You are here: Home / Guest Posts / Report on Nelle’s Unexpected, Informal Project

Report on Nelle’s Unexpected, Informal Project

by

This post is in: , ,

I find this effort from Nelle so interesting, and it feels important to me.  And did I mention interesting?  I’m so glad Nelle agreed to write this up for us!

The unexpected, informal project

by Nelle

I’m a chatty, older woman who will strike up a conversation with anyone, with little provocation.  Even though that habit annoys my offspring, could I turn it into a super power, something that I could use for more than my own amusement?

After an incidental conversation with a young barista, I realized that she had something I wanted and that I might have something she wanted.  I wanted to be connected to a younger generation again.  For decades, I taught composition and intro to lit courses as an adjunct wherever we moved, from DePaul University to University of Alaska-Fairbanks, from University of Kansas to Montana Tech.  I enjoyed learning from my students and now, after retirement, I feel too far out of touch with that age group.

What the young barista apparently wanted was someone to listen to her, at least that morning.  I opened with a question.  “If there was something that you thought it important for people my age to know and understand about people your age, what comes to mind first?” Emma launched into how her fear of a school shooting not only shaped her behavior at school, but that she was so convinced that she would die that way, that she hadn’t really made plans for after graduation because that seemed to be tempting fate.  “So now I graduated but I have to figure out what to do next.”  Then her eyes filled with tears.  “But my little brother is just 13.  Will he survive high school?”

The readiness to talk openly and quickly might just be a function of our two personalities, I thought.  Yet, I decided to talk to other young people and see where it could lead.  I talked to hotel desk clerks, to the beauty college student who cut my hair.  More baristas, servers, the young guy who came to repair the furnace.  I ask them what are the most important issues to them, or I gave them four issues (some examples – climate change, reproductive health policies, student debt, gun laws) and ask if they can rank them in importance to them.  I saw where conversation would take me.

Twice, I’ve had young women, about 18 to 20, stop, look at me, and say, “No one has ever asked me what I thought before.”  One woman said that the first thing she does in entering any building, retail or governmental or school, is to figure out where all the exits are, where hiding places might be, and that she keeps conscious of what the route is to the nearest exit as she moves through a Target or a Best Buy.

Another, within five minutes of beginning the conversation, said she was Mormon from a small town.  “I’m bisexual.  I’m not sure where I belong or who I can even talk to.”

If the tone is right, I do turn to politics.  If political parties come up, I tell them, quite honestly, that I’m less interested in parties and allegiances, than I am with values and policies.  And for now, that means that I’m thoroughly identifying most closely with Democrats.  I ask them if they are registered to vote and if I can aid them in any way to get registered or to get information to them for voting.

I do find some who shrug off politics, saying it doesn’t interest them.  Yet, a young man just came to the door this afternoon, trying to sell a new internet plan for Verizon.  We ended up talking about politics and values for 25 minutes.  He said, “More talking needs to happen between people of different ages.  You’ve got me fired up to vote next week.”  He thinks my best line is to tell people his age that people my age are deciding their future, making decisions that won’t affect us but will affect them.

I’m not quantifying anything, not tracking people, in any sort of structured program.  This is just a scrambly little thing that I do.  Also, I’m of the “throw a stone in a pond and let the ripples stretch out” sort of person.  I hope I’m getting some people motivated to register and vote and to take friends with them.  And I do other, more formal things; I’m the leader for my neighborhood to get out the vote and went around to the houses of registered Dems on Monday to remind those who haven’t yet voted to vote on November 7.  It turns out that a lot of people on my street showed up yesterday; it’s a double whammy as my husband is a poll worker and tells me who has voted.  And they know that he will be there.

Most of all, though, I want conversation across age groups.  Young people, I found, want people who are genuinely interested in listening, in hearing what they think.  I’ve got time for that.  I’ve got the interest in them for that.  This may just be an outgrowth of my personality and my emphasis on building community wherever I am, however I can.  It has been a pleasure to do this.

Thank you, Nelle.  You are an inspiration!

  Barbara
  Baud
  bbleh
  Citizen Alan
  dnfree
  Dorothy A. Winsor
  Grumpy Old Railroader
  H.E.Wolf
  Joax
  Kathleen
  Miss Bianca
  Nelle
  pluky
  Sister Golden Bear
  SiubhanDuinne
  StringOnAStick
  TeezySkeezy
  Wapiti
  WaterGirl

    21Comments

    1. 1.

      Grumpy Old Railroader

      Just . . . wow!

      Excellent primer in how to talk to young people without coming across as, ummm, grumpy.

    2. 2.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      Great project, Nelle. IMHO, having a project makes people happier, and this one is particularly ripe for happiness because you get to talk to young people and may be affecting the lives we all get to live.

    bbleh

      bbleh

      That is very cool.   And I think the desire for other people to understand what one is thinking/feeling isn’t limited to young people; eg my gym is mostly (other) older people, and just a little ice-breaking can get them to open up where they might otherwise just go about their workouts more or less in isolation.

      I think also younger people are less likely to open up spontaneously to older people (especially, ahem, older men with a kind of “omg he’s probably one of them and carrying a gun or something” look), which kinda leaves the opening move to us.  (Not talking here about the older people who will harangue whomever happens to be around about whatever is on their minds  — there’s one in every gym.)

      I heard of this guy called “Obama,” “Obammi” — something like that — who said something about the importance of engaging other people, listening, trying to find points of agreements or at least common points of reference, and so on.  Sorta sounds similar.  Wonder if it could catch on …

    Nelle

      Nelle

      I would love to hear about the small, ripply things that others do to build community.  More ideas, more creativity.  I’ve heard of libraries where people check out a person to listen to them.  More like a Grandma bench (don’t some schools have friend benches, where kids can go sit if they want someone to play with them?).  Does anyone take plates of cookies to neighbors anymore?

    7. 7.

      StringOnAStick

      I described in the last thread how I had a sometimes heated discussion with a 60 year old purity pony last night who announced she refused to vote for Biden.  Not a young person, but between the editorial about our choice in that thread and yesterday’s column by Heather Cox Richardson, plus getting her information on what Biden has done for the climate I think I have a very real chance of her to getting her to vote D.  We’re in one of the 10 house districts that flipped R from D and we’re in the list of flippable seats, so her vote matters in the House and for President.

    Barbara

      Barbara

      That is so awesome. I think about this a lot, I have young adult children so I do talk to them and their friends. I have to think about how best to expand my pool of young people to talk to.

    11. 11.

      TeezySkeezy

      @StringOnAStick: what purity ponies do not understand is that their decision to not vote for the only candidate who can win besides Trump is not theirs. It’s the conclusion their mind has reached after being exposed to right wing psyop propaganda convincing them that voting is a spiritual exercise instead of a pragmatic real world action that has real world effects in real peoples lives, including their own. Hard to tell them that though without pissing them off. Seems only Nelle types can thread that needle not skeezy types.

    12. 12.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Nelle, this is really wonderful! Thank you for bringing warmth to a grey and chilly day.

      With your permission, I’d like to send your essay to my cousin, who hosts a popular, community-oriented weekly “open line” radio program. I think this would be right up his alley, and would begin spreading your ideas to a foreign-yet-similar audience (he’s in Canada, so some of the specific issues would obviously differ, but the broader principle would certainly apply).

      Thank you for your initiative, and for sharing your experiences with us.

    pluky

      pluky

      One of the main attributes of Avalokiteshvara, the Bodhisattva of Mercy and Compassion, is that she listens. Her name literally means ‘She who hears the world’. You’re on to something major here.

    Joax

      Joax

      I always am quick to engage.  I live in southern Mexico, out in the country.  Campesino land.  It is common to say “Buenos dias,” but if you add “Como estas?” I often get an earful now that I have actually asked what they are thinking.  Also, every school kid learns declamation in school, public speaking.  And, I have seen it over and over, someone will step forward, looking shy and humble and bang, all of a sudden, they are loud, forceful, passionate and well-spoken.

    H.E.Wolf

      H.E.Wolf

      Every time Nelle has said something in comments about her community-building/get out the vote actions, I’m always so impressed and so inspired.

      What a thrill to have an entire post! Thank you Nelle! And thank you WaterGirl for front-paging this.

    18. 18.

      Miss Bianca

      Nelle, I’ve been following your comments with interest as you’ve begun to outline your project, and all I can say is, Brava! Thanks for sharing more.

      Most of my talking/sharing experience with young folk these days is through the theater – and it’s been comforting to realize that alien as some of our elder/youth experiences may be to one another, something about being a theater geek does seem to transcend age!

    Nelle

      Nelle

      @SiubhanDuinne: Certainly, you can share it.

      One of my goals, when teaching, was, on discussion days, to enter the classroom with a question.  And it needed to be a question for which I didn’t have an answer.  Here was the pattern:  I dictated the question for everyone to write down.  Then they spent at least five minutes writing their answer (this was to slow down the fast responders and to give the hesitant time and a chance to write out their responses – very hesitant people could email me ahead of class to get the question before they came.  Can you tell that I had a very shy, introverted sister?).  Then we went around the circle (ideally a circle) and each person read their response.  Then discussion began (extra points for referring to other people’s responses by name and detail).  I spent a fair amount of time developing the questions.

      I try to keep things as open as possible when talking to young people.  They teach so much.  Curiosity about them, without being intrusive, is a great thing.

    21. 21.

      Citizen Alan

        If political parties come up, I tell them, quite honestly, that I’m less interested in parties and allegiances, than I am with values and policies.  And for now, that means that I’m thoroughly identifying most closely with Democrats.

      I like this formulation a lot and I’ve said similar things. I know a lot of people who support the GOP for the same reason they are Southern Baptists and Atlanta Braves fans. Because it’s their team. But for me, I have a list of issues that are important to me personally, and on everyone of them the Dems agree with my position and the Republicans are opposed. (A statement, btw, that led my RWNJ sister to literally run screaming out of the room when I responded that way to a question about why I was a Democrat.)  If I woke up tomorrow in some Bizarro parallel universe where the Republicans were all LGBT+ supporting, pro-choice, BLM members who wanted progressive taxation, and the Dems basically wanted to bring back slavery, I would change my party registration asap. But I live in this world, where the Dems are flawed but decent and the GOP is irredeemably evil by every measure I iknow.

