You are here: Home / 2024 Elections / Saturday Morning Open Thread: Veterans Day

Saturday Morning Open Thread: Veterans Day

by | 17 Comments

      Baud

      Plenty of Democrats are “irritated by the chest-thumping and celebrating” from the Biden campaign after Tuesday night, said one Democratic operative, who argued that “last night wasn’t a win for Biden.” Operative says Dems like Beshear won despite Biden.

      Name them.

      ETA: My guess is Team Dean Phillips.

      Betty Cracker

      I think Rosenberg’s theory is correct. In addition to lowering the bar for Biden, Fox News propaganda about the president’s alleged senility raises the bar for Trump, who frequently trips over it.

      raven

      I noted last night that I share a birthday with the Marine Corps. Most of my family is Navy and Marines and I went in on both the Corps and my birthday. They were drafting in the Corps at that time and, because I enlisted in the Army (under duress) I broke the mold and went in the Army! Eat the apple and fuck the corps!

      bbleh

      “A deal is a deal. 2/3 of those House Republicans voted for this deal.”

      Said, one presumes, knowing full well that (1) Republicans do not bargain in good faith and any “deal” they “agree” to is worth less than the paper it’s written on and (2) their base celebrates it as “alpha” behavior — Real Men do what they want, not what they say, or some such nonsense — so if anything it will amuse them.

      I continue to hope that elections over the last SIX years indicate that this is increasingly a minority attitude …

      lowtechcyclist

      @Baud:

      Name them.

      This. If they can’t quote Dems who are reacting this way, it’s bullshit.  Quoting the ‘operative’ without getting some names from him to contact is crappy reporting.

      Not that that’s unusual these days.

      TBone

      Dark Brandon adds maga tears to his coffee every day and I’m so here for it.  Mocking them is the best way to defeat fascists, short of exile or execution.  More, please!

      lowtechcyclist

      @bbleh:

      “A deal is a deal. 2/3 of those House Republicans voted for this deal.”

      Said, one presumes, knowing full well that (1) Republicans do not bargain in good faith and any “deal” they “agree” to is worth less than the paper it’s written on and (2) their base celebrates it as “alpha” behavior — Real Men do what they want, not what they say, or some such nonsense — so if anything it will amuse them.

      Most normies would, I expect, share the attitude that a deal is a deal.  We know the GOP is a bunch of bad-faith actors, but most normies are just taking the first steps towards realizing this. Every little nudge gets them a bit closer.

      BruceFromOhio

      So done with “operatives” and “some Democrats say” bullshit. Gonna swing that cone of silence around to that bullshit so I can stand outside and not have to hear it for another year.

      Pretty clear there is a “but her emails” campaign already underway, and the fascist-enablers and clickbaiters have the FTFNYT template ready to go. One possible antidote is quoting TFGs fascist manifesto statements and asking every voter and every GQP in office, “do you support this?” Over and over and over.

      OzarkHillbilly

      About a month ago my wife did some reprogramming thing to my computer that then required a pin# for me to open it. She opted for 071858 and wrote it down on a piece of paper for me. Every time I went to sign in I’d have to first read it from the scrap of paper. I think it was last wkend that I finally recognized the number as my bday.

      Baud

      BTW, anyone else notice that, since we’ve been winning more than losing since 2016, ain’t no one talking about the DNC anymore? Blame but not credit.

