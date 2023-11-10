Rather than counting sheep so everyone who wants to can fall asleep, I’ll start you off with a question, which you can absolutely ignore and instead talk about whatever you please.

Do any of you have an incorrigible pet?

And a bonus late-night Henry. My little Henry has taken to being very mischievous when I leave the house. And by mischievous, I mead bad. He started out chewing on a cardboard box, then moved on to pulling food out of the kitchen cabinets and making a total mess on the floor – which I solved by buying a very tiny cat collar and making it as small as possible, and looping it through the cabinet handles.

Then Henry escalated to breaking into the dog and cat food tins , the ones that no pet had tried to break into for probably 20 years. I tried putting the really heavy book (gift from my sister) on top. That wasn’t enough, I came home to find the Henry – allergy boy! – had eaten probably a fourth of a bag of cat food. I had to up his meds for a week. Not to mention cutting back on his food for a week so he could return to his regular girlish figure.

Next, I added painters tape on the cans, which you can see below.

I didn’t worry about pretty – it was just proof of concept.

When I returned, the cans and the book were in place, and no food on the floor!

“Good boy, Henry, you’re such a good boy!”

And then I looked down, saw this, and laughed!

Maybe not quite such a good boy, after all!

Open thread.