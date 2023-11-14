Some of you may have heard that Zandar of well, here and the eponymous Zandar Versus The Stupid, has passed. The only thing I know is a comment on his own blog from someone who states he is his father. Other than that, I know nothing. I don’t know what to say because I have no real confirmation, but I know you all have been talking about it in the comments. I asked over twitter and got no real info. So hopefully we will know more soon and hopefully be proven wrong or give them a proper sendoff.