On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

UncleEbeneezer

Last year we really enjoyed strolling around Convict Lake during our Fall Color trip to the Eastern Sierra. So after a really hard year, with my wife Kelly losing both her Mom and her Dad, in addition to several other health and $ challenges, we decided to treat ourselves by returning to Convict Lake and staying at the cute cabins of Convict Lake Resort for a couple nights before grabbing a campsite somewhere else in the Sierra. Here are some of our pics.