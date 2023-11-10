Alexandra Petri, always worth sharing, at the Washington Post — “The third GOP primary debate went like this” [unpaywalled gift link]:

Once again, there was a Republican primary debate. Once again, Donald Trump was not there. Moderators Lester Holt, Kristen Welker, Hugh Hewitt: Hello! You’re here. We have questions. Why you and not Trump? Ron DeSantis: For my opening statement in this debate, I will offer a speed-run of every cliché uttered in politics since the dawn of time. Elites look down on you. I will fight for your family. Actions speak louder than words, so please imagine that the rest of my debate performance is an action. I will take the arrows and the slings. I am not clear on how archery works. I will prevent us from spiraling into decline. If we move toward decline in any other manner, we are out of luck. All I know how to prevent are spirals. The artificial intelligence that wrote this speech said you would cheer after you heard this. Nikki Haley: I will be better than Trump because I am an accountant and because I exist in the present, whereas he existed in the past. I think he would want me to continue his great work today. We can only guess at what he would want, were he still around. Sometimes, I can almost hear him. Vivek Ramaswamy: This question is a trick designed to pit me against Trump, and I will not respond to it. I am not here to answer debate questions. I am here to challenge the moderators to a duel. Moderator: Please don’t. Ramaswamy: Fine, then I am here to challenge Ronna McDaniel to a duel. I will find whoever it is who is making the Republican Party lose elections, and I will fight that person, even if I have to fight every Republican in this room, and most Republicans on a national and statewide level, and, ultimately, myself. Haley: You will…

“The leading candidate for the GOP nomination is facing multiple felony and fraud charges, has been found liable for rape, and refuses to show up at any of his party’s debates.”—@BulwarkOnline https://t.co/j6gztOrq4Y — Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) November 9, 2023

Mr. Pierce, at Esquire — “It’s Hard to Say Who Was the Worst During the Republican Debate, But It Was Vivek Ramaswamy”:

… MSNBC managed to disgrace itself by partnering up with various right-wing media platforms and by bringing back Hugh Hewitt as a moderator, which did not stop Vivek Ramaswamy from going after NBC’s Kristen Welker right off the top of the show. See? Selling your soul should come with a disclaimer about the purchase price being only a teaser rate. Ramaswamy, who seems to get more repulsive by the hour, was the unquestioned central figure of the debate, brought to that position by Nikki Haley, whose authentic dislike for the Vivster seems to have hit high tide. Their colloquy over TikTok owed more to Smith-Rock rather than Lincoln-Douglas… Beyond this spitball fight, the debate focused itself on proving that none of these people can be elected and that none of these people should be elected anyway. Most of them called in one way or another for a second Mexican War. After the trouncing Republican candidates took over reproductive rights the night before, only Haley expressed the opinion that a nationwide abortion ban is a pipe dream. In addition, her response was the only one that was recognizably human and relatively humane. By contrast, Tim Scott announced his intention to keep tilting at that windmill or, more colloquially, romancing that chicken. But none of them truly get it yet. If the GOP rolled all those sevens and a national abortion bill landed on her desk, is there any doubt that President Nikki Haley would sign it? She carries the sign of Dobbs as clearly as all the rest of them do.

Analysis by Phillip Bump: Five Republicans who almost certainly won’t be their party’s 2024 presidential nominee used network airtime to spread false claims lifted from right-wing media. https://t.co/CqeP0nfXTt — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 9, 2023





Republican rivals to Trump opened their debate blaming him for election losses — then spent the next 90 minutes doing little to distinguish themselves from him, @justinsink & @nancook write https://t.co/uYKpavjLvo — Jordan Fabian (@Jordanfabian) November 9, 2023

Per Bloomberg, “Trump-Bashing Republican Rivals Still Don’t Break With Him”:

The five Republicans scrapping to fashion themselves as the alternative to Donald Trump opened their debate Wednesday night blaming the former president for the party’s latest election embarrassment — then spent the next 90 minutes doing little to distinguish themselves from the GOP frontrunner. Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, who entered the forum in Miami ascendant in the GOP’s second tier, capitalized on the debate’s foreign policy focus and effectively parried attacks from others on the stage, including deeply personal digs from entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who risks being supplanted by Haley as the first runner-up in early primaries, turned in one of his stronger performances, with an enthusiastic hometown crowd papering over moments where he again retreated to familiar and repetitive talking points. Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina avoided any moments that might disqualify him from consideration as Trump’s running mate, but likely did not resonate enough with voters to inject new life into his struggling campaign. But with the exception of former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie – whose campaign has focused largely on warning Republicans about the dangers of again nominating Trump, and who seems unlikely to make another debate stage – the candidates seemed to tread carefully away from a true break with the former president… The debate in Miami was more substantive and more controlled than previous Republican contests, but Trump — who rallied with supporters just 10 miles away — continued to cast a long shadow. There was little indication that the fundamental outline of the Republican race would be changed… Ramaswamy sought to make a verbal splash on stage and draw attention to himself within the opening minutes, calling the GOP “a party of losers” in reference to a series of state races Tuesday where Republicans lost high-profile contests. Ramaswamy singled out the Republican National Committee chair personally for these defeats before saying he thought Tucker Carlson, Joe Rogan and Elon Musk should moderate the next debate…

Hadn’t seen that last little nugget repeated elsewhere. Somebody should tell Ramaswamy that even if TFG drops dead before next November, Elon Musk is barred from running. (Although Vivek might just be lining up his next grift, if he doesn’t get lucky with TFG’s current puppetmasters.)