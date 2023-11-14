Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

One of our two political parties is a cult whose leader admires Vladimir Putin.

Ah, the different things are different argument.

It’s time for the GOP to dust off that post-2012 autopsy, completely ignore it, and light the party on fire again.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

I know this must be bad for Joe Biden, I just don’t know how.

Bad news for Ron DeSantis is great news for America.

The Giant Orange Man Baby is having a bad day.

I’m pretty sure there’s only one Jack Smith.

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

Fani Willis claps back at Trump chihuahua, Jim Jordan.

Schmidt just says fuck it, opens a tea shop.

Israel, don’t be dumb like we were in the US after 9/11!

Roe isn’t about choice, it’s about freedom.

How are Republicans going to find someone with more charisma and personal charm than Jim Jordan?

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

Following reporting rules is only for the little people, apparently.

You come for women, you’re gonna get your ass kicked.

Optimism opens the door to great things.

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

“Cheese and Kraken paired together for the appetizer trial.”

Afternoon Open Thread: The Future Is Here

I have no idea what chance he has, but the Democrats need to get behind him and others like him, because they are the future of the party.

And here is my seasonal plea to mulch not rake your leaves:

I get discouraged this time of year because there are a lot of black plastic bags lined up on the streets, filled with raked leaves for the city to pick up. At the very least, I wish the city would NOT pick up leaves in plastic bags and require them to be in paper leaf bags.

Meanwhile at my house – the grassy areas get mulched and the gardens get to keep their leaves as natural habitats for beneficials, protection for plants against harsh winter temps and generally nice to look at.

Before:

Mulching leaves is sooooo much easier than raking. Mulching the entire backyard took me all of 15 minutes. Setting the lawnmower on about a mid-setting (I use highest setting for normal grass cutting) and running over the leaves, mulches them right into the grass, providing natural fertilizer to break down over the winter months.

After:

This will probably need to be done again, as the many trees that still have leaves on them match the number that have lost their leaves. I’ll probably use the grass catcher on the next batch and dump the mulch into my garden beds.

Safety precautions with this: Leaves HIDE everything. I did two rounds around the backyard picking up dog toys, beef bones and sticks. I still managed to run over two of those stupid beef bones and numerous sticks. Safety glasses and long pants/sleeves are a  must when mulching leaves.

Consider this my seasonal plea to mulch not rake and trash your leaves. And if you feel you must trash them, buy those nice big paper leaf bags at the hardware store.

I’m not traveling this Thanksgiving – should we have a few recipe threads in honor of the feast of thanks?

This is a totally open thread!

