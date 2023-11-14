Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Putting in the Work

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Putting in the Work

20 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Tuesday Morning Open Thread 9

Stepping up:

The Washington Post is the paper of record for the town where the monopoly industry is national politics… and TFG is officially bad for their business:

Meanwhile:

    3. 3.

      lowtechcyclist

      RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel refuses to denounce Trump calling Americans he disagrees with “vermin”

      Good that they’re asking, though.  At least people will be reminded of what TFG stands for, and that most Rethug pols are all in with him.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Lapassionara

      Trump is a threat to our national security. That is so clear to me, and the fact that the Republican Party — who used to tell voters that Republicans were the strong party — wants to elect someone who gave away national security secrets early in his administration just completely baffles me. That they want to elect someone who will sell out Ukraine, undermine NATO, and make common cause with autocrats all over the world. And who ran his first campaign on the supposed threat to national security posed by Hillary Clinton’s private e-mail server. Make it make sense!

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Nora

      This is a serious question: is there ANYTHING TFG could say that the Republican party would officially disapprove?  He calls his opponents vermin, he talks about setting up camps for immigrants, and they’re still all in.  I’m trying to imagine how far he could go before anyone in a position of authority in the Republican party would say, “Whoa, that’s too far.”   Gas chambers? Firing squads? Nuclear bombs on blue cities?  What would it take?  Is there anything that would be a bridge too far?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Ken

      UAW’s Fain comes pretty damn close to endorsing Biden’s re-election here

      Unions getting involved in politics? How horrible. That should be left to preachers in their tax-exempt pulpits.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      kalakal

      Meanwhile in the UK the fall out from The Night of the Long KnivesThe Night of the Revolving Doors, Cabinet reshuffle continues. Overshadowed by uneducated tosser “call me Dave” Cameron’s return was this gem

      NEW: GB News presenter Esther McVey has been appointed “Common Sense” minister to tackle “wokery” by Rishi Sunak
      — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) November 13, 2023

      This is the equivalent of creatinh a Secretary of State for made up right wing grievances and appointing Casey DeSantis.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      artem1s

      @Lapassionara

      undermine NATO

      the GOP (and big oil and the industrial military complex) hates NATO. they only know one way and that’s bombing their enemies back to the stone age. strong man crap. remember, these are the people who have repeatedly stabbed their own party members in the back just so they could stand a little higher on the pile of rotting corpses that the GOP has become.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      John S.

      @Nora: No bridge is too far in a cult. Anything Jim Jones Trump does can be rationalized by his cultists because he is never wrong.

      Even when he tells them the funny tasting Kool-Aid is ok to drink.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Viva BrisVegas

      @lowtechcyclist:  That wasn’t an interview, that was obsequious chitchat. The questioning was about as pointed as a watermelon. There was no follow up and the interviewer allowed McDaniel to determine the question she would prefer to answer rather than the one that was asked. The whole thing was about as far from journalism as it’s possible to get. Truly pathetic.

      Reply

