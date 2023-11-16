Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I really should read my own blog.

Republicans don’t want a speaker to lead them; they want a hostage.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

Fani Willis claps back at Trump chihuahua, Jim Jordan.

You don’t get to peddle hatred on saturday and offer condolences on sunday.

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

That pie keeps getting more and more forks, reducing anyone’s chance of even a Perot.

This really is a full service blog.

I was confident that someone would point it out and thought why not me.

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

Anyone who bans teaching American history has no right to shape America’s future.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

They are lying in pursuit of an agenda.

Republicans do not pay their debts.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

Putin dreamed of ending NATO, and now it’s Finnish-ed.

Give the craziest people you know everything they want and hope they don’t ask for more? Great plan.

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

And so it is for the politically and morally bankrupt Kevin McCarthy.

Someone should tell Republicans that violence is the last refuge of the incompetent, or possibly the first.

The GOP couldn’t organize an orgy in a whorehouse with a fist full of 50s.

Innocent people don’t delay justice.

White supremacy is terrorism.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Now THIS Is A Headline

Now THIS Is A Headline

by | 29 Comments

This post is in: , ,

I know John’s post below covers the actual news about George Santos, but I think it’s important that we all savor the fine details of this story as made to shine in this instant classic from the Financial Times:

Now THIS Is A Headline

Tell me again about how the GOP is the party of authenticity and family values.

Let this be a late afternoon open thread. Because I am a kind person (narrator: assumption not in evidence) I will leave you not with any of the brain-bleachable moments induced by that magnificent hed, but with a cat picture or two:

Now THIS Is A Headline 1

Now THIS Is A Headline 3

With that, this thread is as open as Tikka’s yawping gob.

Image: Jean Siméon Chardin, Still life with cat and rayfishc. 1728

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • C Stars
  • Cheryl from Maryland
  • eclare
  • Joe Falco
  • Matt McIrvin
  • Miss Bianca
  • moops
  • Old School
  • Ruckus
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Scout211
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • The Kropenhagen Interpretation
  • Tom Levenson
  • trollhattan
  • WaterGirl
  • Wave Function Collapse
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    29Comments

    3. 3.

      Baud

      For those who care about such things, Apple, under pressure from the EU, is making iMessage compatible with RCS, which should make messaging with Android phones more seamless, especially for photos and video.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Ruckus

      @Baud:

      Are you sure he actually wasted it?

      I mean sure if all he did was to put it in a sock under his pillow or some such place…. Because he seems like the type to believe every last cent that crossed his palm or darkened his account was his to do with as he damn well pleased, no matter how he “earned it”.

      Should have known – I’m never first.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      SiubhanDuinne

       

      Open thread? I am feeling mightily relieved, as I’ve found someone who will foster my three formerly-feral-but-increasingly-domesticated cats* while my living situation is in transition. I’ve been worried sick about what to do with them, but they will be safe and comfortable as barn cats keeping a 39-year-old (!) horse company, and I can visit them whenever I wish until they come home with me.

      *They were a surprise to me, some months after I moved in. They live under the deck, and they were incredibly shy and skittish at first, but I feed them every day so now they 💕LOVE💕 me! There’s a raggedy old chewed-up guy with a sweet personality called Greymalkin (Boopy for short); a sleek black kitty whose appetite knows no bounds, named Hoover; and the summer’s biggest surprise, Hoover’s Kitten (until the day I saw her nursing the kitten, I thought Hoover was a tom), a little b/w comedian who dashes around all the time in a crazed fashion and whose name is Roomba.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Joe Falco

      Alternate Headline: “Congressman supported American Entrepreneurs”*

      * assuming the OnlyFans performers are within the US

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Scout211

      When the ethics report was released, the committee declined to make a recommendation for any kind of punishment.  They said that the members could decide for themselves. I thought that was odd.  I posted that yesterday with a question of what a GOP House member has to be guilty of to get any kind of punishment.  Decide for themselves? WTF?

      The reporting today though, is about a “growing number” of members who want another vote to expel. We’ll see how that goes.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      trollhattan

      Sensing a pattern here.

      The prison inmate who attacked Paul Flores, convicted killer of Kristin Smart, was serving a life term for murdering another notorious inmate in 2021, the serial killer known as the “I-5 Strangler,” the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation told The Tribune. The attack left Flores with a neck injury that sent him to the hospital for two days. On Aug. 23 at around 10 a.m. in the Pleasant Valley State Prison yard, agency said, staff saw Flores fall to the ground between the recreational yard and the medical clinic. Staff immediately ordered everyone “to get down,” and medical staff immediately responded. At the time, Harold Mesick, Flores’ lawyer, told The Tribune that Flores had been stabbed in the side of the neck.

      Jason Budrow, 43, was found nearby with a “manufactured weapon,” the corrections department said. He is suspected of the attempted murder of Flores. Budrow is serving two life sentences without the possibility of parole for two separate murders, the first that sent him to prison 12 years ago and the second once he was already behind bars.

      The first murder conviction was in 2011, and was his second strike under California’s Three Strikes law. He was convicted of strangling and murdering his girlfriend at the time in Riverside County. About a decade later in March 2021, CDCR said, Budrow strangled and killed Roger Reece Kibbe, a fellow inmate at Mule Creek State Prison. Kibbe was known as the serial rapist and killer who was dubbed the “I-5 Strangler.”

      He was serving six consecutive life-without-parole sentences for six counts of first-degree murder, on top of an earlier life-with-parole murder sentence.

      https://www.sacbee.com/news/california/article281009418.html#storylink=cpy

      Am waiting for the PIC (prison industrial complex) to propose a for-profit prison for prisoners who need extra prisoning.

      “But, it will not hold George Santos!”

      Reply
    18. 18.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @Baud: Botox and porn is a much more justifiable use for money than electing Republicans, this despite the fact that porn is free.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Wave Function Collapse

      Thank you for this post, and especially the pictures. Not having ever gone to Onlyfans myself, I was unsure what people were talking about when they referred to “pussy pictures on Onlyfans.”

      I now know that this simply means wholesome images of felines. Whew!

      Reply
    22. 22.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @eclare:

      I have to be out of here by the end of the month, and so far I haven’t found an apartment I can afford, so I’m moving back to the Extended Stay where I lived throughout the worst of the pandemic. They know me, I know them, and it puts me back in the part of town I prefer to live in.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      bbleh

      Tell me again about how the GOP is the party of authenticity and family values.

      Well, see, now this is exactly the kind of ee-leetist attitude that upsets so many Real Americans™!  And who believes all this stuff anyway?  It’s all a political witch-hunt just like the Demo-rats have been trying all these years against the Real President!  Mr. Santos has proclaimed his faith to the world, so he is Saved, and something something Redemption something Heavenly Justice something (which btw also applies to ME) so I don’t see why we can’t just move past all these so-called stories!  And if he’s so bad, what about Hunter BIDEN?!?!?!

      Reply
    26. 26.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @WaterGirl:

      Well, I hadn’t originally planned to, but I hated to think of them having nobody here to feed them and put love on them.

      Yeah, I haven’t said anything much about the move because there’s a lot about the situation that still pisses me off and I’d just end up whining. But I’m more inclined now to dust off my inner Pangloss, so in the days to come I expect I’ll mention it more frequently.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Matt McIrvin

      Is that a skate hanging next to the kitty? Why is it not devoured?

      (Admittedly skate isn’t the greatest, we got it from Walden Local Meats once and it was mediocre)

      Reply
    29. 29.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Miss Bianca:

      Greymalkin is a big, gorgeous cat with lovely thick grey fur. His formal name, of course, is from the Scottish Play. His nickname comes from the fact that when he first started coming around here, he would hiss and snarl and give me the evil eye whenever I made the slightest move to pet him, but he adores booping his head against my fist, so that’s how we always greet each other. So he is Boopy, Boopers, Mister Boops, the Boopmeister, etc. Every cat person understands the naming conventions.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.