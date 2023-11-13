Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Don’t expect peaches from an apple tree.

Glad to see john eastman going through some things.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

Ah, the different things are different argument.

T R E 4 5 O N

You come for women, you’re gonna get your ass kicked.

with the Kraken taking a plea, the Cheese stands alone.

… pundit janitors mopping up after the GOP

We’ll be taking my thoughts and prayers to the ballot box.

No Justins, No Peace

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

They think we are photo bombing their nice little lives.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

Innocent people don’t delay justice.

We still have time to mess this up!

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Come on, media. you have one job. start doing it.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

House Speaker candidate unfamiliar with how to win non-gerrymandered election.

Second rate reporter says what?

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Monday Evening Open Thread: ‘Having Rights, Still Popular!

Didn’t get a chance to post this last week, but it’s still relevant. Alexandra Petri, national treasure, at the Washington Post“Having rights still bewilderingly popular”:

Tuesday’s election results suggest that the Republican legislative strategy of “taking people’s rights away for no clear reason” was not an overwhelming success at the ballot box. Potential Childbearing Vessels on Legs contumaciously insist on continuing to see themselves as fully realized people deserving of the protection of the law, and, unfortunately, they can still vote, and some of them even have friends who vote with them.

Given the options of “people have constitutionally protected rights over their own bodies and the course of their own lives” or “people can potentially see those rights whisked away at any time without warning,” Ohio voters overwhelmingly preferred the first thing. Given the option of creating a Republican majority in their state legislature that could permit their governor to sign a 15-week abortion ban into law, Virginia voters refused, apparently indifferent to the fact that the governor would be wearing a fleece vest and speaking in soft tones when he did so!…

It has been suggested that this is why voting is such a flawed method for determining what ought to happen, and some people are working so hard to do away with it. “Let Dave decide everything on everyone else’s behalf,” while popular with Dave, tends not to be popular with everyone else. And the thing is, as Justice Samuel Alito noted in his Dobbs decision, “Women are not without electoral or political power.”

Tuesday’s election suggests that people being treated like people, rather than not, is still inexplicably popular. Who can say how long this fad will last? If through 2024, there might be more problems!

Speaking of the soothing power of sweater vests:


… In Schuyler VanValkenburg’s ouster of Republican state Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant in a district near Richmond, “parents’ rights” loomed large because the GOP incumbent sponsored a law, signed by Youngkin, purportedly aimed at sexually explicit materials in schools that facilitated a rash of book removals.

Dunnavant accused her opponent of being willing to expose kids to such materials. But VanValkenburg took this head-on, running ads attacking that law and castigating book bans, while reassuring voters that as a high school teacher, he knows “the difference one book can make for a child.”

That suggests it’s politically potent to elevate the fight into a high-minded debate over the freedom of young minds to inquire, rather than letting Republicans drag it down into a muck of grubby accusations about porn in schools and “grooming” children.

VanValkenburg said he encountered many voters who perceived the right’s culture wars as not just a gratuitous attack on schools, but a broader effort to expand government intrusion into kids’ education. “The reason the book-banning is so visceral is that it hits on both those things,” he told me…

Then there’s Danica Roem, a delegate who on Tuesday was chosen by voters as the first openly transgender state senator in the South. She defeated a Republican who campaigned on banning transgender athletes from high school sports.

“She had every trans attack thrown at her, and she still won,” said Heather Williams, the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee’s interim president. “These culture-war issues that Republicans are trying to lead on — they’re not where the country is.”…

  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • Dan B
  • danielx
  • lollipopguild
  • Patricia Kayden

    1. 1.

      danielx

      Jeffries: What lesson was learned in Ohio? What lesson was learned in Virginia? What lesson was learned in Kentucky?

      From the Republican side: it is absolutely critical that voters do not have a direct or indirect say in these matters!*

      *Edit: direct via referendum or indirect through Demoncrat antichrist majoroties in state legislatures!

    3. 3.

      Patricia Kayden

      I live in Maryland and was inundated with Republican ads yapping about how Democratic candidates were pro-crime or easy on criminals. Thankfully, most of those Democratic candidates won despite the fearmongering.  I was wondering how the Republican candidates could blame Democratic candidates for the so-called rise in crime while letting Governor Youngkin off the hook.

      Let’s see if Republicans run with the “crime is so bad that you have to vote for us” playbook against President Biden. It’s not going to work.

    4. 4.

      Dan B

      The Ohio legislature’s move to stop the courts from ruling on Initative 1 is being led by 3 women and one man

      Like the Handmaid’s Tale the oppression of women will be led by women.

    5. 5.

      Another Scott

      It’s always good when the fear-mongers lose.

      Meanwhile, ICYMI, … Phys.org:

      Six weeks remain for you to add your name to a microchip that will ride aboard the spacecraft as it explores Jupiter’s moon Europa.

      It’s not every day that members of the public have the chance to send their names into deep space beyond Mars, all the way to Jupiter and its moon Europa. But with NASA’s Europa Clipper, you have that opportunity: Names will ride aboard the spacecraft as it journeys 1.8 billion miles (2.6 billion kilometers) to this icy moon, where an ocean hides beneath a frozen outer shell. The deadline to join the mission’s “Message in a Bottle” campaign is only six weeks away. The campaign closes at 11:59 p.m. EST, Dec. 31, 2023.

      […]

      The chip will be attached to a metal plate engraved with the original poem “In Praise of Mystery,” written by U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limón to celebrate the mission. Riding on the exterior of the spacecraft, the poem and names will be like a message in a bottle as they make about 50 close flybys of the ocean world.

      […]

      To sign, read the poem, and hear Limón recite it in an animated video, click here.

      […]

      Cheers,
      Scott.

