirl

      @Tony Jay:

      Packs of pasty faced guys in long macs whose devilish plan was to hang around in terrible bars not talking to girls.

      Hey, you take that back. :-)  Lurkers aren’t losers!  At least not the ones on blogs.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      OB-118

      I read Balloon Juice daily but almost never comment, mostly because of a certain . . . latency . . . that occurs between reading and writing. Scholars, if one of them were to examine the phenomena, would probably attribute the . . . delay . . . to the plethora of committee, sub-committee, and ad-hoc meetings that invariably place themselves in that vast space that has reading at one end and writing at the other. Or so I have observed.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      tommyspoon

      Long-time semi-lurker here!

      I have been following the Ukraine war posts with great interest, so a hearty thank you for those of you who are putting them together.

      I’m still in the PNW, doing more writing than acting these days.

      I’ve got the day off, so I’m writing and am about to go into the kitchen to make a double batch of crust for a hearty apple pie.

      Hope all y’all are doing well and enjoying the season as best you can.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Harrison Wesley

      @WaterGirl: I try, but the messages keep changing.  Except for the ones inviting me to hawt local sexx, which appear to multiply every time I try to unsubscribe from one of them.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Pennsylvanian

      I’m here all the time, but rarely comment. This is the site that I most read out loud to my spouse, who doesn’t read blogs, because the comments are always awesome you just can’t keep a Betty Cracker down or pass up a good ole grouchy JC scolding. This is good stuff.

      So yes, the lurkers are out here! I’m even a Patreon supporter! And whoever had that idea gets a star. I always hated that John felt guilty asking for money and now he doesn’t have to anymore. That is also good stuff!

      I should probably change my name because we moved from Pennsylvania to Maine a couple of years ago. But I did put in, um, several decades in Pittsburgh, so I guess it still works. Greetings all!

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Tony Jay

      @WaterGirl:

      Not Lurkers, Lurklords!

      Imagine a pack of 1980s wannabe New Romantics, except they’re all 15, hang out in village pubs and have more spots than a Dalmatian convention.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      Wasn’t my calling eemom up from the depths of hell enough of a warning that you never never never engage with lurkers?

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Harrison Wesley (aka Cameron)

      @WaterGirl: I try, but the messages keep changing.  Except for the ones inviting me to hawt local sexx, which appear to multiply every time I try to unsubscribe from one of them.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Malovich

      I’ve been mostly a lurker, every now and then squeaking out a comment, especially when it comes to Canadian matters, just ’cause.

      Love what y’all bring to the table. You read it/watch it/endure it so I don’t have to and vent your spleen on what happened in nice, digestible-sized articles that saves me a lot of time.

      On occasion there’s something that sends me down the rabbit-hole. Not often. But when it does I’m learning something that’ll likely keep me alive re: Pandemic.

      So again, a hearty thank you to the front-pagers and salutations to the rest of y’all who make this place alive.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      A Good Woman

      I seldom comment but I do learn stuff here.  I really appreciate Adam Silverman’s dedication to the Ukraine updates.  I also appreciate BJ’s commitment to putting our $$ where our mouth is when it comes to helping others.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Harrison Wesley (aka Cameron)

      @JaySinWA: It’s not just political (and the politics are weird).  It’s everything you could imagine – witch covens, senior dating services, job offers from MAJOR INTERNATIONAL CORPORATIONS, etc.  It’s not a name I ever would have thought of (and probably wouldn’t have used, anyway).  I have no idea who this person is, assuming they exist, or how I wound up as a go-to e-mail address.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      RedDirtGirl

      I read BJ multiple times a day, and maybe comment once or twice a week. But I never seem to get into any discussions. I just drop in a comment and then, poof, I’m gone. I’d like to dig a little deeper. But I’m often at work, and can’t take more than a few moments. Or, more likely, just don’t have anything very interesting to add.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      WaterGirl

      @Pennsylvanian: Yes, Cole HATED asking for money.  Me, I hate talking about money if it’s for me, or related to me.  Otherwise, I am totally fine with talking about money. :-)

      So I can ask for fund for the blog or for political fundraising, and it doesn’t bother me one bit.

      Thank you for supporting the blog.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      pajaro

      former lurker, infrequent poster, although I do love (and post in) Medium Cool on Sunday nights.  I like y’all, because you have hope.  For myself, I am comfortable seeing the proverbial glass as both half empty and half full.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      pacem appellant

      @Tony Jay: Tenant as number fourteen should be fun, I think! Chibnall as showrunner was a disaster imo. So much potential with Whittaker and her companions, completely ruined with empty plots and wooden dialogue.

      I’ll have to see if the VPN trick still works. They may have locked that down.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      MrRoivas

      Long time reader. Haven’t really commented much.

      I’m Jewish. And what I’ve been seeing from college campuses terrifies me.

      Anyone who reads this and counts Jewish people amongst their friends or family, please reach out to them. Let them know they’re not alone.

      Reply

