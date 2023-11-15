And it ain’t ours. From The Wall Street Journal:

Meta Platforms will let political ads on Facebook and Instagram question the legitimacy of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, one of several changes the social-media company and other platforms have made to loosen constraints on campaign advertising for 2024. Meta made the change last year, but it hasn’t gained wide attention. The company decided to allow political advertisers to say past elections were “rigged” or “stolen” but prevented them from questioning the legitimacy of ongoing and coming elections. Executives at Meta made the decision based on free-speech considerations after weighing past U.S. elections in which the results might have been contested by a portion of the electorate, according to people familiar with the issue.

The explanation in the third paragraph is horseshit. Meta’s owner saw Twitter’s purchaser abandon any pretense of responsible content moderation (and personally amplify Nazi content) without facing any regulatory blowback and decided they could too. People with sovereign piles of cash aren’t especially worried about consequences.

Relatedly, Maria at Crooked Timber published an essay today called “Silicon Valley’s worldview is not just an ideology; it’s a personality disorder.” It’s worth a read, and the diagnosis in the title is 100% correct.

A dozen or so years ago, one of the Valley’s personality disordered famously pointed out that software is eating the world. It will gobble up democracy too if we let it.

