Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Many life forms that would benefit from greater intelligence, sadly, do not have it.

Bad news for Ron DeSantis is great news for America.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

They love authoritarianism, but only when they get to be the authoritarians.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

The most dangerous place for a black man in America is in a white man’s imagination.

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

Hi god, it’s us. Thanks a heap, you’re having a great week and it’s only Thursday!

The republican caucus is already covering themselves with something, and it’s not glory.

Let there be snark.

New McCarthy, same old McCarthyism.

A consequence of cucumbers

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Ron DeSantis, the grand wizard, oops, governor of FL

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

As long as McCarthy is Speaker, the House will never be in order.

Despite his magical powers, I don’t think Trump is thinking this through, to be honest.

I like you, you’re my kind of trouble.

In after Baud. Damn.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

“In the future, this lab will be a museum. don’t touch it.”

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Tech Oligarchs Pick a Side

Tech Oligarchs Pick a Side

by | 5 Comments

This post is in: , ,

And it ain’t ours. From The Wall Street Journal:

Meta Platforms will let political ads on Facebook and Instagram question the legitimacy of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, one of several changes the social-media company and other platforms have made to loosen constraints on campaign advertising for 2024.

Meta made the change last year, but it hasn’t gained wide attention. The company decided to allow political advertisers to say past elections were “rigged” or “stolen” but prevented them from questioning the legitimacy of ongoing and coming elections.

Executives at Meta made the decision based on free-speech considerations after weighing past U.S. elections in which the results might have been contested by a portion of the electorate, according to people familiar with the issue.

The explanation in the third paragraph is horseshit. Meta’s owner saw Twitter’s purchaser abandon any pretense of responsible content moderation (and personally amplify Nazi content) without facing any regulatory blowback and decided they could too. People with sovereign piles of cash aren’t especially worried about consequences.

Relatedly, Maria at Crooked Timber published an essay today called “Silicon Valley’s worldview is not just an ideology; it’s a personality disorder.” It’s worth a read, and the diagnosis in the title is 100% correct.

A dozen or so years ago, one of the Valley’s personality disordered famously pointed out that software is eating the world. It will gobble up democracy too if we let it.

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Bill Arnold
  • BruceFromOhio
  • MattF
  • RaflW

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    5Comments

    1. 1.

      BruceFromOhio

      Meta’s owner saw Twitter’s purchaser abandon any pretense of responsible content moderation (and personally amplify Nazi content) without facing any regulatory blowback and decided they could too.

      Meta’s owner missed the next chapter, where the value of said platform went down. A LOT.

      You want to let the fascists spraypaint the place with blatant lies, great. It’s gonna cost you.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Bill Arnold

      Open thread, was watching a video of James Comer say “You look like a smurf here”. Always check Urban Dictionary, bold mine. I suspect Comer didn’t mean either of these, but they are amusing:

      smurf
      In online gaming, a smurf is an experienced player who uses a new account to deceive other players into thinking he’s a noob (newbie). The purpose is usually to play against less skilled opponents who will under-estimate the ‘smurf’. The expected result is that the smurf will pwn (dominate) his opponents and humiliate them further as they have been now beaten by an apparent noob.

      smurf
      In banking, smurfing refers to splitting of a large financial transaction into multiple smaller transactions, each of which is below a minimum limit (such as $10,000) above which banks must report any financial transaction, precisely for the purpose of evading scrutiny by regulators or law enforcement. Someone who smurfs is a smurf in this context.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      RaflW

      Confiscatory MFing tax rates.

      That’s really all I have to say any more. These parasitic billionaires are going to destroy everything, goddamit.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.