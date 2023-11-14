I have no idea what chance he has, but the Democrats need to get behind him and others like him, because they are the future of the party.

My name is Isaiah Martin and I’m running to become the next Gen-Z member of the United States Congress — because democracy is only guaranteed if we fight for it. #TX18 pic.twitter.com/ms8nzUzn4H

And here is my seasonal plea to mulch not rake your leaves:

I get discouraged this time of year because there are a lot of black plastic bags lined up on the streets, filled with raked leaves for the city to pick up. At the very least, I wish the city would NOT pick up leaves in plastic bags and require them to be in paper leaf bags.

Meanwhile at my house – the grassy areas get mulched and the gardens get to keep their leaves as natural habitats for beneficials, protection for plants against harsh winter temps and generally nice to look at.

Before:

Mulching leaves is sooooo much easier than raking. Mulching the entire backyard took me all of 15 minutes. Setting the lawnmower on about a mid-setting (I use highest setting for normal grass cutting) and running over the leaves, mulches them right into the grass, providing natural fertilizer to break down over the winter months.

After:

This will probably need to be done again, as the many trees that still have leaves on them match the number that have lost their leaves. I’ll probably use the grass catcher on the next batch and dump the mulch into my garden beds.

Safety precautions with this: Leaves HIDE everything. I did two rounds around the backyard picking up dog toys, beef bones and sticks. I still managed to run over two of those stupid beef bones and numerous sticks. Safety glasses and long pants/sleeves are a must when mulching leaves.

Consider this my seasonal plea to mulch not rake and trash your leaves. And if you feel you must trash them, buy those nice big paper leaf bags at the hardware store.