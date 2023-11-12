Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Seems like a complicated subject, have you tried yelling at it?

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

New McCarthy, same old McCarthyism.

Consistently wrong since 2002

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

“woke” is the new caravan.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

It’s all just conspiracy shit beamed down from the mothership.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

House Speaker candidate unfamiliar with how to win non-gerrymandered election.

Speaking of republicans, is there a way for a political party to declare intellectual bankruptcy?

“I never thought they’d lock HIM up,” sobbed a distraught member of the Lock Her Up Party.

The GOP is a fucking disgrace.

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

Republicans do not pay their debts.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Putin dreamed of ending NATO, and now it’s Finnish-ed.

Prediction: the GOP will rethink its strategy of boycotting future committees.

🎶 Those boots were made for mockin’ 🎵

Meanwhile over at truth Social, the former president is busy confessing to crimes.

It’s time for the GOP to dust off that post-2012 autopsy, completely ignore it, and light the party on fire again.

Republicans can’t even be trusted with their own money.

You are here: Home / Garden Chats / Sunday Morning Garden Chat: November Colors

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: November Colors

by | 5 Comments

This post is in: 

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: November Colors 1
 
A soothing Sunday (virtual) ramble, thanks to ace photographer / commentor Ema:

Central Park colors, on 11/10/23, walking from the Great Lawn to the Ramble.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: November Colors 3

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: November Colors 8

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: November Colors

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: November Colors 2

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: November Colors 4

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: November Colors 5

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: November Colors 6

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: November Colors 7

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: November Colors 9

(Sorry quality isn’t the best. I didn’t have my iPhone with me; you don’t even want to know what I had to use.)

***********

Send me more photos, jackals… or it’ll be random garden-related article posts next week and every week!

What’s going on in your garden (wrap-up / indoor / retrospective / planning), this week?

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • John Revolta
  • mrmoshpotato
  • Rose Weiss

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    5Comments

    1. 1.

      Rose Weiss

      I live on the southern Oregon coast so mostly evergreens here, predominately fir trees. But it’s a joy to see scattered color every fall. and of course if you drive an hour east into the mountains there’s a beautiful display such as Ema has shown us. I have a few fruit trees and such so I get fall color a little even here at home, mixed in with the evergreens.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      mrmoshpotato

      Send me more photos, jackals… or it’ll be random garden-related article posts next week and every week!

      Anyone else feel threatened? :)

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.