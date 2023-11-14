Some of you may have heard that Zandar of well, here and the eponymous Zandar Versus The Stupid, has passed. The only thing I know is a comment on his own blog from someone who states he is his father. Other than that, I know nothing. I don’t know what to say because I have no real confirmation, but I know you all have been talking about it in the comments. I asked over twitter and got no real info. So hopefully we will know more soon and hopefully be proven wrong or give them a proper sendoff.
Reader Interactions
3Comments
-
1.
I didn’t go over to Zander’s place all that often but I did on occasion. I felt a connection because we both live in/around Cincinnati and it’s a punch to the gut to hear he died.
He was good at keeping himself anonymous, that’s for sure.
-
2.
Do you think his old go-blogger, Bonnie Tindle might know something, like his real name?
-
3.
Oh no! I liked Zandar.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings