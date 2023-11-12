“Countries don’t have friends, they have interests.”

If you have watched or listened to Beau of the Fifth Column very much, you have probably heard that before.

That was the premise of this 10-minute discussion about Israel, Saudi Arabia, and more. It’s really worth a listen – a thoughtful, nuanced, practical take; definitely food for thought.

He talks about the the diplomatic efforts and how they are going, about public messaging, how the US efforts are being perceived, and why the United States is walking a tightrope. He answers this question: if foreign policy is about power, and Israel is a liability, why don’t we kick Israel to the curb?

He also discusses poles of power in the Middle East (Israel, Iran, Saudi Arabia), de-prioritizing the Middle East so we don’t want to get drawn directly into war several years down the road, and the loss of the Arab world for a generation.

He posits that the US needs Israel for long-term planning, but at the same time, we cannot lose the Arab world, so it’s the most delicate, high-stakes situation the US has been in for a very long time. And it’s complicated by domestic politics, the upcoming election with populations that need the US to take certain actions, and those actions are in direct contradiction with one another.

And balancing long-term interests, even as atrocities are being committed on the ground, seemingly by both sides.

Is Beau right about this? We can discuss that in the comments.

Open thread.