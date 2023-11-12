I’ve noticed one huge disadvantage to avoiding the husk of Twitter, and it’s that sometimes I don’t hear about vile wingnut-on-vile wingnut slap-fights until well after the fact. Such was the case when Christina Pushaw and Laura Loomer virtually snatched each other’s wigs last week at the Florida Freedom Summit.

Pushaw is the horrible woman who used to be Ron DeSantis’s taxpayer-funded press secretary and now ineptly runs his campaign “war room.” Loomer is the repulsive Islamophobic bigot and Trump sycophant who once ineffectually handcuffed herself to to one half of a double door at Twitter HQ after being banned (Musk welcomed her back, of course) and now travels around Florida mounting unsuccessful primary challenges against GOP House members.

I didn’t hear about their hilarious dust-up until reading political commentary in the Orlando Sentinel yesterday, when the columnist flagged it as an example of GOP disarray in the state, despite the party’s lock on every statewide office and its statehouse supermajority.

Loomer is a thoroughly loathsome person whose sheer awfulness stands out even among Florida MAGA chuds, but she’s not wrong when she points out that Casey DeSantis’s “Ron babysat my kids when I was sick” story is more than a bit threadbare at this point. I understand why she returns to it constantly — it’s the only evidence anyone has ever uncovered that her husband is a human being.

And to her credit, Casey cut an effective ad leveraging that story during the 2022 reelect cycle. I don’t think it put her repellent husband over the top — FL Repubs’ intense yearning for a right-wing strongman to punish their enemies did that, in combination with the FL Dems’ catastrophic ennui. But it was a notable success that launched the “Ron’s secret weapon” nonsense, which hasn’t aged particularly well.

Anyhoo, you’ll be unsurprised to learn that a retrograde, sore-loser toad like Loomer didn’t call Pushaw out for the gross sexist framing of the critique but rather dumped a similar rancid stew on Pushaw’s head.

I would call these two “Dollar Tree-brand Marjorie Taylor Greenes and Lauren Boeberts,” but poor Dollar Tree never did anything to me, and Greene and Boebert are cheap knock-offs of discount store brands themselves. Merch analogies therefore fail me, and I can only say that the whole bunch aren’t fit to occupy a disreputable flea market’s dumpster.

But I also must confess — even though I realize how poorly it reflects on my character — that I just love this shit! The snippier and tawdrier and stupider and pettier, the better. So mentally, it’s probably good for me that Twitter is going down the toilet in the same way that it redounds to my physical wellbeing when I refrain from eating those nasty and yet somehow delicious little powdered doughnuts from Entenmann’s.

That said, rest assured that when I stumble upon a bag, I will place the junk food on a decorative plate and set it out before you all. Also, to clear up any confusion owing to Loomer’s first tweet, Casey DeSantis goes by her middle name. Her first name is actually Jill, and I guess Loomer thinks calling Ron’s equally horrible other half “Jill” is a sick burn because Bootsy’s missus shares a name with Dr. Jill Biden? As fucking if.

Anyhoo and whatever, open thread!