Capitol Hill Fight Club (Open Thread)

Capitol Hill Fight Club (Open Thread)

No elected official has thrashed a colleague with a cane on Capitol Hill lately, but things are getting spicy in a way that feels very late-1850s. Today there was alleged Repub-on-Repub violence on the House side, and a fistfight almost broke out during a Senate hearing between Teamsters president Sean O’Brien and Repub Senator Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma.

Committee chair Bernie Sanders broke it up — his propensity for shouting coming in handy for once:

I was briefly a Teamster and I despise the Republican Party, so I’m definitely biased. But it sounds like Mullin was being a whiny-ass snowflake who inappropriately brought months-old Twitter trash talk into the hearing, which isn’t a shocker since he’s a member of the party of perpetually aggrieved and obnoxious wankers. An account of how it erupted from NBC News:

The exchange occurred when Mullin, a former MMA fighter, recalled an interaction he had with O’Brien in June on Twitter, now known as X.

At the time, they discussed engaging in an MMA fight for charity after they had gotten into a heated back-and-forth at a previous congressional hearing.

Mullin read aloud O’Brien’s original tweet during the hearing Tuesday, which said: “Greedy CEO who pretends like he’s self made. In reality, just a clown & fraud. Always has been, always will be. Quit the tough guy act in these senate hearings. You know where to find me. Anyplace, Anytime cowboy.”

The tweet also said “#LittleManSyndrome” and showed a photo of Mullin at a debate where he was standing on a pedestal at a podium.

After Sanders gaveled them into silence, the hearing went on, and NBC says the two agreed to have a coffee together. (Hopefully not at a shop with a large plate glass window.)

On the House side, former speaker Kevin McCarthy allegedly elbowed one of the GOP colleagues who deposed him in the kidneys: (WaPo)

…Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) came up behind Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and began yelling in his ear, accusing him of elbowing him in the back as they passed each other in a crowded hallway…

The episode between Burchett and McCarthy was not captured on video but was witnessed by numerous reporters.

“Hey Kevin, why did you walk behind me and elbow me in the back?” Burchett asked as The Washington Post interviewed McCarthy. “You have no guts.”

“I didn’t do that,” McCarthy replied. As Burchett continued to yell, McCarthy laughed and said, “Oh my God.”

Burchett was among eight Republicans who voted to oust McCarthy as House speaker, a rebuke the California lawmaker has bitterly noted, publicly and privately.

“You are so pathetic,” Burchett said before slowing his steps to no longer be directly behind McCarthy.

“Thank you, Tim,” McCarthy said.

Afterward on CNN, Burchett said: “I got elbowed in the back and it kind of caught me off guard cause it was a clean shot to the kidneys.”

Great job, everybody!

    3. 3.

      Baud

      NBC says the two agreed to have a coffee together

      C’mon, Teamsters. I’m a liberal snowflake and even I wouldn’t have coffee with the guy.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Jeffro

      It’s a good look for the Party of Elbowed Kidneys Hearing-Room Brawls Personal Freedumb!!

      We all know MAGAts will be thrilled; the nice thing is, our blessed “independents” might just see this as yet more evidence that the GOP can’t stop wetting itself govern and stay home or oh-so-reluctantly pull the lever for President Old Guy.  Good!

      On a side note, my RWNJ dad has now called me 3 times over the past two weeks, asking if my (college-age) kids are out there protesting one way or the other re: Israel, Palestine, Hamas, etc.  They’re not/haven’t been, but the urge to yank his chain about it (or drive up and disconnect his cable TV) is definitely growing.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Scout211

      Bullies can only bully, they cannot be bullied.

      When they inevitably are, in fact bullied, they revert to whiny-assed, sniveling babies.  And that is the GOP in a nutshell.

      The end.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Scout211

      I don’t watch television news, so I didn’t know that those proffer videos we were seeing in the Fulton County RICO case were leaked videos and were not officially released.

      Atlanta CNN
      A leak of discovery materials in the Georgia election subversion case against former President Donald Trump and his co-defendants prompted the Fulton County district attorney’s office Tuesday to file an emergency motion for a protective order in an attempt to prevent other material from becoming public.

      Portions of proffer videos – the legal term for videotaped conversations some of Trump’s co-defendants had with prosecutors – were leaked to several news outlets on Monday. ABC News and The Washington Post reported on the videos, including on-camera statements from former pro-Trump attorneys Jenna Ellis, Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro as well as Atlanta-based bail bondsman Scott Hall.

      . . .

      On Tuesday, Fulton County DA Fani Willis renewed a motion for a protective order of discovery materials and said that the “release of these confidential video recordings is clearly intended to intimidate witnesses in this case” by subjecting them to “harassment and threats prior to trial.”

      Included in the motion by prosecutors was an apparent admission via email from one of Trump’s co-defendants.

      “It was Harrison Floyd’s team,” Todd Harding, Floyd’s attorney, said in an email thread with the DA’s office, apparently acknowledging they leaked the videos. The email chain includes current and former defense attorneys on the case.

      In a subsequent email, Harding called the prior email admission “a typo.”

      A hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. ET.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      RaflW

      Sen Klobuchar just Xeeted that her Rules Committee has passed, on a 9-7 vote, a bill that would let 350 promotions get past the scandalous and infuriating Republican blockade.

      But I gotta wonder. I suspect there’s a tough bit of work to keep the Tuberville turncoats below 40 votes on the floor.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      sixthdoctor

      Hey, Marky Mark! You gonna take that from Captain Forehead?

      Gaetz: “Markwayne Mullin beating some guy’s ass who doesn’t like him in a Senate Committee room isn’t going to help his constituents … The hero of that entire exchange was Bernie Sanders.” pic.twitter.com/4UcxrEmYbv
      — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 14, 2023

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Dangerman

      Memo to McCarthy: Call me when it’s a knee to the Nads. I’m in for a Bill if the opposing Dude has a swell(ing) time.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Tony Jay

      So, I’m assuming that you get called Markwayne Mullen when the the nurse asks “And what are we calling this little fella?”, the  tired Mum says “Ask his Daddy”, and her boyfriend says “Mark” while his best friend says “Wayne”?

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      @Baud: “Please remove item from the bagging area… Please return item to the bagging area… please remove item from the bagging area… Please, etc.”

      My last interaction with one of those things, it didn’t like something or other I scanned, started blinking and saying “Help is on the way”. When it became obvious help was not on the way, I moved to another station, rescanned all my items, checked out, and left, walking past the register that still promised help was on the way.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      prostratedragon

      I guess there’s no more Fairness Doctrine. From Victor Shi:

      Holy shit. Univision, the nation’s largest Spanish-language network, has decided to cancel ad-buys by the Biden campaign in Nevada, Arizona, Pennsylvania, & Florida after Trump met with their executives last week. Our media continues to fail us. This is how our democracy dies.

      @Baud: A blow for common sense.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      TriassicSands

      We’ve moved from clown show to adolescent clown show. MMA fighter to Republican senator — kind of the perfect career path for a Republican. Next up, toddler clown show.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      eclare

      @Tony Jay:

      Ooh, burn!

      I worked with a guy who went by John Mark, but as two separate words.  He never talked about religion, but I always had the impression there was some kind of religious connection since those are both Gospels.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Kathleen

      @Baud: Thank you for the link. I thought I was the only person who struggled with PLU’s and produce. I go full metal deer in  headlights whenever I have to self check, because the cashier who helps customers makes a beeline for me, much to my relief. See also self check in for Southwest Airlines. I always enjoy chatting up the cashiers and baggers at Kroger. We have a nice bunch here in our Cincinnati stores.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Geminid

      The Party of Ideas:

      McCarthy: “Did not.”

      Burchett: “Did so.”

      McCarthy: “Did not!”

      Burchett: “Did so!”

      Reply
    43. 43.

      prostratedragon

      @Manyakitty:  I think Telemondo is the NBC affiliate. Uni seems to be independent and Florida-based — Doral, FL to be precise — though it has NYC corporate offices.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      smith

      @Scout211:“It was Harrison Floyd’s team,” Todd Harding, Floyd’s attorney, said in an email thread with the DA’s office, apparently acknowledging they leaked the videos. The email chain includes current and former defense attorneys on the case.

      Why on earth would Harrison Floyd’s attorney have Jenna Ellis’ and Sidney Powell’s proffer videos? The ultimate source would have to be either the prosecutor’s office (unlikely) or the attorney(s) for the defendant(s) on tape, wouldn’t it?

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Ken

      @Old School: I believe that under current doctrine involving corporate governance and shareholder value, Univision’s response to Trump should have been “If you outbid him, we’ll be glad to sell you the ad slots.”

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Alison Rose

      This seems like a great move:

      CHICAGO (November 14, 2023) – The U.S. Soccer Federation has appointed Emma Hayes as the 10th full-time head coach in U.S. Women’s National Team history.

      Hayes, 47, the long-time head coach for Chelsea FC, one of the most successful women’s teams in Europe, started her coaching career in the United States at the dawn of the millennium and more than two decades later will take the helm of the USWNT.

      “This is a huge honor to be given the opportunity to coach the most incredible team in world football history,” said Hayes. “The feelings and connection I have for this team and for this country run deep. I’ve dreamed about coaching the USA for a long time so to get this opportunity is a dream come true. I know there is work to do to achieve our goals of winning consistently at the highest levels. To get there, it will require dedication, devotion and collaboration from the players, staff and everyone at the U.S. Soccer Federation.”

      U.S. Soccer Sporting Director Matt Crocker led a worldwide search process and made the final decision to appoint Hayes as head coach. Hayes will become the highest paid women’s soccer coach in the world.

      Hayes will finish the 2023-24 Women’s Super League season in England and then join the U.S. team officially two months prior to the start of the 2024 Olympics. Interim head coach Twila Kilgore will continue in her role and then join Hayes’ staff full-time as an assistant coach. Crocker, Kilgore and her staff are engaged in developing a plan to work with Hayes to ensure a successful transition.

      Looking forward to seeing what she can do for the team.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      PaulWartenberg

      The Republicans have gone so far into the alpha male Turner Diaries bullshit fantasizing that they think they’re straight up warriors looking to punch everybody like they’re the Second Coming of John Wayne.

      The ease at which violence – not just the threat of violence, but the actual fisticuffs – is quick to stir in their minds is rising faster than ever before. The toxic fearmongering and chestbeating in Far Right media for the last 30 years is finally making them think they are action heroes ready to fight and win their revolution… nevermind how such mental breakdowns ended up the last time (1850s leading into full-scale Civil War).

      Reply
    51. 51.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Old School: This strikes me as a dick move but not too problematic.

      @smith: The defendants get copies of the evidence that the prosecution is planning to introduce against them. So they’d have this in general.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Another Scott

      Meanwhile, if you’ve been watching things on C-Span…

      Aaron Fritschner
      @Fritschner
      34m

      Before the CR vote, the House has 10 votes on a likely-doomed Labor-HHS approps bill.

      The House has held 66 votes on amendments to approps bills that later got pulled:

      FSGG: 26
      THUD: 22
      Ag: 18

      Over 10% of all House votes in 2023 were on pointless amendments to bills that died.
      Nov 14, 2023 · 10:03 PM UTC

      When you’re talking about mood and turnover on Capitol Hill, consider that they are voting (often well into the night) over and over again on appropriations amendments, many of which are extremely dumb, to bills that don’t even get a vote on final passage. Just utterly pointless.

      The American people will never see any impacts of most of these amendments, but every one of them is allotted 20 minutes of floor debate with a final vote that could take 2-30 minutes. 66 of those. Over 10% of the entire activity in the House. Endless, pointless drudgery.

      And every single one of those amendments will require 400-odd vote recommendations written by 400-odd LA’s and reviewed by 400-odd LD’s and/or Chiefs, adding up to tens of thousands of staff hours on bills that everyone involved knows are doomed. Bleak! […]

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      smith

      @Alison Rose: Man, imagine having Matt fucking Gaetz tell you to behave better.

      I wonder if Gaetz’ constituents are aware that he has reversed his positions on both ethics and gratuitous belligerence in Congress?

      Reply
    57. 57.

      bbleh

      @MattF: … with the necessary support of the Democrats.  All but a handful of them in fact, contra the Republicans.

      This is why we need to give Republicans full control of the government again: only they can impose order on the chaos!

      Reply
    58. 58.

      bbleh

      Speaker Johnson Averts Shutdown,
      Passes Early Test Of Leadership
      Why Democrats Should Be Worried
      A New York Times panel discussion

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Ken

      @Baud: I suspect part of the “backlash” is to customers who’ve found they can “mis-enter” the produce codes and get organic bananas for regular price. Or dragonfruit for the price of red potatoes, if the self-check supervisor is busy elsewhere.

      I think I also read that some enterprising people are printing their own UPC codes on stickers, and re-pricing canned or boxed goods.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Ken

      @bbleh: Time to start that pool on when the Motion to Vacate gets filed. I’ll take 2 days, under the assumption they’ll want to spoil Johnson’s Thanksgiving.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      bbleh

      @eclare: lol Mullin owns several plumbing and services companies.  Such companies typically depend rather heavily on the delivery of materials and parts, sometimes crucially in these days of “just-in-time” supply chain management.

      I, for one, would find it entirely coincidental, although richly amusing, if said companies started experiencing repeated and material delays and confusion in their deliveries.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      JoyceH

      @eclare: when Mark Warner made his first run for Senate, he ran against John Warner. (He lost that one.) His campaign had bumper stickers that said “Mark Not John”. I interviewed him for the local newspaper and mentioned the bumper sticker. He said it turned out to be too obscure – a lot of people thought it was some sort of Biblical reference.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      bbleh

      @RaflW: let ’em vote against it and hang ’em out to dry.  Pretty tough for a Republican when everybody’s pointing and shouting “endangering national security!”  And as I understand it, the rule change will stick, so they can try more than once if necessary, maybe after a few quiet kneecappings.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      TriassicSands

      @Baud: I would have let the Teamsters guy beat his ass until he only had one first name. YMMV.

      Since Mullin fought in MMA and seems to be younger (???) and more fit than O’Brien, I wouldn’t recommend that O’Brien fight him. Markwayne is the only member of the Senate without at least a Bachelor’s Djegree. He doesn’t seem like a mental giant to me. Just another thuggish child. Much worse, he’s a Native American who is a Republican. The last NA who was a senator was the loathsome Ben Nighthorse Campbell party switching creep, who was a lifelong Democrat who, after being elected as a Democrat, miraculously discovered when he was in his 50s that he was actually a Republican. He’d been a Democrat all his adult life only discovering decades later, after conveniently being elected as a Democrat, that, having never thought for himself before, he was a Republican. That’s a long time to let your mommy tell you what to do.

      Or maybe it was just opportunism.

      Note: Being a Republican no matter what your roots is already more than bad enough to warrant utter disgust.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      prostratedragon

      @MisterForkbeard: They also struck a previously scheduled reply from a Democratic spokesperson. They get no benefit of doubt from me. They knew that what they were up to would look bad, so tried to finesse it.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Jay

      @Ken:

      there was consumer backlash from Day 1, some of us realized that the Stores were doing it to cut staff and make us work for them for free.

      The Corporate backlash is realizing that the Self Checkout Clerk isn’t paid enough and doesn’t care enough to properly monitor the Self Check out scans. Yes, people are buying pounds of Bulk Organic Cashews and swiping Raw Peanuts, printing their own barcodes and getting filet, New York Strip or T-Bones for the same price as this weeks on sale cheap ground beef.

      So Corporate hired “bag checkers” at minimum wage to, like Costco, check receipts against contents, that has not gone over well and in many places was quickly stopped as thousands of complaints poured in.

      Reply

