Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Stamping your little feets and demanding that they see how important you are? Not working anymore.

Polls are now a reliable indicator of what corporate Republicans want us to think.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

The words do not have to be perfect.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

White supremacy is terrorism.

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

In short, I come down firmly on all sides of the issue.

We’ll be taking my thoughts and prayers to the ballot box.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

Fight them, without becoming them!

Republicans want to make it harder to vote and easier for them to cheat.

So many bastards, so little time.

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires

Today’s GOP: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

You don’t get to peddle hatred on saturday and offer condolences on sunday.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Following reporting rules is only for the little people, apparently.

Their freedom requires your slavery.

Ron DeSantis, the grand wizard, oops, governor of FL

I really should read my own blog.

Quote tweet friends, screenshot enemies.

They’re not red states to be hated; they are voter suppression states to be fixed.

Chutkan laughs. Lauro sits back down.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / DC Meetup This Saturday – RSVPs, Venue, Details

DC Meetup This Saturday – RSVPs, Venue, Details

by | 8 Comments

This post is in: 

One last update on the DC Meetup this Friday!

rekoob, who is organizing the meetup, writes:

After a couple of false starts (the first place never got back to me, the hotel wanted me to reserve a private party room), I’ve made a reservation at Clyde’s Gallery Place for 14 people at 12:30p on Saturday, 18 November 2023. For what it’s worth, all DC restaurants are tacking on another 3.5% “pandemic makeup” fee, and Clyde’s will only do two split checks (same as other venues). Clyde’s, as “An American Bar”, may not be to everyone’s liking, but they were willing to take the reservation.

https://www.clydes.com/location/gallery-place/

Clyde’s Gallery Place
707 7th Street NW
Washington DC 20001

It’s literally on top of the Gallery Place/Chinatown Metro Station, next to Capital One Stadium.

I propose meeting at around 12:30 pm, which may make it easier for those coming in from farther away to make it. Although I’ll do my best to find a green balloon, I’ll at least wear an obvious green sweater and perhaps we can decide on a word or phrase to direct others.

Of course, there’s nothing stopping the group from migrating elsewhere after 2 pm or so…

In reviewing the previous threads, the following people expressed interest:

Robtrim
Barbara
Lord Fartdaddy (etc., etc.)
lowtechcyclist
Ramona
planetjanet
Uncle Cosmo
Sherpatrick
Elizabelle
Shana
boatboy_srq

Today’s additions!

MattF

Others who wished to attend but have a conflict on the 18th:

Redshift
DougL
caphilldcne
frosty
EarthWindFire
tandem

All are welcome!

Please confirm by 5:00p Eastern on Thursday, 16 November 2023, that you plan to attend.

Looks like a great crowd!  If you haven’t already RSVP’d, it’s not too late!  And if you’re on the list as attending, but something has come up, please let rekoob know that, too.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • Baud
  • HinTN
  • Jeffro
  • MattF
  • WaterGirl
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    8Comments

    1. 1.

      HinTN

      I do wish I could be there but, alas, it’s an 8 – 10 hour drive. Y’all have a big time and hoist a glass to all in absentia.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.