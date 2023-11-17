Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Why Has Biden Has Been Polling Poorly On the Economy?

Why Has Biden Has Been Polling Poorly On the Economy?

44 Comments

We’ve been having some good discussions recently about why Biden seems to be pollling so poorly against Trump, and in particular has not consolidated support among younger voters.  It makes no sense to me, and my inclination is to attribute it to bad polling, either unintentionally or due to pollsters with agendas that favor Trump.  (Written before results of polling related to the conflict in the middle east, which also appears to be having an effect on polling related to the youth vote.)

I pretty much dismiss any poll this far out, and polls have pretty much sucked for the past several elections.  And I have been under the impression that the youngs are looking at Biden pretty favorably.  Student loans, anyone?   But I am no expert on polls, and analyzing economic data is very much not in my wheelhouse.

But New Deal Democrat has some other ideas on the subject, and analyzing economic data is very much in his wheelhouse.  So read on, and let us know what you think!  ~WG

New Deal Democrat

Since analyzing economic data is 90% of what I do and have done online for the past 20 years, I thought I could help clarify some of this. I hope you will find this exposition helpful as to why Biden has problems, and what sort of things might help him out.

The election is between two people, Biden and Trump. who have both been president.

THE ECONOMIC PERFORMANCE UNDER TRUMP

The economy was actually doing pretty well during Trump’s mal-administration before COVID. Here’s what real wages and the unemployment rate looked like:

  • Real wages for non-supervisory workers, increased 3.3% between January 2017 and the end of 2019.
  • Meanwhile the unemployment rate fell from 4.7% to 3.5%.

And that wasn’t just something ho-hum.

  • In the case of real wages, they were the highest since the end of the 1970s.
  • The unemployment rate was the lowest since the end of the 1960s.

So people remembering that the economy was good while Trump was in office, before the pandemic, is not a fluke. It’s the truth, even though it is virtually 100% certain that he had nothing to do with it.

THE ECONOMI PERFORMANCE UNDER BIDEN

Now let’s take a look at how some important economic sectors have performed under Biden.

  • The unemployment rate has varied between 3.4% and 3.9% in the past year, about even with Trump’s best year.
  • More importantly, while real wages for non-supervisory workers are up 2.2% since right before the pandemic hit, measured from when Biden came into office they are actually *down* -1.5%:

It's the Economy, Stupid! 2

It's the Economy, Stupid! 3

Some of this is compositional. That is, a lot of low-paid workers in sectors like restaurants and hotels were out of work during 2020 and have returned since. So their lot has improved. But this changes the averages, because more lower paid workers are in the mix. But the fact is, in the aggregate, real average hourly wages are down.

But perhaps more important is to compare the costs for some of the most important items with those wages.

Houses and cars are the two biggest purchases that most people ever make. and affording them has gotten much harder since Biden took office.

Housing

Let’s start with housing, which has gotten a lot of good and insightful attention from commenters.

Below is a graph in which I compare average hourly earnings (nominal, not real) for non-supervisory workers (in red) vs. house prices (dark blue) and mortgage payments (light blue). All of these values are set to 100 as of January 2021 so you can see what has happened during Biden’s Administration. All of these are *nominal, not “real,” so that we compare apples to apples.

It's the Economy, Stupid! 4

*Nominal” means before taking inflation into account. If your wages went up 5% last year, and inflation went up 3%, your nominal gain was 5%; your “real” gain was 2%.

  • Nominal average wages have increased 16%.
  • But existing house prices have increased 32%
  • And monthly mortgage payments for new buyers have increased 279% (!!!), i.e., from roughly 3% to roughly 8%.

Is it any wonder younger workers who would like to buy their first home, or upgrade to a bigger home, would be upset?

Cars

A similar phenomenon is in place as to cars:

  • New car prices have increased 20%, and used car prices have increased 23%.
  • At least used car prices are down from their 40% increase 18 months ago).
  • Wages have increased 16% for wages.
  • New car loan payments have increased almost 70% (from about 5% to 8.3%).

It's the Economy, Stupid! 5

Groceries & Gas

How about a couple of items the prices of which that people see almost every day, namely groceries and gas?

THE PROBLEM THAT BIDEN FACES

Now let me ask you: if you knew nothing about the personal qualities of the two Presidential candidates, i.e., if they were generic Candidate A vs. generic Candidate B, and you saw the two economic records shown above, who would you be most likely to favor?

Even though he didn’t create the problem, that’s the problem Biden has.

A Lot of the Blame Goes to the Fed

Because I don’t like being a Doomer, let me point out that much of this is the doing of the Fed, which has raised rates at the most aggressive pace since Volcker over 40 years ago. And part of that is that the Fed fell behind the curve. Without going into all the gruesome detail, the Fed could have started raising interest rates sooner but much more gradually, likely never reaching the level they are now.

What Can Biden Do About It?

Since the Fed will not want to lower rates right before an election,

  • Biden should use whatever soft or hard clout he has to cajole the Fed into lowering rates at least some in the next 4 to 6 months.
  • Additionally, he should explore regulatory actions, which won’t need Congress, to help out especially younger people trapped by higher loan rates.
  • He can also propose actions to Congress, which will allow him to run against them when the GOP predictably yells that such actions are Commie Soshulist!

Other Good Signs

  • Also, because house prices all but stopped increasing about a year ago, housing inflation as measured in the CPI should continue to retreat.
  • If Saudi Arabia and Russia are not successful in causing gas prices to skyrocket next year to hurt Biden, CPI on the whole should continue to moderate or at least not re-accelerate.
  • And as supply chains continue to un-kink, we may see sellers actually lower prices on some things like groceries and yes, even cars.

Finally, and maybe most importantly, history shows that voters generally focus on the economy for the last 6 to 9 months before the election. In 2012, the economy improved a lot, and when the unemployment rate finally fell below 8% one month before the election, I knew Obama was in good shape. Contrarily, the economy was weakening close to recession in 2016. If we get better news on inflation and interest rates next year, Biden will be in much better shape.

I hope you’ve found this exposition helpful as to why Biden has problems, and what sort of things might help him out.

    44Comments

    2. 2.

      Soprano2

      Thanks for this work, it’s helpful. I’ve thought for at least a year that the discontent is because inflation went up so fast that people can easily remember what things cost in 2020, so they know prices are much higher than they were just 3 years ago. Inflation was so low for so long that they got used to the idea that prices for goods went up a little bit or not any year over year, so the huge increases were a big shock to people. What’s nuts is that they think electing TFG will bring back lower prices for goods, because it won’t.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      cain

      Thanks for putting this together – the key thing I see here is that wage increases are not matching price surges. So yeah, even if everyone has jobs – those jobs need to be able to be sustainable with being able to afford needed for a life here.

      I think this will work itself out – but there are some things they can do including going after hedgefunds that are trying to buy up the real estate market. I feel like these folks have been doing egregious things both in real estate and in labor markets demanding that corporations do lay offs. If Joe wants to really support labor – going after these guys will be a good step as well.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      cain

      @Soprano2: What’s nuts is that they think electing TFG will bring back lower prices for goods, because it won’t.

      People voted Trump because they wanted a chaos operator that will shake up the system because they feel they are not being heard. Some part of that is them – the majority is because they are bigots.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Baud

      Gas prices in Jan 2021 were suppressed because of Covid lockdowns.  I don’t see what you can do about that price increase.  It reminds me of people talking about how low gas prices got during the Great Recession, and how much they increased with Obama’s recovery.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      SteveinPHX

      Current NYT web site has a piece titled “Want to Know What’s Bedeviling Biden? Tik Tok Economics May Hold Clues.”

      Mostly addresses GenX money concerns FWIW.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Ohio Mom

      I am the biggest Biden fan around and I know he had nothing to do with how much groceries have gone up but boy, they have gone up.

      And while some prices came down — thinking here particularly of eggs — most of them are probably going to stay where they landed. I’m seeing a fair bit of shrinkflation too — the amount of foodstuff in a package is down.

      Now maybe the prices will stay where they are for a long time, that’s my hope. They were stable for a long time before Covid and the supply chain issues, and corporate price gouging. Though I don’t think there will be enough time before next years’ election for people to become inured to the new higher prices.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Lapassionara

      @Ohio Mom: I am wondering about the prices of beef. I don’t get sticker shock from the price of most groceries, but the price of beef is jaw-droppingly high.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      dmbeaster

      Biden does not market himself much.  Repetition is the key, and getting out there constantly repeating the same thing.  Endlessly.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Baud

      • And monthly mortgage payments for new buyers have increased 279% (!!!), i.e., from roughly 3% to roughly 8%.

      Do you mean rates here, as opposed to payments?

      Reply
    17. 17.

      SenyorDave

      Inflation wasn’t a problem for more than a decade until the last two years.  That has nothing to do with Biden policies, but he was president at the time.  Real wages are up, but they did not come close to keeping pace with inflation.  The average family is saving less (and much less because of the various Covid stimulus packages), and people tend to blame the people in charge.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Soprano2: Trump was president before the prices went up, so electing him will bring the prices back down. Also, he was President before COVID, so electing him will make it be before COVID again.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      RaflW

      Our housing supply is a mess. I did see on an earlier thread today that housing starts have been positive the past couple months, but we have not been creating homes (including apartments, as well as houses and condos) nearly fast enough.

      A lot of factors go into that. So it’s an even tougher issue to solve. Land use planning & restrictions. Skilled and semi-skilled labor supply. Building materials supply chain. Certainly many other challenges.

      Not to mention the mis-match between what developers want to build, and what new entrant buyers can afford. There’s also a ton of loose cash chasing homes that do come up for sale. So first timers get gazumped* all the time by well heeled re-lo, empty-nest & second (or investment) home buyers.

      *Real estate neologism I learned in the UK in the 80s. It’s not an exact fit, but close, and I like how it sounds.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      FastEdD

      Thank you WG and NDD! Useful information. Trying to understand the behavior of irrational voters is difficult. I’d rather predict the behavior of the moon, the sun, and the stars.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Baud

      Politics aside, what this suggests to me is that liberal, worker-focused economic policies are not really much better than tax-cut and capital-centered economic policies.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Major Major Major Major

      And I have been under the impression that the youngs are looking at Biden pretty favorably. Student loans, anyone?

      most of the online youths I follow are furious at him for not somehow canceling every loan in existence.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      RaflW

      @WaterGirl: Just read the other day that airfares are finally leveling off after two years of a combo of pent up demand and the disrupted labor issues of all the shutdown layoffs.

      FWIW/anecdata we booked an Xmas flight the other day. Fare was $172 per person Friday eve. Saturday afternoon (when ready to buy after calling my brother) the exact same flight was $220 each. F’that, I said.

      Got up at 6:45 am Sunday, whipped open the United app, and the tickets were $140 each. Sold!

      Reply
    29. 29.

      New Deal democrat

      @Baud: A $1000 monthly interest payment on a mortgage at 3% turns into a $2790 monthly payment at 8%. Hope that helps.

      BTW, I agree with you about gas, but I used the same base month for all of the graphs; otherwise I could be accused of cherry-picking.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      CaseyL

      Thank you, NND!  This is a very good birdseye view of economic trends over the past few years.

      The economy was good under TFG, but I would say not sustainably so, since he was shoveling billions in subsidies at (for example) farmers to make up for the devastation his China trade policies caused.  And ending a lot of regulatory environmental requirements on (for example) the oil and industrial sectors did allow those prices to drop… at the cost, of course, of increased climate damage.

      There is at least some pure profiteering driving the prices of things like groceries, since many mainstream grocery store chains have been acquired by their rivals, leading up to de facto or actual monopolies.  Supplier monopolies are another part of the grocery equation: unless you can afford to buy small-farm raised food items, your produce and meats come from a very small selection of agribiz corporations, who can set prices where they want them. (And who are themselves driven by things like fuel and transportation costs.)

      I live in a townhouse complex where we kept putting off major maintenance projects to keep dues low and avoid assessments, and now the cost for doing so is hitting us upside the head.

      The economy is a lot like my townhouse complex.  Our political and financial leaders kept putting off dealing with underlying problems (corporate consolidation, unsustainable agricultural practices, transport-and-fuel policies that will kill us, taxation policies that created an oligarch class, inadequate or outright destructive education policies) and now we’re being hit upside with head with them all at once.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Mike S

      Thanks  for this but one thing that bugs me about how all of this is portrayed is it starts with Trump and moves through Biden. This makes people think that Trump did fantastic and Biden led us to where we are. The context that is left out is that Trump inherited an economy that was in the midst of the longest economic growth in history and Biden inherited one that was in the midst of a major meltdown.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      trollhattan

      Why the hell was Powell kept on board for a second term? He’s in office until frickin’ May ’26. One-trick pony’s one trick is familiar to us all, by now.

      House on fire? “Raise rates.”
      Dog bit the neighbor? “Raise rates.”
      Three-year drought? “Raise rates.”
      Feeling peckish? “Order Chinese.”
      Didn’t see that one coming, did ya?

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Baud

      @New Deal democrat:

       A $1000 monthly interest payment on a mortgage at 3% turns into a $2790 monthly payment at 8%. Hope that helps.

      Hmm. The difference I get online is about $1200, not $1790.  But still, that’s fine. It’s substantial.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Bupalos

      Very much appreciate this and I hope it tempers a bit of the over-focus on “the media” that happens around here. The electoral reality we will have to deal with is that this economy isn’t working for large swaths of the population. Especially younger people looking to get into homes, for many of them this may as well be a recession, economic conditions mean it’s simply impossible for them to realize their prior expectations. It’s really important for our campaign not to be in denial on this, but adept at explaining how our policies will make it better and Republican policies will make it worse.

      It isn’t easy. This is an ideal environment for Trump to get traction with his ridiculous lies and fantasy politics.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      trollhattan

      @New Deal democrat: Mortgage broker spouse had an epically bad year, few loans, even fewer refis. Been brutal TBH.

      I help out by suggesting “Maybe find a real job?”

      Homes still sell here, many cash purchases by Bay Area folks with a fat wad in their pocket having sold their Cupertino rancher-incubator/San Jose townhouse.

      Good times.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Baud

      @Bupalos:

      explaining how our policies will make it better and Republican policies will make it worse

      So what’s the explanation? Sounds like our policies aren’t better than Republican policies, at least when it comes to the economy.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      azlib

      Younger voters which Biden needs have no memory of the inflation of the 1970s. My first mortage was 12% and I thought that was reasonable.  The 10 year T-Bill rate was above 8%. Today everyone is panicing because mortgage are above 7% and the 10 year T-bill is about 4.5%.

      As a person who was in his 20s in the 70s, I have that history and millenials do not, so my perception of the current economy is quite different than their perception. Basically, we have had close to a 40 year run of low inflation, so the spike in inflation is a shock to them even though the US has the best record of economic recovery and one of the lowest inflation rates after the COVID shock.

      NDD is correct that most people only look at which direction the economy is going before an election and do not compare what happened any earlier. Let’s hope things keep improving as we get closer to the 2024 election.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Mike S: This is the pattern of the last 35 years or so. Republicans wreck the economy, Democrats get elected as the clean-up crew, they get shit on for not fixing everything completely, and people get nostalgic for the time when the Republicans were in but just before they wrecked the economy, and they kind of forget how the crisis happened.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      New Deal democrat

      @Baud: I think the online calculation engines include principal as well as interest, which probably accounts for the difference.

      Again, I was trying to keep it (relatively!) simple, so some nuance is not going to come through.

      Reply

