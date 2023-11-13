Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Let’s finish the job.

“woke” is the new caravan.

Optimism opens the door to great things.

I like you, you’re my kind of trouble.

There are consequences to being an arrogant, sullen prick.

In my day, never was longer.

Jesus, Mary, & Joseph how is that election even close?

Bad news for Ron DeSantis is great news for America.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

I was confident that someone would point it out and thought why not me.

American History and Black History Cannot Be Separated

Stamping your little feets and demanding that they see how important you are? Not working anymore.

Republicans can’t even be trusted with their own money.

The republican caucus is already covering themselves with something, and it’s not glory.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Anyone who bans teaching American history has no right to shape America’s future.

Republican speaker of the house Mike Johnson: the bland and smiling face of evil.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

Don’t expect peaches from an apple tree.

Republicans do not pay their debts.

Within six months Twitter will be fully self-driving.

You are here: Home / 2024 Elections / 2024 Primaries / Monday Morning Open Thread: New Week, More News…

Monday Morning Open Thread: New Week, More News…

by | 56 Comments

This post is in: , , ,


&nbsp

Good thing Sen. Scott didn’t quit his day job…


Monday Morning Open Thread: Another Week, More News... 1

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • Bruce K in ATH-GR
  • catclub
  • Chief Oshkosh
  • Chris
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • eclare
  • Geminid
  • HeleninEire
  • hueyplong
  • Jeffro
  • JPL
  • Karen S.
  • Kay
  • Keithly
  • LadySuzy
  • lowtechcyclist
  • MazeDancer
  • Nukular Biskits
  • RaflW
  • rikyrah
  • Scout211
  • smith
  • Soprano2
  • Tony Jay
  • TS
  • twbrandt
  • WaterGirl
  • yellowdog

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    56Comments

    2. 2.

      Baud

      A large portion of the SC team had been sent to Iowa in the last month – and now they have to find a way to get them back tomorrow

      They have these things called planes.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Karen S.

      And just the other day Tim Scott trotted out some woman who he claimed was his girlfriend to appease potential donors. I hope she’s already cashed her check.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Jeffro

      You know what else is on the WaPo front page?

      trump calls political enemies “vermin”, echoing Hitler, Mussolini

      fer real!

      Former president Donald Trump denigrated his domestic opponents and critics during a Veterans Day speech Saturday, calling those on the other side of the aisle “vermin” and suggesting that they pose a greater threat to the United States than countries such as Russia, China or North Korea. That language is drawing rebuke from historians, who compared it to that of authoritarian leaders.

      “We pledge to you that we will root out the communists, Marxists, fascists and the radical left thugs that live like vermin within the confines of our country that lie and steal and cheat on elections,” Trump said toward the end of his speech, repeating his false claims that the 2020 election was stolen. “They’ll do anything, whether legally or illegally, to destroy America and to destroy the American Dream.”

      And all because Mr. Innocent, Mr. WATB couldn’t be bothered to handle a deadly pandemic, golf a little less, or get off Twitter once in a while.  Too bad, so sad, Orange Hitler!  Off to the dust heap urinal of history with you!

      (and thanks, WaPo!)

      Reply
    12. 12.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Baud:

      I’m excited for you.

      Thanks!

      @Baud:

      They have these things called planes.

      Yeah, I assume the issue has to do with campaign finance rules, but Scott’s officially suspending his campaign, so that shouldn’t be an issue.  Unless they’re literally out of money.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Nukular Biskits

      Good mornin, y’all!

      Yes, it’s about damned time that the national media starts noticing and reporting about Trump’s authoritarian tendencies.  My problem is with the supposedly liberal local media.

      In MS, Tate Reeves proudly touted Trump’s endorsement … and not a commercial media outlet in the state has asked him about Trump’s use of the term “vermin”, for example. Both US Senators (Roger Wicker & Cindy Hyde-Smith) have been mum and my  current US Rep (Mike Ezell) continues to make excuses for Trump.

      Instead of actual journalism from the local mullet wrapper (Sun Herald), I get a plethora of stories about lottery winners in other states.  FFS.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Betty Cracker

      @Jeffro: I saw that accurate headline, and yesterday, I heard excellent media critic Dan Froomkin on NPR’s “On the Media” program saying that political coverage has to change because it’s not serving the public during our current fascism crisis. Added to the snippets AL included in the OP, I’d say it’s almost looking like a trend!

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Tony Jay

      This was mentioned in the dead thread below, so I wrote about it, but as I explained there, I want everyone to know exactly how much I despise these people, and why, so I’ve dropping it here too.

       

      A bit of UK News

      In the least surprising personnel decision since Chris Chibnall was asked to fuck the fuck off out of the Doctor Who hotseat (and continue fucking off at breakneck speed until propelled far enough away from the solar system that he’d run out of of oxygen and heat and float frostily unmourned through the black immensity of Space, leaving both ‘fuck’ and ‘off’ free to journey on to Concept Heaven where they would feast happily forever in the Halls of Profanity singing ribald songs of how they were there when the existential threat of Chibbers setting finger to keyboard and making Doctor Who bad again was finally lifted) our unconvincing 3/5 scale model of a Prime Minister Rishi ‘Gossamer Balls’ Sunak has reshuffled his Cabinet of Fools and found within it no place for the MAGAesque vomit-socket that is former Home Secretary Suella Braverman.

      I wrote about this briefly last week and over the weekend, but I don’t expect anyone to remember that so here it is in typically profuse précis.

      Braverman is sort of what you’d get if you put Candace Williams and a little Nikki Haley dandruff into a malfunctioning teleportation pod with Sidney Powell and raised the resulting garbage spawn to think it was 1000% smarter than it actually was. A crappy lawyer with her eye on rapid progression through the Tory Party ranks by being THE brown best friend of every swing-jawed racist goon and trans-Atlantic ‘New Conservative’ thinktankachik with a victim to blame and an institution to undermine. She was made Attorney-General by Flobalob, Home Secretary by Lizard-Eye Truss and then restored to that post by Sunak after she was sacked by Truss for deliberately sharing confidential information via e-mail. Yes, Sunak gave one of the three great Offices of State back to someone that even The Lettuce That Crashed The Economy had to sack for malicious incompetence, that’s how politically weak and terrified of the Tory Faaaaaaar-Right Our Glorious Leader was on Day One of his awfully big misadventure, and he’s only lost vertebrae every day since then.

      There’s a litany of Right-Populist bile out there with Braverman’s name on it for anyone who likes bathing in cess to look up if they want, from fingerbanging herself to sleep at night at the thought of expelling asylum seekers to Rwandan prison-camps to declaring homelessness to be a lifestyle-choice best dealt with by banning tents, but take it from me, if there’s a space in the schedule marked ‘Leave gobbet of rancid red-meat (pre-chewed) here for the Gammon Swarm to feast on’, you can guarantee it’s been filled in by a singy-songy girly-voiced rant by every decent person’s least favourite Hate Muppet. That’s literally all she’s ever done. Audition after audition after audition for the roll of Führerin of the British Far-Right, not so much moving the Overton Window right as kicking down its front door at three in the morning and dragging it past its screaming children into the back of an unmarked black Mercedes then driving as far to the right as possible to where await the cold-eyed professional convincers with their tools of metal and heat.

      The thing is, she obviously wanted to be sacked by Sunak, everyone knows it. She can see as clearly as anyone else that the Tories are toxic and are going to lose badly in the next Election, and it would do her no good to go down with that ship or to be seen as following the rat exodus overboard closer to the day. No, she wanted out right now with a big, flashy-fashy act of victimitude, stabbed in the back by the unelected wooden spoon of Number 10 because she and she alone was ‘patriotic’ enough to “speak simple common-sense” on behalf of the Tory Party Base and its associated neo-fascist co-dependents. She couldn’t have made it more obvious if she’d walked up to Sunak and gouged chunks out of his smooth, featureless groin with a broken Stella Artois bottle screaming “England Prevails!!”, but this is Modern Britain, where the News Media isn’t there to inform as much as to provide a cheap venue for Le Théâtre Des Merde to act out their solo performance pieces for an audience of four or five disinterested foreign owners.

      The plan was, I suppose, for Braverman to take advantage of the UK’s unsustainably skewed narrative regarding the Israel/Palestine issue (Question Israel = Hate Jews/Support Palestine = Pro-Holocaust) that was thrown together between 2016-19 to protect the country’s owners from paying mildly increased taxes that would fund much needed centre-left reforms (the absolute horror) in order to define herself as the only woman who would – if she was in charge – have had the stones to ban Saturday’s Pro-Peace March in London and have its organisers arrested, jailed and electro-punished for being smelly, Lefty tree terrorist-huggers. A month ago, that would have been fine and dandy, and she would probably have had the tacit backing of most of the Establishment, but the bloodstained reality getting kinetically blasted across the nation’s TV screens from Gaza has shredded that particular narrative like a pair of edible knickers at a Tom Jones concert, and the Tories (like their mirror-images in Nu-New Labour) just haven’t been able to keep up.

      Her spewing bile on the proposed March just focussed attention on who, exactly, was lined up in opposition to it (the Right, the Hard-Right, the Far-Right, the Very Far-Right and the Gibbering Legions of Ryteefashynatzee, The Undying Thing Of Many Angles That Devours Innocent Souls) and then her nudge-nudge, wink-wink calls for Britain’s version of the Proud Boys to come down to the capital all tooled-up and bubbling with amphetamine courage in order to ‘protect the Cenotaph’ January 6th style (since the ‘Woke Police’ wouldn’t)  ensured that the Metropolitan Police, usually the first in line to bash the brains out of the enemies of the status-quo, was left with no choice but to release a very firm and unyielding “No” to any calls for a ban.

      Saturday couldn’t really have gone worse for Braverman and the ideology she represents. The Peace March went off smoothly. Hundreds of thousands of people from all races and religions filing through the streets of London expressing their very diverse opposition to Britain’s foreign policy folly in numbers not seen since Blair was burrowing his way up Bush the Lesser’s fundament, with only about 150 or so detained (but not charged) after the event for being over-excited pricks and a tiny handful (10 at last count) being picked out on social media for wearing or displaying pro-Hamas fuckery and/or shouting antisemitic shit. While over by the Cenotaph and in pubs and train stations nearby, hundreds of bulge-eyed wannabe brownshirts were shown on film charging Police lines, screaming racist insults and generally acting like the rabid pond-scum they are.

      Holy PR Balls-Up, Batman!

      In the aftermath and up until this morning Braverman and the usual suspects in the Press tried to fight a rearguard action against unwelcome reality. Condemning the entire March as a ‘vile celebration of hatred’, threatening after-the-fact investigations to ‘find the perpetrators’ and generally trying to draw an equivalence between the far-Right mob violence against the Police they’d encouraged and half a million plus people saying they’d rather that their Government didn’t aid and abet the slaughter of children, thanks very much. Meanwhile the professional outrage feeders like the Campaign Against Antisemitism and certain really vile TV celebrities were reduced to accusing the Police of “letting Britain’s Jews down” by not banning the March. Weak sauce.

      So, come this morning, Sunak held a hasty reshuffle of his Cabinet and, lo and behold, Braverman is out. It says absolutely everything that needs to be said about how terrible Sunak is at everything to do with politics that he waited to do it until after the significance of him booting Braverman was drained away by inaction and the fiction of it being just another unconnected bureaucratic move to ‘freshen up his team’.

      Lying about why he did it won’t make the Tory Right despise him less, it won’t stop Braverman monetising her getting the sack by going on GB News and whining about the betrayal, and it certainly won’t win him any plaudits from outside the Right Wing bubble where the time to show strength and punish her for openly defying him and openly promoting mob violence was BEFORE THIS MORNING’S PANICKED RESHUFFLE YOU HOLLOW VESSEL OF LAQUER AND VARNISH!!!

      And then he brings back David ‘Mister Luvva Luvva Ham’ Cameron to be Foreign Secretary. For fucks sake! The man who brought us Austerity and Brexit before wandering off into the mists of nowhere like a third act extra in a Julian Fellows film about privileged toffs being splendidly normal chaps. All that tells everyone is that the Tory cupboard is entirely bare, and the Civil War ignited by Cameron’s cowardly decision to put an EU Referendum in the Tory manifesto is well and truly on.

      This is Britain. What a state we’re in.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Scout211

      I just wasted an entire few minutes reading an article on Politico, written by JMart, who is the most brilliant political strategist who ever lived, just ask him.  He has advice for the Biden campaign on how to “turn things around.” It involves some “brilliant” strategies, like bringing in Rahm Emmanuel, Liz Cheney and Mitt Romney! Genius!

      There’s more brilliance, but don’t waste 5 minutes of your morning like I did.

      NEW: How Biden can turn it around. Not since 2016 have Democrats been so despairing. And the anxieties are uniform, not limited to one faction and hardly just DC. So what can be done? My column with insights from a range of Dems >https://t.co/VI7nEweu9P— Jonathan Martin (@jmart) November 13, 2023

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      @Baud: And those things called tickets, and that thing called money, which may well be in short supply for some of those volunteers who got flown down to South Carolina…

      Reply
    20. 20.

      WaterGirl

      @Scout211:

      He has advice for the Biden campaign on how to “turn things around.” It involves some “brilliant” strategies, like bringing in Rahm Emmanuel, Liz Cheney and Mitt Romney! Genius!

      That part should have come with a trigger warning!  Geez.  How stupid are these people?

      Reply
    22. 22.

      hueyplong

      Wake me up when one of these media outlets finds a 2020 Biden voter who plans to switch his* vote to Trump next year.

       

      *Dobbs rules current elections, so it’s a waste of time pondering hypotheticals about female Dem voters embracing the p grabber who brags about how “we killed Roe v Wade.”

      Reply
    27. 27.

      WaterGirl

      @MazeDancer: I wonder if everybody got the same memo – we are officially cutting Trump loose – so cover it as you will. Or maybe cover it this way, calling out the authoritarianism.

      So many “news” outlets shifting at once, sure looks like enemy action to me, or at least like coordinated talking points.

      We’ll know soon, I imagine.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Kay

      @Scout211:

      It’s not that bad. But I think they’re wrong that Dobbs is the only reason Democrats are winning. As it turns out, no one gives a shit about “wokeness” which no one in media will ever admit but is true. Republicans have now lost two cycles running against woke. I would have thought the absolute implosion of Ron DeSantis would have convinced conservatives/media that anti woke is a loser, but apparently not.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Kay

      @Scout211:

      Is Bill and Hillary on I/P a bad idea? The issue is bad politically for Biden and the Clintons are genuinely good negotiators – I know the Right would go bananas but who gives a shit? Normies might like it.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      @WaterGirl:

      Was it Romney or Trump who left their peeps stranded away from home and didn’t cover tickets for the campaign people?

      I can’t remember that incident, but frankly, neither would surprise me.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      lowtechcyclist

      @MazeDancer:

      Maybe something’s happening. Maybe.

      Morning Joe has been focussed on “vermin” and Project 2025 all show.

      Maybe they got a clue when the FTFNYT was lambasted for treating the ‘vermin’ speech like business as usual.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      smith

      @lowtechcyclist: Maybe they got a clue when the FTFNYT was lambasted for treating the ‘vermin’ speech like business as usual.

      Maybe they finally woke up to the reality that they won’t in fact be the favored exceptions when TFG suspends the Constitution, and that they’ll end up on the cattle cars with the rest of us. Despite all they’ve done for him.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Chris

      @Tony Jay:

      Well, glad it went as badly for Braverman and the rest of the Tories as it did, at any rate.

      As in America, I’d love to believe that cops seeing themselves repeatedly assaulted by brownshirts will finally get them as an institution to wake the fuck up that the people they need to worry about aren’t on the left; heck, I’d settle for “we will keep fucking with the left but we must also start fucking with the right.”  In America at any rate, there was never much chance of that happening, even after 1/6.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Geminid

      I see that newly-elected Representative Gabe Amo will be sworn in today. A bright, young addition to the Democratic Caucus.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Soprano2

      @MazeDancer: Maybe the outright use of the word “vermin” to describe his political opponents, which exactly echoes Hitler, was finally too much even for much of the press who has been trying to prop him up. We can hope it finally got someone’s attention, because I’m afraid most of the usual suspects will still tell us we’re all hyperventilating and “it’s just words” when we say how concerned we are about how inflammatory his rhetoric has gotten. As one person I knew who studied these things said, violence rarely happens without words being used first.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      RaflW

      @yellowdog: The cheapest one way ticket Des Moines > Charleston any day in the next 7 is $381. I’m sure volunteer campaign operatives are happy to shell out.

      eta: @WaterGirl Well, yes, but that’s if you’re organized, compassionate, and not dead broke.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Chris

      @Kay:

      It’s not that bad. But I think they’re wrong that Dobbs is the only reason Democrats are winning. As it turns out, no one gives a shit about “wokeness” which no one in media will ever admit but is true.

      Like I said last week: as times and national electorates change, social conservatism especially on sex-related matters has gone from being an asset to a liability (I think some time in the late 2000s was the exact moment it happened), and not only Republicans but the media and to some extent the entire political establishment, which is still wired for twentieth century thinking, still can’t quite believe it’s happening.

      I’m a millennial (born late 1980s).  I and, I think, most people my age didn’t know what the hell “transgender” was growing up.  But we knew what “gay” was.  And we’re not so dumb that we haven’t noticed that the current Trans Panic is just an exceptionally shitty remake of the Gay Panic from our childhoods.  And most of us knew the Gay Panic was bullshit even then, so, well, draw your own conclusions.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Betty Cracker

      @Kay: Interesting idea. Even beyond the freak-out from the right, there might be a lot of Beltway media harrumphing about the lack of bipartisanship, but is there even a credible Repub foreign policy elder left who isn’t tarred by an association with GWB or Trump? I can’t think of one off hand. And maybe Netanyahu’s partisan meddling needs to be repaid in kind. If the majority of Israelis and Palestinians agree on anything, it might be that Netanyahu has to go to make any progress at all.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      RaflW

      @Chris: I actually think that, to the modest extent that people care about ‘wokeness’, they’ve come to understand that Republicans banging on about it is code for book banning and meddling in schoolday operations, and don’t like it.

      Wokeness isn’t why their rent has gone up faster than their paychecks (though the latter has indeed also happened). Wokeness isn’t why college is incredibly expensive for their kids. And it isn’t why there’s two really terrible wars under way overseas.

      Voters know our country is wobbly.* They also know that a GOP buzzword (which is all it has become) isn’t why.

      *It is far less so than 3 years ago, Biden has done a ton to improve things, but as he notes in his own campaign coms now, he’s eager to finish the work he’s started.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      lowtechcyclist

      Terry Pratchett, in Carpe Jugulum:

      “There is a very interesting debate raging at the moment about the nature of sin, for example,” said Oats.
      “And what do they think? Against it, are they?” said Granny Weatherwax.
      “It’s not as simple as that. It’s not a black and white issue. There are so many shades of gray.”
      “Nope.”
      “Pardon?”
      “There’s no grays, only white that’s got grubby. I’m surprised you don’t know that. And sin, young man, is when you treat people as things. Including yourself. That’s what sin is.”
      “It’s a lot more complicated than that . . .”
      “No. It ain’t. When people say things are a lot more complicated than that, they means they’re getting worried that they won’t like the truth. People as things, that’s where it starts.”
      “Oh, I’m sure there are worse crimes . . .”
      “But they starts with thinking about people as things . . . ”

      Once you start defining a group of people as being less than human, you’re giving permission to yourself and your followers to do anything they want to the people in that group, because you don’t see them as human beings anymore. What does one do with vermin? You exterminate them if you can.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      hueyplong

      “Woke” is recycled “PC” with a little more than a soupcon of blacketty black inference.  Its shelf life could be expected to be a single election cycle, especially if they won with it so that its reality could be exposed by its use in local power.

      Did I miss the annual October-early November scary caravan, or is that only an even-year event?

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Keithly

      @Tony Jay: Reposting some parody lyrics I wrote in response to your piece in the downstairs thread:
      Braverman, Suella,
      Was sacked for talking rot.
      She was not afraid to lie
      Oh, brave Suella.
      She was not at all afraid
      To be slagged in nasty ways.
      Brave, brave, brave, brave Suella!

      Reply
    53. 53.

      TS

      @Tony Jay:

      And then he brings back David ‘Mister Luvva Luvva Ham’ Cameron to be Foreign Secretary. For fucks sake! The man who brought us Austerity and Brexit before wandering off into the mists of nowhere like a third act extra in a Julian Fellows film about privileged toffs being splendidly normal chaps. All that tells everyone is that the Tory cupboard is entirely bare, and the Civil War ignited by Cameron’s cowardly decision to put an EU Referendum in the Tory manifesto is well and truly on.

      Not even a vague thought that this was going down – and asking the King for a peerage to avoid anything resembling a pesky election – which he would probably lose. Almost like Australia making Tony Abbott PM – but even he didn’t get recycled.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Geminid

      @WaterGirl: Jonathan Martin is disappointed that Joe Biden’s Campaign Manager and Assistant Campaign Manager are not “stars” like Rahm Emmanual, but instead are young, experienced pros who are too busy working to give him the time of day.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.