No elected official has thrashed a colleague with a cane on Capitol Hill lately, but things are getting spicy in a way that feels very late-1850s. Today there was alleged Repub-on-Repub violence on the House side, and a fistfight almost broke out during a Senate hearing between Teamsters president Sean O’Brien and Repub Senator Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma.

Committee chair Bernie Sanders broke it up — his propensity for shouting coming in handy for once:

I was briefly a Teamster and I despise the Republican Party, so I’m definitely biased. But it sounds like Mullin was being a whiny-ass snowflake who inappropriately brought months-old Twitter trash talk into the hearing, which isn’t a shocker since he’s a member of the party of perpetually aggrieved and obnoxious wankers. An account of how it erupted from NBC News:

The exchange occurred when Mullin, a former MMA fighter, recalled an interaction he had with O’Brien in June on Twitter, now known as X. At the time, they discussed engaging in an MMA fight for charity after they had gotten into a heated back-and-forth at a previous congressional hearing. Mullin read aloud O’Brien’s original tweet during the hearing Tuesday, which said: “Greedy CEO who pretends like he’s self made. In reality, just a clown & fraud. Always has been, always will be. Quit the tough guy act in these senate hearings. You know where to find me. Anyplace, Anytime cowboy.” The tweet also said “#LittleManSyndrome” and showed a photo of Mullin at a debate where he was standing on a pedestal at a podium.

After Sanders gaveled them into silence, the hearing went on, and NBC says the two agreed to have a coffee together. (Hopefully not at a shop with a large plate glass window.)

On the House side, former speaker Kevin McCarthy allegedly elbowed one of the GOP colleagues who deposed him in the kidneys: (WaPo)

…Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) came up behind Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and began yelling in his ear, accusing him of elbowing him in the back as they passed each other in a crowded hallway… The episode between Burchett and McCarthy was not captured on video but was witnessed by numerous reporters. “Hey Kevin, why did you walk behind me and elbow me in the back?” Burchett asked as The Washington Post interviewed McCarthy. “You have no guts.” “I didn’t do that,” McCarthy replied. As Burchett continued to yell, McCarthy laughed and said, “Oh my God.” Burchett was among eight Republicans who voted to oust McCarthy as House speaker, a rebuke the California lawmaker has bitterly noted, publicly and privately. “You are so pathetic,” Burchett said before slowing his steps to no longer be directly behind McCarthy. “Thank you, Tim,” McCarthy said. Afterward on CNN, Burchett said: “I got elbowed in the back and it kind of caught me off guard cause it was a clean shot to the kidneys.”

Great job, everybody!