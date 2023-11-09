(Image by NEIVANMADE)

Tonight is the 85th anniversary of Kristallnacht.

9-10 November 1938 | November Pogrom organized against the Jews throughout Nazi Germany. Hundreds killed & died by suicide, 30,000 men arrested, over 1,000 synagogues burnt, over 7,000 Jewish businesses destroyed or damaged: https://t.co/hrrnJUqR3e pic.twitter.com/TfhVQ7ZzD5 — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) November 9, 2023

As I write this post, eighty-five years after the Night of Shattered Glass Russia’s genocidal re-invasion of Ukraine has entered its 625th day because of the time difference between where I’m sitting in the US and Ukraine. In the past 624 days Russia has stolen thousands of Ukrainian children in an attempt to reeducate them into Russians. Russia has destroyed Ukrainian heritage sites in order to erase Ukrainian history, culture, art, music, and literature. In the parts of Ukraine that it is occupying Russia has remade school curricula to indoctrinate the Ukrainian children it has not stolen into becoming Russian. And every single day Russia targets, attacks, and destroys Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, housing, and civilians themselves. All of this because Putin believes that Ukraine’s actual history is really Russia’s history, that Ukraine has no history or existence separate from Russian, and that if he cannot have and control Ukraine then no one, especially the Ukrainians, can have it either. Putin’s strategic objectives are genocidal because he stated clearly the goal was the elimination of an independent Ukraine; an obliteration of Ukrainian history, society, and culture; and the absorption of Ukraine into Russia by force.

At the same time, Israel is conducting a major combat counterterrorism operation against Hamas in Gaza. As has been the case since Bibi first became prime minister in 1996 and has been the case for thirteen of the past fifteen years during his second stint as prime minister, Israel’s response is to use overwhelming force to achieve its objectives. As a result, Israel’s incursion into Gaza is both strategic malpractice and one series of war crimes and crimes against humanity after another despite it not actually being a genocide.

It is strategic malpractice because Israel should be doing four things: Step 1: precise hostage rescue operations. Step 2: review and revision of security strategy, operations, and tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) to diminish the likelihood of future Hamas attacks. Steps 1 & 2 have to run at the same time. Step 3: precise counter-Hamas response. Specifically a tightly targeted dismantling of Hamas leadership. Step 4: development of a policy and strategy to end the occupation & get to a negotiated solution to the dispute. Failure to undertake step 4 means that at some point steps 1 to 3 will only have to be repeated. The response now, which seems to be the sledgehammer approach that may or may not dismantle Hamas & may or may not safely recover the hostages is not working and not going to work. It further endangers the hostages and it sets the conditions to create more radicalized Palestinians who are then recruitable into Hamas, PIJ, and other violent extremist movements. The current response is ultimately self defeating.

The current response is not just strategic malpractice and self defeating because it decreases the likelihood of getting the hostages out, seriously undertaking a strategic security review and making appropriate revisions, and dismantling Hamas in a way that minimized the damage to the Gazan Palestinians so as to set the conditions to secure the post war peace. It is strategic malpractice and self defeating because the response is such an overwhelming application of force, doing so much harm to the Gazan Palestinian civilian population, that despite the strategic objective not being the ethnic cleansing of the Gazan Palestinians, the effect right now seems to be the same.

On the 85th anniversary of Kristallnacht we have one ongoing genocidal war in Europe and one ongoing major combat counterterrorism operation by the descendants of many of the victims who survived Kristallnacht undertaken in such as way and with such damage to the civilian population that despite ethnic cleansing and genocide not being a strategic objective, the effects of the operation are producing those results.

85 years and we have learned nothing.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

We are working with all partners to bolster air defense for Ukraine – address by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy I wish you health, fellow Ukrainians! We continue to build our relations with all countries of the Global South – Ukraine needs understanding in all parts of the world. Today I spoke with the President of Indonesia. By the way, it is the country where our Peace Formula was first presented a year ago at the G20 Summit. I have now informed Mr. President about the results we have achieved in attracting the world majority to the Peace Formula. I hope Indonesia will become part of this global effort. We also discussed the issue of global food security – our maritime export corridors. This is one of Ukraine’s greatest successes – clearing our sea of Russian warships. This gives more security both for us and for the whole world. I am grateful to all our warriors, all port workers, and everyone who helps, for keeping the Black Sea a living sea for global relations, not a zone of Russian terror. Of course, the suffering of people in the Middle East was one of the main topics of our conversation with the President of Indonesia. It is very important that as many civilians as possible are protected and that the war that is going on in the Middle East does not lead to a full-scale collapse of international stability. Everyone needs security and peace. I also spoke with Mr. President of Paraguay – Ukraine’s attention to Latin America and Latin America’s attention to our country should only increase. It is right for Latin American countries to be involved in global affairs, in the protection of human rights and the sovereignty of nations. Among all the things we discussed today with the President of Paraguay, I would like to emphasize our diplomatic efforts on the Peace Formula and our joint work on international platforms. I am grateful for supporting Ukraine. I would also like to thank Azerbaijan today. As we agreed with Mr. President Aliyev, on the eve of the winter, we have received appropriate assistance for our energy sector. We realize that this winter’s difficulties may be no less than last year’s. We are getting ready. And the support for Ukraine, our people, and our energy sector is critically important. We are also working with all our partners to get air defense systems for Ukraine – we are trying to add strength to our sky shield virtually every week. The more protected the Ukrainian sky, Ukrainian cities and villages are, the more opportunities our people will have for economic activity. For production, in particular, for defense production. No matter what happens in the world, Ukraine will have its own strength to defend its sovereignty. Today, I had meetings with the Prime Minister on current issues and needs of the state, and with the Minister of Foreign Affairs on his meetings and conversations with partners, new agreements that can be reached. I also held a meeting with the Main Intelligence Directorate – there are important intelligence results. I thank you guys. We continue to evacuate our citizens from the Gaza Strip – 89 of our people have been rescued so far. We continue this work. It is a very painstaking and delicate process. Today I also heard a report from the Security Service of Ukraine on countering collaborators. Well done, guys. Of course, the frontline. I am in touch with the military throughout the day. The hottest areas over the past day are Avdiivka, Maryinka, Kupyansk, and Bakhmut. I am grateful to all our brigades, to each unit for their resilience, for their strength, for the destruction of the occupiers. Southern directions – guys, I thank you for your strength. Our artillery, our missile forces and everyone who helps in the special services – I thank you for your accuracy. There are encouraging results. There will be more. Glory to Ukraine!

The price being paid:

Two signalmen, father and son, serve together the Donetsk @TDF_UA Brigade's Mariupol Battalion.

The father stood up for the defense of Ukraine back in 2014.

His son joined him following the full-scale Russian invasion.

Today, Ukrainians of all generations are united by one goal:… pic.twitter.com/3slPuHE0cf — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) November 9, 2023

Kherson:

russian targets in Ukraine.

Kherson November 9th, 2023. 📷: @MVS_UA pic.twitter.com/rV11KfjObJ — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) November 9, 2023

Avdiivka:

Авдіївка,Донеччина 08.11.2023

Проїзд містом та евакуація цивільних

Відео від волонтера Деніса Крістофа pic.twitter.com/VJFoC4wJiH — Мисливець за зорями (@small10space) November 9, 2023

Machine translation of the tweet:

Avdiivka, Donetsk region, November 8, 2023

Driving through the city and evacuating civilians

Video by volunteer Denis Kristof

Krynky, Bakhmut, Velyka Novoselivka, and Robotyne:

South of Bakhmut, 🇺🇦 has made advances around the rail line. West of Bakhmut, 🇷🇺 has attacked along the edge of the Bohdanivka reservoir. pic.twitter.com/UGVIBZyK3i — War Mapper (@War_Mapper) November 9, 2023

Around Robotyne, 🇺🇦 have captured 🇷🇺 positions on the Eastern flank of the salient. pic.twitter.com/dlcUUg74vF — War Mapper (@War_Mapper) November 9, 2023

Skadovsk, Russian occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast:

There was shelling in the temporarily occupied port city of Skadovsk in the Zaporizhzhia region this morning which resulted in a collapse of a building. Commentary from Russians hinting that some important people were in the house: "not military, but others", perhaps officials.… pic.twitter.com/I8PqwDuWzC — Dmitri (@wartranslated) November 9, 2023

There was shelling in the temporarily occupied port city of Skadovsk in the Zaporizhzhia region this morning which resulted in a collapse of a building. Commentary from Russians hinting that some important people were in the house: “not military, but others”, perhaps officials. But the situation appears worse than what the authorities are trying to paint it. We will soon hear more about it.

Kyiv:

Machine translation of the tweet:

Sophia Cathedral bell tower #Київ

Tatarigami has some thoughts on the frozen conflict narrative:

It is clear that some politicians and media outlets have been promoting a "conflict-freezing" narrative, that bears a striking resemblance to the approach outlined in Russian doctrinal thought. To delve into it, let's look at an actual professional analysis – the report… pic.twitter.com/YC8QZeRHEV — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) November 9, 2023

It is clear that some politicians and media outlets have been promoting a “conflict-freezing” narrative, that bears a striking resemblance to the approach outlined in Russian doctrinal thought. To delve into it, let’s look at an actual professional analysis – the report formulated by The Center for Naval Analyses under the US government contract, which outlines Russian military strategy. In 2021, a team of analysts led by @KofmanMichael released a document called “Russian Military Strategy: Core Tenets and Operational Concepts”. This paper explores the core tenets of Russian military strategy. The paper states that Russian military strategy reflects that Russia expects to be the militarily inferior party in a regional or large-scale war against a technologically superior adversary. Of particular relevance to our discussion is this excerpt: “The overall task for Russian military strategy is to prevent an opponent from achieving a decisive outcome during the initial period of war, force them into a conflict of attrition, and inflict costs on their military and economic infrastructure such that they will seek war termination on acceptable terms.” While originally designed for scenarios against a larger adversary like NATO, the core tenet of this strategy applies to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The objective is to hinder Ukraine from achieving decisive outcomes, push Ukraine into attrition, and impose costs on their military and economic infrastructure, compelling them to seek war termination on terms favorable to Russia. Now, let’s step back and examine the strategic objectives of both countries: – Russia aimed to replace the Ukrainian government, install a puppet regime, and gain control over Ukrainian territory. Failing to achieve these goals, Russia has had to adjust its objectives. Currently, the likelihood of achieving initial goals appears unrealistic. – Ukraine’s strategic goals focus on liberating all its territories and reverting to internationally recognized borders. While Russia struggles to achieve its strategic goals, it retains the ability to thwart Ukraine’s strategic goals, evident in events during the counter-offensive in the summer and fall of 2023. This understanding is crucial. Returning to the document, let’s reiterate: “The goal is to prevent the adversary from achieving a decisive outcome, force them into a conflict of attrition, and inflict costs on their military and economic infrastructure such that they will seek war termination on acceptable terms.” In March 2019 at the Russian Academy of Military Sciences, General Gerasimov acknowledged the “emergence of new spheres of confrontation in modern conflicts and methods of warfare increasingly shift towards the integrated application of political, economic, informational, and other nonmilitary measures, realized with reliance on military force.” Russian theorists perceive information warfare as a potent tool capable of disrupting an opponent’s command and control, deceiving adversaries, fostering instability within enemy borders, and demoralizing both civilian populations and military forces to the extent that they lose the will to resist. Let’s shift our focus from this research paper once more This approach is not novel. The strategy of using “frozen conflicts” as a military and political tool has been employed by Russia since the dissolution of the Soviet Union. The invasion of Moldova by Russian forces and the establishment of the so-called “Transnistria,” which persists to this day in Moldova, serves as an example. Russia utilizes this entity to exert influence on Moldova and obstruct Eurointegration processes. This same strategy unfolded in Georgia and later in Ukraine. When Ukraine opted not to engage with Russia in 2014 during the occupation of Crimea, the so-called “de-escalation” only led to a further invasion of Donetsk oblast by a group of russian operatives led by Girkin (Strelkov). The Minsk agreements in 2014 and 2015 did not yield results; instead, they were followed by a russian invasion of Ukraine. Adhering to this pattern, now more explicitly outlined in Russian military doctrine, there are no signs that Russia is inclined to abandon or alter this course.

Therefore, any calls for a “frozen conflict” merely play into the achievement of military and political goals outlined in Russian military thought and assist Russia in preparing for the next phase. In conclusion, it’s apt to quote renowned military theorist Carl von Clausewitz: “The aggressor is always peace-loving, he would prefer to take over our country unopposed.” If you found this content valuable, your support through likes, comments, and shares is greatly appreciated. It plays a crucial role in countering Russian misinformation. You can also contribute through donations on BuyMeACoffee, linked in my profile bio. I am also glad to announce that the X has given the green light for a subscription service. Soon, I’ll be sharing additional exclusive content there. If you’re not following Frontelligence Insight on my site, you can opt for an X (former Twitter) subscription to receive special updates.

Here’s the link to the Center for Naval Analysis (CNA) assessment.

It's not just playing into Putin's hands – it's from their playbook, a strategy with a track record of success. The issue lies in the short-sightedness of certain politicians and journalists who often fail to see beyond one election cycle and neglect post-Soviet history lessons. — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) November 9, 2023

Germany:

Rheinmetall received a 3-digit million order from the German government to provide Ukraine with 100,000 pieces of 120mm mortar rounds. Source: https://t.co/MkRpgNpswL#Germany #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/kAjaG8V5IA — (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) November 9, 2023

That’s enough for tonight.

