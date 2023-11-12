Diwali or Deepavali, a holiday that is becoming more widely known in the U.S., starts Sunday. The religious holiday, also known as the festival of lights, is celebrated by over 4 million people in the U.S. and more than 1 billion people worldwide. https://t.co/ozwgpSuqii — Axios (@axios) November 9, 2023

Why it matters: The religious holiday, also known as the festival of lights, is celebrated by over 4 million people in the U.S. and more than 1 billion people worldwide… Between the lines: Diwali is a time to celebrate life and good conquering evil… Diwali is celebrated over five days, each day holding a different significance, per the Hindu American Foundation. Day one: People clean their homes and make colored patterns on the floor with powders, flowers, rice or sand called rangolis or kolam. This day is also used to shop and make sweet and savory treats. Day two: Called small Diwali, the day is spent decorating homes with rangoli. Clay lamps are put on display. Day three: People put on new clothes and perform a worship service called puja at the temple. Lamps called diyas are lit, and family and friends come together to share food and light fireworks. Day four: The first day of the new year, celebrated by exchanging gifts. Day five: Honors the bonds between siblings…

======

She really does a great job explaining the fine line between the need to take-out Hamas and humanitarian concern for Palestinian civilians. — Henry Porter (@HenryPorters) November 9, 2023

NYT covering Hillary Clinton’s “deplorables” remark vs NYT covering Donald Trump’s “vermin” remark. pic.twitter.com/SR2gLIlEvb — Gabe Ortíz (@TUSK81) November 12, 2023





NYTimes’ Chief WH Correspondent, Peter Baker: Does it sometimes seem like nothing works right anymore?…