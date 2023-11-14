UAW’s Fain comes pretty damn close to endorsing Biden’s re-election here https://t.co/yCWY5xXpvp — Jordan Fabian (@Jordanfabian) November 10, 2023

BREAKING: Hyundai is raising factory worker pay 25% by 2028. By winning at the Big 3, @UAW caused a domino effect that has forced non-union companies like Toyota, Honda, and Hyundai to deliver raises as well. As Shawn Fain put it, "UAW stands for 'You Are Welcome.'" — More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) November 13, 2023

Folks, yet another automaker has announced a wage increase for their workers following historic UAW agreements. More evidence of the power of collective bargaining and that when unions do well, everyone does well. https://t.co/orf6Cag6Ad — President Biden (@POTUS) November 13, 2023





I believe in the people of New Jersey, and they deserve a choice in their democracy. Together we will stand up for the change we want to see. The change you deserve. And together we will make it happen. Join me at https://t.co/mbqIV474Ql pic.twitter.com/7Nxg7n4Lhr — Andy Kim (@AndyKimNJ) November 13, 2023

This is an excellent ad. One of the reasons I’m optimistic (but not complacent) about our electoral prospects is that in the end an election is about winning the argument. And comparing the Biden four years with the Trump four years is going to work very well for our side. https://t.co/TB56tu5lg9 — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) November 11, 2023

The Washington Post is the paper of record for the town where the monopoly industry is national politics… and TFG is officially bad for their business:

She continues: "this is going to be legitimately so the question that every Republican is going to have to answer for if Donald Trump still is — he is the frontrunner, but if he actually becomes the nominee." — Dan Froomkin (PressWatchers.org) (@froomkin) November 13, 2023

