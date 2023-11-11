Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Speaking of republicans, is there a way for a political party to declare intellectual bankruptcy?

Take your GOP plan out of the witness protection program.

Not all heroes wear capes.

Battle won, war still ongoing.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Let’s not be the monsters we hate.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Is it negotiation when the other party actually wants to shoot the hostage?

Give the craziest people you know everything they want and hope they don’t ask for more? Great plan.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

The words do not have to be perfect.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires republicans to act in good faith.

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

After dobbs, women are no longer free.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

Every one of the “Roberts Six” lied to get on the court.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

He really is that stupid.

It’s all just conspiracy shit beamed down from the mothership.

The willow is too close to the house.

You cannot shame the shameless.

You are here: Home / Balloon Juice / Make The World A Better Place / Saturday Good News Post: This and That

Saturday Good News Post: This and That

by | 19 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Watergirl sent me a little note yesterday, saying someone was wondering where I have been lately. Thanks to whoever it was who missed me. 😘 I’ve had a very busy month+  Back in July, my Dad decided he wanted to go to his 68th class reunion and I was hellbent on making that happen. It took a lot of planning to make it into a trip that was doable for him, at 86 and in a bit of frail health.  We had a very fun trip at the end of October and he had a great time – there will be a bonus photo at the end of this post if you’re interested in our trip.

===============

Let there be more “Wombat Guys” in the world and fewer assholes:

===============

I wish I would have had time to see this while I was back East, but it was a bit busy.

===============

===============

LOL. If you have cats, you know:

===============

OMG, did you know they had EYES???!!! I’m both fascinated and a bit creeped out.

Translation: Good morning! Do sea snails have eyes? Yes, they have two that do not lose details of everything that happens outside the shell. Like those on land, they have them at the tip of the two long tentacles on the head. Have you never seen them? So don’t miss a detail.

===============

And just because your day needs a baby kookaburra:

===============

Here are my ducks, enjoying the fall after a blustery, snowy few days that quickly turned back to summer-ish. I’m literally going to have to water this weekend because of the heat and wind.

Saturday Good News Post: This and That

 

Okay, you’ve made it this far, so I’ll tell you a little bit about my Dad’s adventures.

He’s had some rough years – in 2020 he had a stroke, which he has mostly recovered from – nagging daughter tells him if he would continue his physical therapy it would benefit him – but his speech is clear and his mind sharp, so I’m grateful for that. Then my mom died in 21 and Dad had Covid pneumonia last Christmas.

So when on his birthday this year he reconnected with a good friend from high school (that I’ve come to find out, never dated, but wanted to, only to be thwarted by her very strict Italian father) and decided he wanted to go to the upcoming reunion, I set about making plans for that to happen.

To keep the ridiculously long flight doable for both of us, he flew here for a few days and then we flew out of Denver to Boston, where we hung out with friends and family. I wish I could tell you all the fun stories about his reunion and his week back in his hometown, but he probably wouldn’t like that. Let’s just say, it’s clear my dad was quite the ladies’ man and age did not diminish that…and I learned some things a daughter probably shouldn’t know. LOL

He managed the trip very well and honestly, it really changed his demeanor, back to his old self which I’m happy to see. There were a few grumpy moments, as you might expect from a retired USAF MSgt, but we weathered those brief moments when he decided, much like the Danes do, that a scowling TaMara is not to be messed with…just sayin’.

While he was here, Zander did not leave his side, much to my father’s delight. For a “not a cat guy” he sure enjoyed the Z-man.  Here they are watching Sunday Night Football together after our long flight back (and you must never tell him I posted this, LOL):

Saturday Good News Post: This and That 1

This is a good news thread….post your good news in the comments.

 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • Almost Retired
  • Benw
  • CarolPW
  • CaseyL
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • geg6
  • gene108
  • Josie
  • JPL
  • RaflW
  • TaMara
  • WaterGirl
  • Yutsano

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    19Comments

    1. 1.

      RaflW

      I got to see a couple juvenile wombats up close in Tasmania last week. Adorbs

      The place I visited is part animal rescue. People bring in (or call and have rescued) various critters like Devils, echidnas, etc. Girl wombats will bond with their caretakers and are cuddly until about 18 months, when in the wild they’d also separate from their wombat mom and become combative and solitary.

      This means that when they hit that age they also totally eschew humans and can be re-wilded. Apparently boy wombats go through this shift 6 to even 10 months earlier.

      To which I thought: Of course! The boys want their strident independence younger, when it’s riskier and dumber. Plus ça change, plus la même chose.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      On Wednesday, my cardiologist said everything looks good. Then on Thursday, I did a pop-up book shop in my over-55 condo building, and sold 5 books, which I was pleased by. So this has been a good week.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Almost Retired

      How wonderful that your Dad had that experience and you helped make it happen.  I have similar good news.

      My Mom turns 90 next month.  She currently lives in the Midwest – her children and grandchildren are in California.   Mom wanted to have her 90th birthday party back here (Los Angeles).

      She’s nervous about flying alone, but doesn’t want me to accompany her – even though she has to change planes.  Sigh.  So we booked her a looooong layover in Las Vegas.  LAS is less intimidating than PHX or DEN and weather is less of an issue.  She’s got enough time to make her connecting flight and/or blow my inheritance on the airport slots if the wheelchair attendant will let her.

      It’s worth it.  We had an aspirational guest list and every single person we invited is coming (except the guy who died last month, which is an acceptable excuse).  This includes her childhood best friend who is flying out with an aide.  The trip will be worth it, and I will be running an elder-taxi service from LAX to the hotel.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      WaterGirl

      Welcome back, TaMara.  You and the ducks were missed!

      There was an old song, or schoolyard chat, something like:

      kookaburra sits old gum tree-ee, merry merry something.

      Does anyone remember that or remember how it goes?

      Reply
    9. 9.

      geg6

      I have no good news this weekend.  All is, at best, meh.

      But your dad is just adorable so that brightens things up quite a bit.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      CaseyL

      @WaterGirl:

      Kookaburra sits on the gumdrop tree,

      Merry merry king of the bush is he

      Laugh!  Kookaburra laugh!

      Leave some there for me

      …funny how the songs we learned in elementary school stay with us the rest of our lives.

      TaMara – as always, many and profound thanks for your Good News posts.  I loved each of these stories.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Yutsano

      @geg6: ​I can honestly see how Dad is a ladie’s man even now. I hope he gets even better from here. And if you want I’ll yell at him about his physio TaMara!

      Reply
    12. 12.

      WaterGirl

      Such a great story about your adventures with your dad.  But you left out how things went with the old friend he always wanted to date???

      AND

      Oh my god, the dogs let your dad have the couch?

      Reply
    13. 13.

      WaterGirl

      @CaseyL:  Thank you!

      Now that you shared yours, I remember the one we sang!  Similar, but a tiny bit different.

      Kookaburra sits on the gumdrop old gum tree-ee,

      Merry merry king of the bush is he

      Laugh!  Kookaburra laugh!

      Kookaburra, leave some there for me

      I wonder if it’s a regional thing, or maybe just quirks of who taught us all the song?

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Alison Rose

      Quite a story about your pops!

      Also…so long as they aren’t a douche, I think any adult speaking French automatically gets 5x hotter.

      I mentioned this in a thread yesterday, but since you asked for our good news: Mom took a home colon cancer screening test which gave her a positive result, but she had an exam this week and doctor says no signs of cancer. WHEW. Also, they’d told her to drink Gatorade beforehand since she couldn’t eat and it would help the electrolytes, and she was dreading it because all she drinks is water and coffee. I suggested she get the lemon-lime flavor because that’s the least objectionable one, taste-wise. Her review: “It’s actually not horrible!” They should print that on the bottles.

      Also: One of my oldest friends (met when we were 11 at the start of 6th grade in 1991) finally got to sign her damn divorce papers giving her full custody (which was warranted, I’ll just say) and allowing her and the kids to move back to the States from the overseas country they’ve been living/stuck in for a while now. She’s relieved and I’m thrilled for her and the kids.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Benw

      My son ran his first 5k this morning! I paced him and even though he was pretty tired he never gave up and ran the whole thing! Very proud of him

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Josie

      @CaseyL: ​
      @CaseyL: ​ I learned it a bit differently.Kookaburra sits on the gumdrop tree,
      Merry merry king of the bush is he
      Laugh! Kookaburra laugh! Kookaburra
      Gay your life must be.
      I had a Mexican red headed parrot named Lolita. I used to sing that song for her. She loved it and would bob up and down and try to sing along.​

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.