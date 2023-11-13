Stakes, not odds, from the @AP! Bravo! https://t.co/3fqphb4ZDX pic.twitter.com/122dDiBncQ
— Dan Froomkin (PressWatchers.org) (@froomkin) November 12, 2023
Well, I will be damned. This is currently on the front page of the WaPo website. It's about time. ??
"???? ???????????? ????????????????, ?????????? ?????? ?????????????????????? ?????????????????? ?????????????????? ?????????? ???????????????? ???????????? ?????????? ????… pic.twitter.com/2q2Zsr9OfN
— Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) November 12, 2023
 
Good thing Sen. Scott didn’t quit his day job…
Tim Scott has dropped out. Another stone into the pond without a ripple.
— Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) November 13, 2023
he wasn’t kidding pic.twitter.com/KC178DikUE
— Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) November 13, 2023
Update: A senior staffer tells me on the condition of anonymity that this is incredibly frustrating for staffers. A large portion of the SC team had been sent to Iowa in the last month – and now they have to find a way to get them back tomorrow. The staffer added they had been…
— Meg Kinnard (@MegKinnardAP) November 13, 2023
NEW: Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) has suspended his presidential campaign.
Another one bites the dust. Don't bother trying to figure out where his votes go. There aren't enough to measure.
— Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) November 13, 2023
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings