Baby steps, because the Republican Party is full of angry babies. Per CBS News:

The House on Tuesday passed a two-step plan from Speaker Mike Johnson to fund federal agencies into the new year, sending the legislation to the Senate days before the approaching deadline to avert a government shutdown. The short-term measure cleared the House in a 336 to 95 vote. Known as a continuing resolution, it received substantial support from House Democrats, who helped ensure its passage over the objections of dozens of Republicans. The bill is the first major piece of legislation the House has approved since Johnson became speaker. The plan, which Johnson unveiled Saturday, extends federal funding at current levels for one group of agencies and programs through Jan. 19, and a second batch through Feb. 2. Johnson argued the extension will allow lawmakers to avoid a massive end-of-year spending bill while negotiations over spending levels continue…

The resolution’s passage in the House all but eliminates the threat of a shutdown on Saturday, when most government funding expires. The Senate is expected to quickly approve the bill, which would allow President Biden to sign it into law before the deadline. The House suspended its rules to pass the plan, raising the threshold for passage to two-thirds of the House. That meant Johnson, who was elected to lead the House just three weeks ago, had to rely on votes from dozens of Democratic lawmakers. Uncertainty about the bill’s fate was cleared up just before the vote on its passage, when Democratic leaders said in a joint statement they support it. “We have consistently made clear that a government shutdown would hurt the economy, our national security and everyday Americans during a very fragile time and must be avoided,” they said. “To that end, House Democrats have repeatedly articulated that any continuing resolution must be set at the fiscal year 2023 spending level, be devoid of harmful cuts and free of extreme right-wing policy riders. The continuing resolution before the House today meets that criteria and we will support it.”… White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday that Johnson’s two-step plan is “untested,” but added that the White House’s goal is to “take the best path forward for the American people.” Mr. Biden separately has declined to say whether he would veto the short-term measure if it were sent to his desk, but he would have no incentive to shut down the government rather than extend current funding levels…

Democrats Act To Prevent Government Shutdown

