Wee Hours Open Thread

Rather than counting sheep so everyone who wants to can fall asleep, I’ll start you off with a question, which you can absolutely ignore and instead talk about whatever you please.

Do any of you have an incorrigible pet?

And a bonus late-night Henry.  My little Henry has taken to being very mischievous when I leave the house.  And by mischievous, I mead bad.  He started out chewing on a cardboard box, then moved on to pulling food out of the kitchen cabinets and making a total mess on the floor – which I solved by buying a very tiny cat collar and making it as small as possible, and looping it through the cabinet handles.

Then Henry escalated to breaking into the dog and cat food tins , the ones that no pet had tried to break into for probably 20 years.  I tried putting the really heavy book (gift from my sister) on top.  That wasn’t enough, I came home to find the Henry – allergy boy! – had eaten probably a fourth of a bag of cat food.  I had to up his meds for a week.  Not to mention cutting back on his food for a week so he could return to his regular girlish figure.

Next, I added painters tape on the cans, which you can see below.
I didn’t worry about pretty – it was just proof of concept.

When I returned, the cans and the book were in place, and no food on the floor!
“Good boy, Henry, you’re such a good boy!”

And then I looked down, saw this, and laughed!

Maybe not quite such a good boy, after all!

Open thread.

      Ruckus

      He’s obviously hungry!

      OR

      He’s a mischievous _ _ _ _ _ _ _.

      Fill in the blank using the given number of letters. It’s not a 4 letter word but it is close enough…..

      Maxim

      My Chloe is very eager to please — except when it comes to food. She will ignore and disobey any and every rule if it means she gets to gobble some contraband. (She is so eager to please that she will actually bring me non-food contraband and present it to me instead of immediately chewing / eating it.) Such a good girl, but …

      Steeplejack

      I read something today with the interesting term “behavioral insomnia.” That is, it’s not that you can’t sleep, it’s more that you’re not making the effort to go to sleep because you’re caught up in surfing the Web, streaming video or doing some other mildly addictive behavior. Hmm. Something to think about.

      What I have seen as a retired person with few fixed commitments is that it’s easy to become unmoored from a “schedule” and to drift into bad “sleep hygiene.” (Funny/​cringe term I read somewhere.) And all exacerbated by the disruptions of the pandemic. So you end up sleeping or (not sleeping) at odd times of the day or night.

      Jay

      Sugar (Rottie Lab Shepard mix) suffered from separation anxiety for a couple of her early years.

      Ate a kitchen floor and some drywall.

      Settled out after she turned 2, and I started taking her every where with me.

      When the ex and I divorced, and the ex got custody, (dumbest thing I have ever done in my life, and I have done some really dumb things) she started peeing at the door anytime anyone came over and ate the interior of the ex’s Honda Civic.

      FastEdD

      The rescue doggo I have has bitten all of his previous owners but I’ve had him 10 years and around me he’s just fine. Doesn’t even mess up the house, wouldn’t dream of taking food from me. We are so close I start to think of him as almost human. We have entire conversations where he responds with facial expressions or movements to answer-Australian Shepard so he is really really smart.

      Then on a walk yesterday he saw a big pile of some other dog’s poo and ate it. Stunk up the car. He’s still a dog, and I shouldn’t forget it.

      VeniceRiley

      Are you me?

      Reggie has done all this, and more. He’s 1 1/2 and we tested going out for dinner with him and Kilo on nanny cam. He knocked that over after we spoke through it, then pooped.

      Our neighbour gave us his gate code because he jumps over a fence and through a hedge to get over there.

      Anotherlurker

      After adopting 3 Golden Retrievers and one good boy who looked like one, I adopted a Cocker Spaniel puppy.  My sweet, wonderful Golden, Addie left us on November 8, Election Day, 2022.  She was a brood dog who was rescued from the meat trade in China and she was the perfect dog. Calm, sweet and very loving of humans and other dogs.  I shared my grief here with the jackels and you folks were very kind to me.

      Well, I lasted 1 month of deep, dark depression and I adopted Lucy, a 6 month old black Cocker Spaniel.  My oldest friend in the world and his wife had adopted her brother and Addie and I would baby sit for him. His name is Jack, named after my friend’s late father. I chose to call her Lucy , after my late mother.  We decided that it  would be a fitting tribute to our departed parents.

      Lucy and Jack are very sweet and loving pups and they are the delight of our lives.

      Lucy, aside from being and typical, rambunctious pup, is incorrigiable in one way: she is a flirt!  When she sees someone she likes, if she knows them or not, she breaks into an adorable dance. She falls to her belly in a full sploot position, wags her stubby little tail in the most enthusiastic manner and does an army crawl on her belly to the object of her interest.  She then goes into a sweet, loving enthusiastic greeting.   Very often those she greets are very beautiful women who respond with unbridled kveling and affection

      !

      At 71 I am a pup’s wing man. If it weren’t for her, I’d get a lot less attention from women.

      beckya57

      My Scribbles and Rocky (ginger Manx and Maine Coon) regularly harass our older cat, Chicago (tuxedo).  Other than that they’re perfect angels HA HA HA HA HA HA HA no.

      NotMax

      @Steeplejack

      So you end up sleeping or (not sleeping) at odd times of the day or night.

      Any hour sleep chooses to come to the fore isn’t odd, it’s welcome with open arms.
      ;)

      Ruckus

      @Steeplejack:

      I would agree with this as a retired person. I don’t think it is age so much it’s that when you work you have a schedule, and most of the time, most of the people that is a rather fixed schedule. When you are retired the only schedule you might have is appointments. Now some will be able to maintain a somewhat set schedule, some will be less able. I find that if I go to bed around the same time I will get up about the same time every day. I’d bet you can see the problem, as in I don’t go to bed at the same time every day….. Some days it’s 11pm, some days it’s 2am. But then as well, the vast majority of days the time I get up is about as important as when I go to bed.

