Let’s talk about television in the 1970s – sitcoms in particular – and the impact they had in shaping our views on the social and political issues of the day. Before cable TV and streaming, everyone pretty much watched the same shows, but even before that, the content and tone of sitcoms changed dramatically in the 1970s.

But don’t take my word for it, here’s Dennis Tredy, a professor of American Literature at the Sorbonne, explaining it in very academic-sounding language:

When looking back at the popular American situation comedies of the 1970’s, one notices a vast network of programs aimed at framing social discourse and at helping America come to term with its own, changing image. This was done through a restaging of the political and social ills of the generation as comedic teleplays, thereby using laughter as a vehicle towards social awareness and unwitting change or personal growth, and by recycling popular (and unpopular) clichés and stereotypes (the bigot, the racist, the bleeding-heart liberal, the closed-minded conservative, the touchy feminist, etc.) so as to undermine them while appearing to reinforce them.

So many examples instantly come to mind!

Anti-war? MASH. Race and class? Jeffersons, Good Times. Welcome Back Kotter. Feminism? Mary Tyler Moore Show. Maude – in one episode Maude had an abortion. How about The Bob Newhart Show, which helped lessen the stigma surrounding mental health and therapy. Not to mention race, the line with “Whitey, sit!” is funniest episodes of the show! (Hmm, not sure whether that was the first show or the later one.) Single parenting? Alice, The Courtship of Eddy’s Father. Homophobia? The record isn’t so good here. But episodes from shows of the era addressed the issue, including All in the Family, (several times), Soap.

In retrospect, All in the Family may have failed in its mission of lampooning bigotry by making the anti-hero too relatable to certain viewers. But still, the show engendered an awareness and a lot of conversations that might not have taken place otherwise.

And now for a little television history. These changes didn’t occur in a vacuum. In the early 1970s the networks, particularly CBS, cancelled a series of still-popular rural-themed shows whose demographics skewed rural and white. Think Green Acres, Beverly Hillbillies, The Andy Griffith Show.

This was known as the RURAL PURGE. Goodbye, Mayberry!

They recognized the changing demographics, and the networks moved towards show with more appeal to urban and suburban audiences. It’s a fascinating story.

From the METV blog

While the rural purge spelled the end for some of the most iconic shows of all time, it also cleared room for shows like M*A*S*H, All in the Family, Maude, and Good Times. These new shows all had one thing in common: They fearlessly dealt with topical material, never shying away from controversial subjects. By contrast, shows like Gomer Pyle U.S.M.C. were intentionally naive, as that show in particular never even mentioned the War in Vietnam.

Pat Buttram, who played Mr. Haney on Green Acres described the Rural Purge as the year that “CBS killed everything with a tree in it.” (That made me laugh out loud.)

I am pretty sure that TV influenced all of us. I wanted to be Perry Mason! Did any of these shows influence your younger self? Do you think they impacted society as a whole? Did they change public opinion? Did they help advance progressive causes? Did they pave the way for Will & Grace? Which I would argue absolutely had a positive impact on how people viewed gay people.

One last question. What other shows belong in this discussion, either rural shows that were purged or shows that were more edgy and urban?

P.S. I hope you guys don’t all end up cursing me; just from putting the post together, the Green Acres song keeps running through my head.