Tuesday Night Open Thread: Government Shutdown Temporarily Averted

Baby steps, because the Republican Party is full of angry babies. Per CBS News:

The House on Tuesday passed a two-step plan from Speaker Mike Johnson to fund federal agencies into the new year, sending the legislation to the Senate days before the approaching deadline to avert a government shutdown.

The short-term measure cleared the House in a 336 to 95 vote. Known as a continuing resolution, it received substantial support from House Democrats, who helped ensure its passage over the objections of dozens of Republicans. The bill is the first major piece of legislation the House has approved since Johnson became speaker.

The plan, which Johnson unveiled Saturday, extends federal funding at current levels for one group of agencies and programs through Jan. 19, and a second batch through Feb. 2. Johnson argued the extension will allow lawmakers to avoid a massive end-of-year spending bill while negotiations over spending levels continue…

The resolution’s passage in the House all but eliminates the threat of a shutdown on Saturday, when most government funding expires. The Senate is expected to quickly approve the bill, which would allow President Biden to sign it into law before the deadline.

The House suspended its rules to pass the plan, raising the threshold for passage to two-thirds of the House. That meant Johnson, who was elected to lead the House just three weeks ago, had to rely on votes from dozens of Democratic lawmakers. Uncertainty about the bill’s fate was cleared up just before the vote on its passage, when Democratic leaders said in a joint statement they support it.

“We have consistently made clear that a government shutdown would hurt the economy, our national security and everyday Americans during a very fragile time and must be avoided,” they said. “To that end, House Democrats have repeatedly articulated that any continuing resolution must be set at the fiscal year 2023 spending level, be devoid of harmful cuts and free of extreme right-wing policy riders. The continuing resolution before the House today meets that criteria and we will support it.”…

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday that Johnson’s two-step plan is “untested,” but added that the White House’s goal is to “take the best path forward for the American people.” Mr. Biden separately has declined to say whether he would veto the short-term measure if it were sent to his desk, but he would have no incentive to shut down the government rather than extend current funding levels…

      Baud

      The Republicans haven’t shut down the government in an election year. Probably why Dems were on board.  The closer we get to the election, the less leverage they have.

      TriassicSands

      The two-tiered funding plan sounds suspiciously like a plan to have two partial shutdowns instead of one total shutdown. I haven’t been able to read the details yet, so I don’t know if there is anything to prevent that.

      hells littlest angel

      “House lawmakers are poised to pass new Speaker Mike Johnson’s bill to avert a government shutdown, punting the GOP’s spending fight to the next Speaker”

       

      Hi-yo! [rimshot]

      dmsilev

      I think Johnson gets one freebie from the Freedom Caucus because he’s Their Guy. But just the one. January will be fun, especially since it’ll be right around the time that (presumably) Trump will be winning the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary.

      Scout211

      It’s a start.  But this ancient “hold” rule in the Senate is just shameful.

      Senate Panel Advances Possible End Run Around Tuberville

      The Senate Rules Committee approved a resolution Tuesday that would allow the chamber to circumvent Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s military holds.
      Senate Democrats on the panel outvoted their GOP counterparts 9-7.

      “The resolution, which is a standing order for this Congress only, allows nominations favorably approved by the Armed Services Committee to be voted on as a group on the Senate floor with some exceptions,” Rules Committee Chairwoman Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., said. “That would be for the eight members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and 11 commanders of a combatant command.”

      Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., who sits on the Rules Committee, has signaled he would bring the resolution up for a floor vote shortly after it passed the panel unless Tuberville drops his holds on his own or is persuaded to do so by his Republican colleagues.
      . . .
      “The idea of blocking confirmation of military officers in order to make a political statement, no matter how deeply felt, has long been considered — long been considered — unthinkable,” Schumer said during the committee’s business meeting. “There’s been a lot of negativity and dysfunction in the Senate these days, but Sen. Tuberville has single handedly brought the Senate to a new low.”

      dmsilev

      @Baud: Another thing to note is that primary filing deadlines for various states are starting to pass by the wayside, meaning that Reps running for reelection can buck the far-right loons without necessarily risking a primary challenger.  Might make a difference for a few of them.

      Mai Naem mobile

      I’m wondering why White Chocolate Chip NutJob Roy doesn’t run for Speaker? He’s always got big words to say. He’s a rep from Texas. That alone should help him get a bunch of votes. He worked for Ted Cruz. That should bring along all the freedumb caucus votes. It’s only a matter of time before Gaetz releases some damaging info on Mikey and Mikey will be toast.

      Frankensteinbeck

      Like Tim Miller said, the pattern of a GOP controlled House continues unbroken.  Say all kinds of shit, put up crazy performative bills, then at the last minute pass status quo funding with some meaningless fig leaf.

      Since there are only two parts, the schedule is only two weeks apart, and I can’t imagine Biden and the other Dems voting for a half bill, this is just another fig leaf.  A whole staggered list going in months would have worried me, but this ain’t it.

