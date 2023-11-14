Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The truth is, these are not very bright guys, and things got out of hand.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

That pie keeps getting more and more forks, reducing anyone’s chance of even a Perot.

DeSantis transforms Florida into 1930s Germany with gators and theme parks.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

The willow is too close to the house.

The Giant Orange Man Baby is having a bad day.

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Bad news for Ron DeSantis is great news for America.

… pundit janitors mopping up after the GOP

“And when the Committee says to “report your income,” that could mean anything!

Everything is totally normal and fine!!!

There are a lot more evil idiots than evil geniuses.

It’s easy to sit in safety and prescribe what other people should be doing.

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

This blog will pay for itself.

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

Today’s GOP: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

You are here: Home / John Cole Presents "This Fucking Old House" / I Don’t Know How To Go About This

I Don’t Know How To Go About This

by | 3 Comments

This post is in: 

Some of you may have heard that Zandar of well, here and the eponymous Zandar Versus The Stupid, has passed. The only thing I know is a comment on his own blog from someone who states he is his father. Other than that, I know nothing. I don’t know what to say because I have no real confirmation, but I know you all have been talking about it in the comments. I asked over twitter and got no real info. So hopefully we will know more soon and hopefully be proven wrong or give them a proper sendoff.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Marmot
  • Ohio Mom

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    3Comments

    1. 1.

      Ohio Mom

      I didn’t go over to Zander’s place all that often but I did on occasion. I felt a connection because we both live in/around Cincinnati and it’s a punch to the gut to hear he died.

      He was good at keeping himself anonymous, that’s for sure.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.