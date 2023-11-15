rekoob, who is organizing the meetup, writes:

After a couple of false starts (the first place never got back to me, the hotel wanted me to reserve a private party room), I’ve made a reservation at Clyde’s Gallery Place for 14 people at 12:30p on Saturday, 18 November 2023. For what it’s worth, all DC restaurants are tacking on another 3.5% “pandemic makeup” fee, and Clyde’s will only do two split checks (same as other venues). Clyde’s, as “An American Bar”, may not be to everyone’s liking, but they were willing to take the reservation.

https://www.clydes.com/location/gallery-place/

Clyde’s Gallery Place

707 7th Street NW

Washington DC 20001

It’s literally on top of the Gallery Place/Chinatown Metro Station, next to Capital One Stadium.

I propose meeting at around 12:30 pm, which may make it easier for those coming in from farther away to make it. Although I’ll do my best to find a green balloon, I’ll at least wear an obvious green sweater and perhaps we can decide on a word or phrase to direct others.

Of course, there’s nothing stopping the group from migrating elsewhere after 2 pm or so…

In reviewing the previous threads, the following people expressed interest:

Robtrim

Barbara

Lord Fartdaddy (etc., etc.)

lowtechcyclist

Ramona

planetjanet

Uncle Cosmo

Sherpatrick

Elizabelle

Shana

boatboy_srq

Today’s additions!

MattF

Others who wished to attend but have a conflict on the 18th:

Redshift

DougL

EarthWindFire



All are welcome!