Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

These days, even the boring Republicans are nuts.

In after Baud. Damn.

‘Museums aren’t America’s attic for its racist shit.’

So many bastards, so little time.

“The defense has a certain level of trust in defendant that the government does not.”

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

They were going to turn on one another at some point. It was inevitable.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

It’s time for the GOP to dust off that post-2012 autopsy, completely ignore it, and light the party on fire again.

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

It’s easy to sit in safety and prescribe what other people should be doing.

That pie keeps getting more and more forks, reducing anyone’s chance of even a Perot.

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

Optimism opens the door to great things.

We still have time to mess this up!

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

with the Kraken taking a plea, the Cheese stands alone.

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

2024 Pet Calendar – Please Find Your Pets

23 Comments



Since both calendars were designed and ready for 2023, we are going to make the 2024 calendars using those designs, with covers updated for 2024.

Please check for your pets.   Let us know in the comments if:

  1. all is good
  2. if we need to add a heart
  3. or if you no longer want your pet in the calendar

If there is a change to be made, let us know which calendar, your pet’s name, and what change you need.

BJ Pet Calendar 2023 – A  (soon to be 2024)

BJ Pet Calendar 2023 – B  (soon to be 2024)

Questions?

 

    23Comments

    1. 1.

      Alison Rose

      My baby looks good!

      Whomever belongs to the pupper named Smedley: Those are some looooong legs. Maybe it’s forced perspective, but it looks like that doggo would be taller than me on all fours.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      cain

      I got 5 cats this year to put into the calendar:

      • Zoe
      • Ziggy
      • Khush
      • Luv
      • Louis/LLewellyn (french and irish!)

      and then there is:

      • Scout

      My daughter’s roommates have 2 more cats that we could add

      My ex-wife might add hers. But we should have plenty of pets for the BJ Pet Calendar!

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Joy in FL

      Aziraphale, Eowyn, and Hermes are all there in Calendar B.

      I really enjoyed looking at all our BJ pets in these calendars. They are each so wonderful.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Memory Pallas

      Can we add a pet if we’ve never been involved before? (Not sure if this is the same question as cain is asking – or if they already have some pets in there and want to add more.)​​
      -big smile at seeing someone has named their pet “Aziraphale.”​

      Reply
    21. 21.

      bbleh

      A / October / Mushy is alive and well and increasingly demanding.  Thanks!

      Any idea when it’ll be available?  Will pick up a few as Xmas gifts if I can.

      Reply

