UncleEbeneezer
Last year we really enjoyed strolling around Convict Lake during our Fall Color trip to the Eastern Sierra. So after a really hard year, with my wife Kelly losing both her Mom and her Dad, in addition to several other health and $ challenges, we decided to treat ourselves by returning to Convict Lake and staying at the cute cabins of Convict Lake Resort for a couple nights before grabbing a campsite somewhere else in the Sierra. Here are some of our pics.
Great view of the mountains and some fall color, at the beginning of our hike around the CL Loop Trail.
The aspens by the creek were just starting to turn.
One really cool thing about the CL Loop is that it has a segment that is wheelchair-accessible along with a couple viewing/fishing spots that are, as well. More places in the Sierra need to do something like this.
As we get to the main part of the trail you can see the aspens already popping off on the far side of the shore.
Lots of color along the trail.
Was mid-day so the light wasn’t the best, but once we got to where the aspens were backlit, things started to look much better.
The boardwalk was where the real action was. We went the full length of it but then there was a slightly tricky creek crossing that we didn’t really feel like dealing with, so we just turned back. The remaining part of the loop didn’t really have much color and was very exposed, so I think we made the right call.
Another view of the mountains on the return trip.
Here is the view from our cabin porch. We stayed in the Eastern Brook 6 cabin. It was basic but cool. We had several deer hang out in front of our cabin both days.
Finally, after our hike we treated our self to dinner at the AMAZING restaurant at CL Resort. While waiting for our table I decided to go full-on Fall and order an Apple-tini! It was delicious. For dinner, Kelly had the pistachio-crusted, tamarind salmon with a cilantro chutney. I had the bourbon-glazed filet mignon. Both were spectacular. Second time at the restaurant was just as good as our first.
