Since both calendars were designed and ready for 2023, we are going to make the 2024 calendars using those designs, with covers updated for 2024.
Please check for your pets. Let us know in the comments if:
- all is good
- if we need to add a heart
- or if you no longer want your pet in the calendar
If there is a change to be made, let us know which calendar, your pet’s name, and what change you need.
BJ Pet Calendar 2023 – A (soon to be 2024)
BJ Pet Calendar 2023 – B (soon to be 2024)
Questions?
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings