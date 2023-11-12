Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Countries Don’t Have Friends, They Have Interests

“Countries don’t have friends, they have interests.”

If you have watched or listened to Beau of the Fifth Column very much, you have probably heard that before.

That was the premise of this 10-minute discussion about Israel, Saudi Arabia, and more.  It’s really worth a listen – a thoughtful, nuanced, practical take; definitely food for thought.

He talks about the the diplomatic efforts and how they are going, about public messaging, how the US efforts are being perceived, and why the United States is walking a tightrope. He answers this question: if foreign policy is about power, and Israel is a liability, why don’t we kick Israel to the curb?

He also discusses poles of power in the Middle East (Israel, Iran, Saudi Arabia), de-prioritizing the Middle East so we don’t want to get drawn directly into war several years down the road, and the loss of the Arab world for a generation.

He posits that the US needs Israel for long-term planning, but at the same time, we cannot lose the Arab world, so it’s the most delicate, high-stakes situation the US has been in for a very long time.  And it’s complicated by domestic politics, the upcoming election with populations that need the US to take certain actions, and those actions are in direct contradiction with one another.

And balancing long-term interests, even as atrocities are being committed on the ground, seemingly by both sides.

Is Beau right about this?  We can discuss that in the comments.

Open thread.

      WaterGirl

      @Baud:

      a thoughtful, nuanced, practical take; definitely food for thought.

      I can definitely see why that would be off-putting.

      edit: Seriously, though, I hope people will watch the 10-minute video.  I tried to not give away all the interesting stuff he said, and instead attempted to describe the broad outlines  so people might actually watch.

      Nukular Biskits

      @WaterGirl:

      @Baud: Perhaps any solution that begins with the phrase “he should just” should be dismissed out of hand.

      That reminds me of an engineer where I work who, often being completely unencumbered by the thought process or any relevant experience with the topic being discussed, will respond with the words, “Well, all you gotta do is …”.

      Those have become code words in the office for mocking anyone who tries to reduce a complex issue to simple terms.

      Geminid

      My data plan makes watching vjdeo or hearing podcasts problematic, so I won’t comment on specifics other than that there is another regional power besides Saudi Arabia and Iran. That woud be Turkiye, with (like Iran) 85 million citizens, Nato’s 2nd largest army and 3rd largest air force.

      Turkiye recognized Israel in 1948 and has enjoyed diplomatic relations with Israel ever since, unlike the other two countries, although Saudi Arabia has been edging towards recognizing Israel recently.

      WaterGirl

      I just walked into the bedroom, and found that Miss Willow had made herself comfortable in the tiny space between the pillows and the clean laundry.  I walked out to get my phone/camera but by the time I walked back in she had already left her adorable position behind.

