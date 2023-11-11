Watergirl sent me a little note yesterday, saying someone was wondering where I have been lately. Thanks to whoever it was who missed me. 😘 I’ve had a very busy month+ Back in July, my Dad decided he wanted to go to his 68th class reunion and I was hellbent on making that happen. It took a lot of planning to make it into a trip that was doable for him, at 86 and in a bit of frail health. We had a very fun trip at the end of October and he had a great time – there will be a bonus photo at the end of this post if you’re interested in our trip.

===============

Let there be more “Wombat Guys” in the world and fewer assholes:

===============

I wish I would have had time to see this while I was back East, but it was a bit busy.

===============

This is why @SecBlinken is State Department Bae pic.twitter.com/J332m5ErUE — Qondi (@QondiNtini) November 10, 2023

===============

LOL. If you have cats, you know:

===============

OMG, did you know they had EYES???!!! I’m both fascinated and a bit creeped out.

Bon dia! Els caragols de mar tenen ulls? 🤔 Sí, en tenen dos que no perden detall de tot el que passa fora de la closca. Igual que els de terra, els tenen a la punta dels dos tentacles llargs del cap. No els has vist mai? Doncs no et perdis detall. 👀 pic.twitter.com/0wzw3KVmP2 — Barrufet del temps (@MeteoBarrufet) July 30, 2023

Translation: Good morning! Do sea snails have eyes? Yes, they have two that do not lose details of everything that happens outside the shell. Like those on land, they have them at the tip of the two long tentacles on the head. Have you never seen them? So don’t miss a detail.

===============

And just because your day needs a baby kookaburra:

===============

Here are my ducks, enjoying the fall after a blustery, snowy few days that quickly turned back to summer-ish. I’m literally going to have to water this weekend because of the heat and wind.

Okay, you’ve made it this far, so I’ll tell you a little bit about my Dad’s adventures.

He’s had some rough years – in 2020 he had a stroke, which he has mostly recovered from – nagging daughter tells him if he would continue his physical therapy it would benefit him – but his speech is clear and his mind sharp, so I’m grateful for that. Then my mom died in 21 and Dad had Covid pneumonia last Christmas.

So when on his birthday this year he reconnected with a good friend from high school (that I’ve come to find out, never dated, but wanted to, only to be thwarted by her very strict Italian father) and decided he wanted to go to the upcoming reunion, I set about making plans for that to happen.

To keep the ridiculously long flight doable for both of us, he flew here for a few days and then we flew out of Denver to Boston, where we hung out with friends and family. I wish I could tell you all the fun stories about his reunion and his week back in his hometown, but he probably wouldn’t like that. Let’s just say, it’s clear my dad was quite the ladies’ man and age did not diminish that…and I learned some things a daughter probably shouldn’t know. LOL

He managed the trip very well and honestly, it really changed his demeanor, back to his old self which I’m happy to see. There were a few grumpy moments, as you might expect from a retired USAF MSgt, but we weathered those brief moments when he decided, much like the Danes do, that a scowling TaMara is not to be messed with…just sayin’.

While he was here, Zander did not leave his side, much to my father’s delight. For a “not a cat guy” he sure enjoyed the Z-man. Here they are watching Sunday Night Football together after our long flight back (and you must never tell him I posted this, LOL):

This is a good news thread….post your good news in the comments.