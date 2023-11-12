Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Morning Open Thread: Happy Diwali!

Why it matters: The religious holiday, also known as the festival of lights, is celebrated by over 4 million people in the U.S. and more than 1 billion people worldwide…

Between the lines: Diwali is a time to celebrate life and good conquering evil…

Diwali is celebrated over five days, each day holding a different significance, per the Hindu American Foundation.

  • Day one: People clean their homes and make colored patterns on the floor with powders, flowers, rice or sand called rangolis or kolam. This day is also used to shop and make sweet and savory treats.
  • Day two: Called small Diwali, the day is spent decorating homes with rangoli. Clay lamps are put on display.
  • Day three: People put on new clothes and perform a worship service called puja at the temple. Lamps called diyas are lit, and family and friends come together to share food and light fireworks.
  • Day four: The first day of the new year, celebrated by exchanging gifts.
  • Day five: Honors the bonds between siblings…

    • ======

    NYTimes’ Chief WH Correspondent, Peter Baker: Does it sometimes seem like nothing works right anymore?

        Baud

        Via Reddit

        Pope Francis has fired the Texan bishop Joseph Strickland, a fierce critic who has questioned the Pope’s leadership of the Catholic church.

        ….

        Bishop Strickland has launched a series of attacks on the Pope’s attempts to update the Church’s position on social matters and inclusion, including on abortion, transgender rights and same-sex marriage.

        The best part.

        Bishop Strickland was under investigation by the Vatican and had previously declined the opportunity to resign, and in an open letter in September challenged the Pope to fire him.

        “I cannot resign as Bishop of Tyler because that would be me abandoning the flock,” he said.

        The right-wing “Coalition for Canceled Priests” held a conference earlier this year to support him during the investigation.

        OzarkHillbilly

        2nd day of deer season. I don’t have to worry about Billy Jean (she listens) but Percy has to be on a leash now (and he hates it) because if he catches a scent he has to follow it and it’s hell and damnation to anyone (me) who doesn’t like it.

        BruceFromOhio

        Lol poor Peter Bakers first world complaints. Hey Peter! Your rag normalized fascism, fascists, and the destruction of democracy. May all your Ubers leave you standing in the rain, and may no one ever return your calls.

        satby

        Best twitter reply to that dumbshit Baker courtesy of our FP emeritus soonergrunt:

        @soonergrunt  12h

        Newspapers that softpedal facism in one of the major parties, and run “both sides” stories rather than reporting what’s actually happening.

        satby

        @Baud: He’s a GOP shill, whining about the country going to hell is part of his (and MAGA’s) shtick. He probably had to wait in line for something like a regular guy.

        Baud

        @satby:

        Gotcha. Old man yells at clouds.

        In my limited Internet bubble, I’ve noticed an uptick in propaganda aimed at young people that makes the same pitch.

        Baud

        While the NYT is garbage, apparently garbage sells.  I read their subscriptions are through the roof, leave WaPo in the dust. Too bad for this country.

        Jeffro

        This is definitely a new (and possibly, needed) take on our upcoming presidential election: a trump-Biden rematch is what the country needs

        I’m still mulling it over…

        Like so many others, I also wish we could avoid that choice or at least defer it. As the journalist Amy Walter has put it, “Swing voters would rather eat a bowl of glass than have to choose between Trump and Biden again.” Well, it may be time to grab a spoon and unroll the gauze. When half the country believes democracy isn’t working well, when calls for political violence have become commonplace, when the speaker of the House is an election denier, it is time to face what we risk becoming and to accept or reject it. We have no choice but to choose.

        Even if some combination of poor health and legal proceedings somehow pushed Biden and Trump aside — and some blandly likable generic candidates took their places — we could not simply rewind the past eight years and return to our regularly scheduled programming. America would still face the choices and temptations that Biden and Trump have come to represent; the choice would not change, even if the faces did.

        Of course, we already faced this choice — and made it — in 2020. Why insist on a do-over? Because a country approaching its 250th birthday does not have the luxury of calling itself an experiment forever; this is the moment to assess the results of that experiment. Because Jan. 6 was not the final offensive by those who would overrun the will of voters.

        Because a lone Trump victory in 2016 could conceivably be remembered as an aberration if it were followed by two consecutive defeats, but a Trump restoration in 2024 would confirm America’s slide toward authoritarian rule and would render Biden’s lone term an interregnum, a blip in history’s turn. And we must choose again because the fever did not break; instead, it threatens to break us.

        2024 could have been about which party had the best plan for dealing with climate change, or just how big of a child tax credit the nation could afford.  Instead, it’s going to be about whether we turn our democracy over to a corrupt and addled goon who has already promised to imprison his enemies (and worse).

        So yes, let’s have trump-Biden if we have to.  But the fact that the GOP is going to be running with trump at all is what makes the stakes so high.  At least Lozada is talking about the stakes, though, and not the odds.

        bjacques

        They should replace Peter Baker with Ed Anger, who’s at least entertaining.

        I’m madder than a ring-tailed snake caught in a Roto-Rooter!

        New Deal democrat

        I sent this comment to Josh Marshall at TPM about the Ohio GOP’s apparent plan to strip their Supreme Court of authority to enforce the abortion Amendment just passed by the voters, and I thought it would be worthwhile to share it here:

        Can the Ohio Legislature really pass a law preventing the Court from implementing the Abortion Constitutional Amendment passed by the voters last Tuesday?

        Well, the answer seems to be “yes and no.”

        The Ohio Constitution, at Article 4, Section 2 says:

        “The supreme court shall have appellate jurisdiction as follows: … Cases involving questions arising under the constitution of the United States or of this state.”

        Then at Section 4 it says:

        “The courts of common pleas and divisions thereof shall have such original jurisdiction over all justiciable matters and such powers of review of proceedings of administrative officers and agencies as may be provided by law.”

        So it seems pretty clear that the Ohio Legislature can indeed remove jurisdiction over all matters relevant to the Abortion Constitutional Amendment from the trial courts, and thereby also remove appellate jurisdiction from the Supreme Court.

        But Section 1 also says:

        “The Supreme Court shall have original jurisdiction in the following: … Mandamus”

        And

        “No law shall be passed or rule made whereby any person shall be prevented from invoking the original jurisdiction of the supreme court.”

        And there is the flaw in the GOP’s strategy. Once any prosecutor or other official lifts a finger to continue to enforce Ohio’s current abortion law, an aggrieved party can bring an action in Mandamus to force the official to cease action. There appears to be nothing the Legislature can do to prevent the Supreme Court from hearing that case.

        FWIW, as I’m sure you already know, Marbury v. Madison was a similar action in Mandamus.

        And I am not sure even GOP Justices would want to participate in the defenestration of their own authority in that case.

        Ultimately, by the way, I am not sure that doing away with gerrymandering would end the problem in Ohio. I did a brief unscientific check of the 33 Senate races in 2021 and 2023, and it would take a flip of 11% in the partisan vote statewide to hand Democrats control of the Senate (i.e., if every GOPer who won by 10% or less lost, the GOP would still control the Senate). Which is another way of saying that there are probably more GOP voters statewide than there are Democrats. If Ohio voters want to stop these Legislative outrages, then a significant percentage of them are going to have to vote like it in partisan elections.

        But I think it is fair to say that if the Legislature refuses to allow the Abortion Constitutional Amendment to take effect, a majority of likely voters will be incandescent with rage. And if an anti-gerrymandering Amendment and an Amendment amending Section 1 to include Constitutional questions among those as to which no law could prevent jurisdiction were both to be placed on the November 2024 ballot, from a strictly partisan point of view Democrats could hardly ask for a better environment.

        Dorothy A. Winsor

        @Jeffro: That’s a good column. A Biden victory in 2024 would say yes, we meant it when we voted that way last time. A Trump victory means I’m gathering my paperwork and claiming that Canadian citizenship that I inherited from my father. Maybe I can sponsor Mr DAW.

        lowtechcyclist

        @OzarkHillbilly: ​
         

        Hats off to the photographer. I doubt the article says anything we don’t already know, but that pic…

        And again, anytime someone makes a big deal of the stakes rather than the odds, that’s a step in the right direction.

        Enhanced Voting Techniques

        Since we like bitching about the crap the MSM does, here is a video about William Randolph Hearst.

        https://youtu.be/SMzT5KPHJ7w?si=KABikf9nGOWJ8vDS

        The short of it, the MSM has always been an endless stream of  BS with click bait headlines and jerked around by the weirdos who own it.  The MSM didn’t change, we just got more aware of what they what they are doing.

        SFAW

        @Jeffro:

        Because Jan. 6 was not the final offensive by those who would overrun the will of voters turn America into Gilead.

        Fixed, because “overrun[ning] the will of the voters” is just a by-product.​

        JMG

        @Baud: The two reasons the Times is flourishing while the Post isn’t have nothing to do with news as such. They are 1. Wordle and the other puzzles the Times runs, and especially 2. The Food Section. Shift those two features to the Post and the papers’ financial situations would be reversed. Odd that the paper run by the zillionaire businessman didn’t figure that one out.

        Betty Cracker

        Day five: Honors the bonds between siblings…

        I like this idea. Sibling relationships don’t get enough attention in my culture.

        SFAW

        @BruceFromOhio: ​
         

        At the moment, my calendar is open that day.

        It seems highly likely that mine will be, too, in a manner of speaking. And even if I’m still here, it seems unlikely that I’d be aware enough for it to matter.

        sdhays

        @New Deal democrat: Gerrymandering also changes the electorate by encouraging people to not vote or vote differently simply because the chances of a different outcome are virtually impossible.

        But point taken. Ohio is a pretty conservative state.

        Betty Cracker

        @Jeffro: I agree with that column and hope the addled authoritarian goon doesn’t choke on a Big Mac before America renders its verdict. Because if he were replaced with someone like DeSantis, that would also represent a choice between autocracy and democracy, only the options would seem less stark to the aggressively low-info voters who decide our elections.

        Frankensteinbeck

        @SFAW:

        “overrun[ning] the will of the voters” is just a by-product.

        Yep.  They want to get their way.  They like being able to do it because the majority agrees with them, but if the majority doesn’t, then fuck democracy.

        Like anyone with that asshole a viewpoint, their way is cruel.

        EDIT – @Jeffro:

        “Swing voters would rather eat a bowl of glass than have to choose between Trump and Biden again.”

        I feel the same way, and I love Biden.

        lowtechcyclist

        @Dorothy A. Winsor:

        That’s a good column. A Biden victory in 2024 would say yes, we meant it when we voted that way last time. A Trump victory means I’m gathering my paperwork and claiming that Canadian citizenship that I inherited from my father. Maybe I can sponsor Mr DAW.

        We all have to make our own choices, but damned if I’ll let him and his brownshirts take this country without a fight, and that includes after next November if he’s President-elect this time next year.

        If that rat bastard were to invoke the Insurrection Act, it will be time to protest peacefully and make the soldiers choose whether they’re going to shoot their fellow citizens for doing so, or support the Constitution and ignore an unconstitutional order.

        Push comes to shove, the Northeast, West Coast, and probably a couple of Midwestern states like Illinois and Michigan can secede. There aren’t enough military to force them all to stay.

