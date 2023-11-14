Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

Happy indictment week to all who celebrate!

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

It’s a doggy dog world.

This blog will pay for itself.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

I didn’t have alien invasion on my 2023 BINGO card.

The GOP is a fucking disgrace.

How are Republicans going to find someone with more charisma and personal charm than Jim Jordan?

Innocent people don’t delay justice.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Conservatism: there are some people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Prediction: the GOP will rethink its strategy of boycotting future committees.

Roe isn’t about choice, it’s about freedom.

They think we are photo bombing their nice little lives.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Jesus, Mary, & Joseph how is that election even close?

An unpunished coup is a training exercise.

Putin dreamed of ending NATO, and now it’s Finnish-ed.

The next time the wall street journal editorial board speaks the truth will be the first.

Good lord, these people are nuts.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Not all heroes wear capes.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – UncleEbeneezer – Golden Sierra 2023- Convict Lake (Part 1 of 4)

On The Road – UncleEbeneezer – Golden Sierra 2023- Convict Lake (Part 1 of 4)

by | 1 Comment

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

UncleEbeneezer

Last year we really enjoyed strolling around Convict Lake during our Fall Color trip to the Eastern Sierra.  So after a really hard year, with my wife Kelly losing both her Mom and her Dad, in addition to several other health and $ challenges, we decided to treat ourselves by returning to Convict Lake and staying at the cute cabins of Convict Lake Resort for a couple nights before grabbing a campsite somewhere else in the Sierra.  Here are some of our pics.

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Golden Sierra 2023- Convict Lake (Part 1 of 4) 9
Convict Lake, CAOctober 10, 2023

Great view of the mountains and some fall color, at the beginning of our hike around the CL Loop Trail.

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Golden Sierra 2023- Convict Lake (Part 1 of 4) 8
Convict Lake, CAOctober 10, 2023

The aspens by the creek were just starting to turn.

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Golden Sierra 2023- Convict Lake (Part 1 of 4) 7
Convict Lake, CAOctober 10, 2023

One really cool thing about the CL Loop is that it has a segment that is wheelchair-accessible along with a couple viewing/fishing spots that are, as well.  More places in the Sierra need to do something like this.

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Golden Sierra 2023- Convict Lake (Part 1 of 4) 6
Convict Lake, CAOctober 10, 2023

As we get to the main part of the trail you can see the aspens already popping off on the far side of the shore.

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Golden Sierra 2023- Convict Lake (Part 1 of 4) 5
Convict Lake, CAOctober 10, 2023

Lots of color along the trail.

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Golden Sierra 2023- Convict Lake (Part 1 of 4) 4
Convict Lake, CAOctober 10, 2023

Was mid-day so the light wasn’t the best, but once we got to where the aspens were backlit, things started to look much better.

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Golden Sierra 2023- Convict Lake (Part 1 of 4) 3
Convict Lake, CAOctober 10, 2023

The boardwalk was where the real action was.  We went the full length of it but then there was a slightly tricky creek crossing that we didn’t really feel like dealing with, so we just turned back.  The remaining part of the loop didn’t really have much color and was very exposed, so I think we made the right call.

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Golden Sierra 2023- Convict Lake (Part 1 of 4) 2
Convict Lake, CAOctober 10, 2023

Another view of the mountains on the return trip.

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Golden Sierra 2023- Convict Lake (Part 1 of 4) 1
Convict Lake, CAOctober 10, 2023

Here is the view from our cabin porch.  We stayed in the Eastern Brook 6 cabin.  It was basic but cool.  We had several deer hang out in front of our cabin both days.

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Golden Sierra 2023- Convict Lake (Part 1 of 4)
Convict Lake, CAOctober 11, 2023

Finally, after our hike we treated our self to dinner at the AMAZING restaurant at CL Resort.  While waiting for our table I decided to go full-on Fall and order an Apple-tini!  It was delicious.  For dinner, Kelly had the pistachio-crusted, tamarind salmon with a cilantro chutney.  I had the bourbon-glazed filet mignon.  Both were spectacular.  Second time at the restaurant was just as good as our first.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • JPL

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1Comments

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.