Medium Cool – 1970's Sitcoms

Medium Cool – 1970’s Sitcoms

by | 66 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Medium Cool is a weekly series related to popular culture, mostly film, TV, and books, with some music and games thrown in.  We hope it’s a welcome break from the anger, hate, and idiocy we see almost daily from the other side in the political sphere.

Arguments welcomed, opinions respected, fools un-suffered.  We’re here every Sunday at 7 pm.

Let’s talk about television in the 1970s – sitcoms in particular – and the impact they had in shaping our views on the social and political issues of the day.  Before cable TV and streaming, everyone pretty much watched the same shows, but even before that, the content and tone of sitcoms changed dramatically in the 1970s.

But don’t take my word for it, here’s Dennis Tredy, a professor of American Literature at the Sorbonne, explaining it in very academic-sounding language:

When looking back at the popular American situation comedies of the 1970’s, one notices a vast network of programs aimed at framing social discourse and at helping America come to term with its own, changing image. This was done through a restaging of the political and social ills of the generation as comedic teleplays, thereby using laughter as a vehicle towards social awareness and unwitting change or personal growth, and by recycling popular (and unpopular) clichés and stereotypes (the bigot, the racist, the bleeding-heart liberal, the closed-minded conservative, the touchy feminist, etc.) so as to undermine them while appearing to reinforce them.

So many examples instantly come to mind!

Anti-war?  MASH.

Race and class?   Jeffersons, Good Times.  Welcome Back Kotter.

Feminism?  Mary Tyler Moore Show.  Maude – in one episode Maude had an abortion.

How about The Bob Newhart Show, which helped lessen the stigma surrounding mental health and therapy.  Not to mention race, the line with “Whitey, sit!” is funniest episodes of the show!  (Hmm, not sure whether that was the first show or the later one.)

Single parenting?  Alice, The Courtship of Eddy’s Father.

Homophobia?  The record isn’t so good here.  But episodes from shows of the era addressed the issue, including All in the Family, (several times), Soap.   

In retrospect, All in the Family may have failed in its mission of lampooning bigotry by making the anti-hero too relatable to certain viewers.  But still, the show engendered an awareness and a lot of conversations that might not have taken place otherwise.

And now for a little television history.  These changes didn’t occur in a vacuum.  In the early 1970s the networks, particularly CBS, cancelled a series of still-popular rural-themed shows whose demographics skewed rural and white.  Think Green Acres, Beverly Hillbillies, The Andy Griffith Show.

This was known as the RURAL PURGE.  Goodbye, Mayberry!

They recognized the changing demographics, and the networks moved towards show with more appeal to urban and suburban audiences.   It’s a fascinating story.  

From the METV blog

While the rural purge spelled the end for some of the most iconic shows of all time, it also cleared room for shows like M*A*S*H, All in the Family, Maude, and Good Times. These new shows all had one thing in common: They fearlessly dealt with topical material, never shying away from controversial subjects. By contrast, shows like Gomer Pyle U.S.M.C. were intentionally naive, as that show in particular never even mentioned the War in Vietnam.

Pat Buttram, who played Mr. Haney on Green Acres described the Rural Purge as the year that “CBS killed everything with a tree in it.”  (That made me laugh out loud.)

I am pretty sure that TV influenced all of us.  I wanted to be Perry Mason!  Did any of these shows influence your younger self?  Do you think they impacted society as a whole?   Did they change public opinion?  Did they help advance progressive causes?  Did they pave the way for Will & Grace?  Which I would argue absolutely had a positive impact on how people viewed gay people.

One last question.  What other shows belong in this discussion, either rural shows that were purged or shows that were more edgy and urban?

P.S. I hope you guys don’t all end up cursing me; just from putting the post together, the Green Acres song keeps running through my head.

    66Comments

    3. 3.

      BubbaDave

      I continue to believe America would be better off if prospective police officers had to watch every episode of The Andy Griffith Show instead of their current media diet of Dirty Harry and Judge Dredd.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Scout211

      While I really enjoyed many sitcoms in the 70s, Saturday Night Live had the greatest impact on me during that period of time. I was in my 20s and it felt like it was the only comedy show on television that spoke to my generation with humor, satire and silliness.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Craig

      Growing up in rural Virginia where my school had exactly 0 black people, watching Good Times and The Jeffersons as well as Welcome Back Kotter was how I saw Black folks. I sure didn’t see any in real life. Watching George Jefferson navigate White TV people was a revelation.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      frosty

      I didn’t own a TV until 1975, so I don’t remember most of the 70s sitcoms, but somehow I remember all the ones you mention. All of MASH, a lot of MTM, some All In The Family, f’rinstance.

      None of them affected my political or otherwise worldview. Nixon and his cabal of crooks, along with a draft lottery #34 pretty much nailed that for me. Not to mention Kent State.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      BeautifulPlumage

      Here Come the Brides & Petticoat Junction were rural shows that went away.

      The short-lived Honey West was my young obsession. I got a trench coat around age 5 & played her to one brother as her sidekick Sam and the other brother as the bad guy.

      I remember that All In The Family occasionally had punch-in-the-gut episodes (MASH also).

      Reply
    15. 15.

      dexwood

      What!? No Gong Show? I rarely watched TV between 70 and 76. Too much going on in my life. I’ve caught up on many shows mentioned here since then. Will follow the comments as they come in. Good topic.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      SiubhanDuinne

      I watched, and enjoyed, a few but by no means all of these. MTM and M*A*S*H? Newhart? Absolutely, and many times again in syndication.

      All in the Family? Maude? I think I probably saw most episodes once during their initial run, but was never compelled to go back and re-watch. When I had a cable subscription maybe 20-25 years ago, I would sometimes deal with my insomnia by turning on Nick at Nite (I think that was the old sitcom channel) but rarely warmed to the shows in reruns.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      raven

      “Alice” was based on the Scorcese film “Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore” starring Ellen Burstyn ,Kris Kristofferson, Harvey Keitel, Jodie Foster, Vic Tayback and Diane Ladd. Tayback and Ladd were also in the TV series. Jodie Foster was incredible as the “tomboyish” girl.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      One sitcom I remember fondly was the very short-lived Hot l Baltimore that was released in 1975. It was Norman Lear’s first failure but I thought it was hilarious. From Wikipedia:

      The series had several controversial elements, including two primary characters who were prostitutes, one of whom was an illegal immigrant, and one of the first gay couples to be depicted on an American television series. Because of the subject matter, the show was the first ABC network show to have a warning at its opening, cautioning viewers about mature themes.

      It lasted one season but it was a memorable one to this young guy. It was ahead of its time.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Ruckus

      I was in the navy 1970-1973. And watched TV growing up as I did, we had a B&W 9 inch in the very early 1950s – we moved on and to bigger. and I have had a TV ever since – other than those 3 yrs in the navy. 1950s sitcoms were, were, were, I really have no words. This country has had some serious issues about growing up, adulthood, religious dogma, sex, in my lifetime. Some days I wonder how we got here, and why we haven’t gotten any further along in human development. And then I remember – conservatives are afraid. Of the dark, the light, knowledge, social interaction, to name some.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      bbleh

      Definitely not a focus of the show, but I recall Nichelle Nichols talking about leaving Star Trek and having both Gene Roddenberry and MLK (!!) push back HARD, Roddenberry saying “don’t you realize what I’m trying to do here?” and MLK saying “you cannot. You cannot.”

      There’s a reason right-wingers say they hate “Hollywood.”  Talk about encouraging Wrong Behavior!

      @painedumonde: ah, beat me to it.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Another Scott

      Not even a mention of Julia? Pre-teen me was madly in love with her. The show only ran for 3 years, but was ground-breaking in lots of ways.

      There were lots of attempts to find something new and different in the ’60s and ’70s. Most of them didn’t last very long, but they were trying. I do remember cringing even as a child when we watched “The Honeymooners” – like, Why is his threatened violence funny? Why is it funny that they are usually so miserable together??   Moving away from that “humor” was a very good thing.

      I don’t know if any of the ’70s shows shaped my views more than any other. My present view-shaping probably came later (after grad-school).

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Glidwrith

      I watched most of those shows starting from age 6-17. Maybe one black person in my entire high school. The shows were a window into a world that simply wasn’t in my everyday life.

      My parents never realized that all those browner folks on TV meant that I never understood why there was prejudice and bigotry. They were just people.

      One day my father was extremely upset about blacks going to school with whites and wasn’t I upset/afraid? My 13 year old self, who had already had a bellyful of rich entitled white brats in school replied that it depended on how they were raised.

      It actually stopped him mid-rant and admitted I was right.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      geg6

      The Mary Tyler Moore Show was everything.  I graduated high school in 1977 and I spent my teenage/young adult years just yearning to be just like her.  She was smart, beautiful, intelligent, stylish, funny, single and perfectly happy to stay that way, apparently had an active sex life, a great job, entertaining co-workers and two great friends who always had her back.  She was also a little naive, clumsy and silly.  She was perfect.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Dangerman

      … the Green Acres song keeps running through my head.

      A horse is a horse, of course, of course,
      And no one can talk to a horse of course
      That is, of course, unless the horse is the famous Mr. Ed.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      prostratedragon

      @Odie Hugh Manatee: I remember that one. Saw it a few times and thought it looked promising. I also liked Soap, Mary Hartman^2, and MTM especially, but as I was either in or just out of college, appointment tv wasn’t a thing. Most shows I just saw here and there.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Almost Retired

      @Odie Hugh Manatee:  I had completely forgot about that awesome show!  I remember watching that and asking my parents to explain some of the jokes.  They chose instead to take me out for ice cream during its time slot.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      bbleh

      Fuzzy here, but weren’t there at least a few shows aimed at middle/high school — Kotter, Room 222, probably others — that ostensibly were set in “urban”-ish schools but more importantly had both major characters and bit players of all races … almost like that was normal or something!! 😱

      Reply
    37. 37.

      West of the Rockies

      To a lot of folks, Archie Bunker was the protagonist.   Anyone recall the “Archie Bunker for President” merch?

      Reply
    38. 38.

      kalakal

      A bit out of it here as I didn’t see that much US TV .

      As imports I loved Barney Miller, Taxi, and espescially WKRP

      I remember and loved the British original to Sanford and Son which was Steptoe and Son

      interestingly the original of All in  the family, Till death us do part, had the same problem that someone mentioned above, in that many people took the bigoted idiot seriously and even supported his views *

      * Tony Blair’s FIL was one of the stars of the show as the lefty SIL

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Torrey

      Not quite the 70’s (like Star Trek, which was referenced above, but Julia‘s central character, played by Diahann Carroll, was an African-American nurse who was a single mother. It ran from 1968-71.

      It seems to me that the ’70’s shows walked through the openings created by shows in the 1960’s like Star Trek, I Spy, and Julia, not to mention Ironside (wheelchair user).​ 

      ETA: I see Another Scott mentioned Julia first.​​

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Seonachan

      I was very much shaped by this era of tv – I watched most of the shows mentioned as a kid, with my parents in their bedroom (they had the color tv; the living room one was black & white). MTM was my mother’s favorite, mine was MASH, though now I rate Taxi and Barney Miller at the top. I love how class-related issues were centered in so many of these shows. Aside from those who made it, or at least have good professional jobs (The Jeffersons, MTM, Bob Newhart), most folks live in modest (at best) homes and plotlines often centered on worries about making ends meet. Most of the characters are shlubs, or even failures (most of the cabbies on Taxi were failures at other careers, and those failures were part of the storylines – and humor).

      Enter the mid-to-late 80s and onward, with the Huxtables and Keatons and Friends, where no one on screen worries where their next paycheck or meal is coming from. (Roseanne being the exception that proves the rule). Unsurprisingly, tv reflected the national mood. Carter talked about malaise and told us to turn down the thermostat and put on a sweater; Reagan told us greed is good and poor people are losers who don’t deserve anything. So it’s no surprise the tv execs decided we didn’t want to bond with them during primetime.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      PSQ

      @Baud: There was an interesting survey of police on police shows at the time that rated the most realistic as Hill Street Blues, with Barney Miller second, in the USA.  But in Canada policemen rated Barney Miller first and Hill Street second, which I always found interesting.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      WaterGirl

      @Baud: Oh my god, I had forgotten about Hee Haw!

      What was the show with all the girls with the really short shorts?  I never watched that one, and it may have been in a different decade.  Oh wait, Dukes of Hazzard.  (two Zs or one, I don’t know and I don’t care enough to google.)

      Reply
    50. 50.

      What Have The Romans Ever Done for Us?

      @Baud: What I remember about Barney Miller that made the biggest impression on my views: it had recurring gay characters and treated them with a reasonable degree of sympathy. It was an under the radar pioneer in that respect.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Kent

      Been watching some of these old shows with my 17 year old daughter who is something of a modern social justice warrior.

      Seinfeld:  She likes it but doesn’t really identify that much.

      MASH:  Doesn’t get the humor, finds the misogyny palpable.

      Will and Grace (yes it’s 25 years old):  She likes

      The Office:  Absolutely loves

      Friends:  Meh

      Sex and the City:  Meh

      Arrested Development:  Loves

      Parks and Recreation:  Loves

      Gillmore Girls:  Loves

      That is about has far as we have gotten.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      ThresherK

      SCTV was the delivery system for my adolescent humor. TV shows, news, and the industry itself roasted, 20-minute whole parodies, and the worst local commercials this side of Tom Carvel, all coming to you Thursday at 9!

      My appetite for the long-form sketches can be traced to watching Carol Burnett with my parents.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Spanish Moss

      @Another Scott: I watched Julia in early elementary school, and even had a Julia barbie doll in a nurse uniform. I think the groundbreaking aspects were over my head, but I obviously loved the show.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      JaySinWA

      I don’t know if the shows modeled or molded the times. I do think they lagged a lot of where things really were, but I tend to think they helped drag much of the rest of the community watching along. So a bit of both.

      Just checked my memory and Barney Miller predated Hill Street Blues. The evolution of police procedurals went from Dragnet and Highway Patrol reruns, through Law and Order and NCIS in my viewing history. Barney Miller kind of broke the mold a bit, not the first cop humor (Car 54 Where are you is only a vague memory for me and Mayberry was earlier) but one of the best. They mostly were rigid morality plays like the old code movies. Other genres may have moved or reflected society more accurately.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      frosty

      @Kent: My 20-something binge watches The Office. Me, I can’t stand Steve Carrell.

      We both watched every episode of Big Bang Theory while it ran, though. It reminded me so much of the guys I went to a STEM college with.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Almost Retired

      @laura:  I had an enormous crush on Karen Valentine when I was 10 or 11.  Not sure why her career didn’t take off , but I’ll go google her now.  IIRC Hollywood didn’t know what to do with her.  She was a serious actress on Room 222, but cast as an airline bimbo in a movie about “stewardesses.”  It was so hard for female actors then.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      eclare

      I was too young at the time for a lot of the early 1970’s shows, but I loved Laverne and Shirley, which started in 1976.  I haven’t seen it in a long time, and I’m sure it’s dated, but that diner scene killed me.  “Betty please, pick up your hash browns.”

      Nothing political that I can remember, besides I was eight, silly slapstick was perfect entertainment.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      frosty

      @JaySinWA: I loved that show:

      There’s a holdup in the Bronx, Brooklyn’s broken out in fights.

      There’s a traffic jam in Harlem that’s backed up to Jackson Heights.

      There’s a Scout troop short a child, Kruschev’s due at Idlewild …

      Car 54 where are you?????

      Reply
    67. 67.

      WaterGirl

      @PSQ: Oh, gosh, police shows and Canada.

      What was the show with the mounted policeman and his sidekick that was a cop from Chicago?  Or maybe the mountie was working in Chicago with his sidekick.

      Great show, great buddy show.

      Reply

