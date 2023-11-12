



A soothing Sunday (virtual) ramble, thanks to ace photographer / commentor Ema:

Central Park colors, on 11/10/23, walking from the Great Lawn to the Ramble.

(Sorry quality isn’t the best. I didn’t have my iPhone with me; you don’t even want to know what I had to use.)

***********

Send me more photos, jackals… or it’ll be random garden-related article posts next week and every week!

What’s going on in your garden (wrap-up / indoor / retrospective / planning), this week?