One last update on the DC Meetup this Friday!
rekoob, who is organizing the meetup, writes:
After a couple of false starts (the first place never got back to me, the hotel wanted me to reserve a private party room), I’ve made a reservation at Clyde’s Gallery Place for 14 people at 12:30p on Saturday, 18 November 2023. For what it’s worth, all DC restaurants are tacking on another 3.5% “pandemic makeup” fee, and Clyde’s will only do two split checks (same as other venues). Clyde’s, as “An American Bar”, may not be to everyone’s liking, but they were willing to take the reservation.
https://www.clydes.com/location/gallery-place/
Clyde’s Gallery Place
707 7th Street NW
Washington DC 20001
It’s literally on top of the Gallery Place/Chinatown Metro Station, next to Capital One Stadium.
I propose meeting at around 12:30 pm, which may make it easier for those coming in from farther away to make it. Although I’ll do my best to find a green balloon, I’ll at least wear an obvious green sweater and perhaps we can decide on a word or phrase to direct others.
Of course, there’s nothing stopping the group from migrating elsewhere after 2 pm or so…
In reviewing the previous threads, the following people expressed interest:
Robtrim
Barbara
Lord Fartdaddy (etc., etc.)
lowtechcyclist
Ramona
planetjanet
Uncle Cosmo
Sherpatrick
Elizabelle
Shana
boatboy_srq
Today’s additions!
MattF
Others who wished to attend but have a conflict on the 18th:
Redshift
DougL
EarthWindFire
All are welcome!
Please confirm by 5:00p Eastern on Thursday, 16 November 2023, that you plan to attend.
Looks like a great crowd! If you haven’t already RSVP’d, it’s not too late! And if you’re on the list as attending, but something has come up, please let rekoob know that, too.
